Chance the Rapper and Jeremih are bringing joy to the world in the form of a Christmas mixtape called “Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama.” The nine-track surprise dropped early on Thursday morning, three days before Christmas.

The mixtape opens with the song “All the Way” featuring comedian Hannibal Buress, and also includes a song influenced by the Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back.”

The release marks the end of a major year for Chance the Rapper. In May he released his third mixtape “Coloring Book” which was streamed over 57 million times in its first week. A24 has produced and will release “Slice,” a feature film starring the artist, shot in Chicago over the summer. He also co-wrote several songs on Kanye West’s “The Life of Pablo” and appears on “Ultralight Beam.”

Recently Chance performed on “Saturday Night Live” on the episode hosted by Casey Affleck. He’s up for several 2017 Grammy awards including best new artist.

Chance and Jeremih dedicated the project to the city of Chicago, form which they both proudly hail. The latter artist is best known for his 2014 single “Don’t Tell ‘Em.” In February this year he announced his fourth studio album will be called “Later That Night.”

Merry Christmas Lil Mama: A New Mixtape by Jeremih & Chance https://t.co/SHQSgCZipt — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) December 22, 2016

Listen to the complete mixtape “Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama” below: