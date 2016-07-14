Amazon officially announced that it will bring two additional seasons of comedy “Catastrophe,” written by and starring Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan, to U.S. subscribers.

The e-commerce giant currently offers the first two season of “Catastrophe” on Amazon Prime Video. The show is produced for U.K. broadcaster Channel 4, which on Tuesday announced that it had greenlit the third and fourth seasons. The third, six-episode season will go into production in November for a premiere on Channel 4 next year.

Amazon said the third season of “Catastrophe” is scheduled to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S. in 2017, and the fourth season is expected to premiere in 2018.

“Few series have proven themselves as personal and compelling while deftly balancing comedy and drama,” said Joe Lewis, head of half-hour TV for Amazon Studios. “Like an ever-growing family, two more seasons of ‘Catastrophe’ will give our customers more love, laughter, and occasional insults yelled very loudly.”

“Catastrophe” is produced by Avalon Television, with co-producers Birdbath Productions and Merman. The comedy follows an Irish woman (Horgan) and an American man (Delaney) who make a mess of struggling to fall in love in London and clean up the aftermath.

Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan, in a joint statement, said: “It used to be when you heard the word ‘catastrophe’ you thought of something terrible or destructive. Most people still do, but now some people might also think of our show. So that has to be a positive. We’re very excited to have the opportunity to wreak more terrible destruction on the lives of Sharon and Rob.”

Cast of the award-winning, critically acclaimed show includes Carrie Fisher and Ashley Jensen. “Catastrophe” is executive produced by Delaney, Horgan, Richard Allen-Turner (“Workaholics”), Kara Baker (“Jen”) and Jon Thoday (“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” “Workaholics”).