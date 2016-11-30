Denise Richards (“Starship Troopers”), Nikki Leigh and Charlotte McKinney are set to topline “A Girl Is a Gun,” a grindhouse-style feminist series turning on three powerful women on a mission to fight misogyny at all costs.

The series, whose tagline is “you were born a woman, not a slave,” follows three women (Santa Fe, Nenuphar, Vegas) living in Los Angeles who go missing, creating a wave of panic in the city. While the police suspect a serial killer is behind the disappearance, the three women have actually joined a secret guerrilla camp, “where they train to avenge the injustice of a misogynistic system that humiliates and exploits women,” explained Philippe Gompel, who is producing the short-format series via his Paris-based outfit Manny Films.

Mathieu Tonetti, a high-profile music video director who’s worked with Phoenix (“Run Run Run”), Air (“Virgin Suicides”), Sebastien Tellier (“Lost in Translation”) and other French Touch artists such as Daft Punk, will be directing “A Girl Is a Gun,” which starts shooting this week in Los Angeles.

“A Girl Is a Gun” is a digital-native series commissioned by Blackpills, the new streaming service launched a few months ago by Xavier Niel, founder and majority shareholder of the French Internet service provider Free, and Daniel Marhely, creator of music-streaming giant Deezer.

Gompel said the series will be sexy and edgy with a contemporary social bent, in line with Blackpills’ editorial mandate.

Manny Films has recently wrapped another ambitious, English-language series for Blackpills, “Junior,” which is a coming-of-age directed by Zoe Cassavetes (“Broken English”).

Richards is repped by LINK Entertainment, Abrams Artist Agency, and law firm, Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano.