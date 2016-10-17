‘Bosch’ Renewed for Season 4 by Amazon

“Bosch,” Amazon’s longest-running original drama, will be getting a fourth season.
The cop drama, based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novels, stars Titus Welliver (“Lost,” “The Good Wife”) as LAPD Detective Harry Bosch.
The first two seasons of “Bosch” are currently available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Austria and Japan. Season 3 of the show, which Amazon announced in April, is currently in production and slated to premiere in 2017.
Like Netflix, Amazon doesn’t release viewership data for its video service or programs. But Amazon touts high customer ratings for “Bosch,” noting that season 2 has an average rating of 4.8 (out of 5), with 84% of the more than 41,000 people who have rated it giving it 5-star reviews.
“Prime members have loved following Detective Harry Bosch as he navigates difficult situations in his professional and personal lives, and we’re excited to let them know that even more is coming,” said Roy Price, VP of Amazon Studios.
Connelly said in a prepared statement, “I am happy beyond words. To think we are going to get another season to explore these characters is wonderful. Our team has worked very hard to create the most realistic detective show possible and I think that is resonating with viewers.”
“Bosch” also stars Jamie Hector (“The Wire”) as Jerry Edgar, Amy Aquino (“Being Human”) as Lt. Grace Billets, Madison Lintz (“The Walking Dead”) as Maddie Bosch, and Lance Reddick (“The Wire,” “Fringe”) as Deputy Chief Irvin Irving.
The show is produced for Amazon by Fabrik Entertainment, a Red Arrow Entertainment Group company. “‘Bosch’ has continued to exceed all of our expectations in terms of its U.S. and international appeal, with the show proving hugely popular with audiences around the world,” said Henrik Pabst, managing director at Red Arrow International.
“Bosch” was adapted for TV by Eric Overmyer (“Treme,” “The Wire,” “Homicide: Life on the Streets”) and is executive produced by Overmyer, Connelly, Fabrik’s Henrik Bastin (“The 100 Code,” “American Odyssey”) and Pieter Jan Brugge (“Heat,” “The Insider”). Welliver also serves as producer.
YESS!!! I haven’t even watched Season 3 yet (was saving it for my upcoming vacation so I can binge watch) and sooo excited to hear there will be a Season 4. Love love love this series. Thank you Amazon!!!
I just started reading the Bosch books and then saw it on Amazon – binge watched the 1st 2 seasons and just got done with season 3 last night. Now I have to wait for season 4??? Yikes! Great show. Loved Titus in Sons of Anarchy too
I love this series. I’ve been reading the books and didn’t realize there was a tv series until recently. It is a great show. Five stars for sure.
Looooooove Bosch Im hooked!
The tension between Special Forces Cpt. Dobbs and Old School Army Bosch and the chess match to out maneuver each other with millions of dollars and murder at stake was absolutely riveting. The best season yet of 3 Five Star seasons. I’ll have another sir!!!
The best police procedural series. Connely is a master, the casting is spot on, good writing, etc. I am looking forward to season four.
We loved the first three seasons of Bosch. Wish he had worn a seat belt however. Wish Amazon would do more seasons of Netflix’s Longmire which is even better than Bosch.
Agree. Just discovered the Amazon series after reading almost all the novels. Perfect casting. Also agree about Longmire. Both are excellent, but much less cursing in Longmire. Such a shame we only get one more season of Longmire. Looking forward to it and will make me not lament the end of summer so much.
Also, I live in L.A., and the Bosch series captures the L.A. atmosphere perfectly.
Very realistic show!! Love it and would like to see it continued.
I am retired police. This is the best police procedural on film anywhere. Please consider more episodes per season. I hate to wait until next year to watch this wonderfully authentic show. Who can we write to ask for more episodes?
This is the best cop show on tv to date . Titus Welliver is the real deal. Congrats on putting together real entertainment.
Just finished Season 3. Edge of your seat drama. EXCELLENT!
One more episode to finish Season 3…can’t wait for Season 4
i agree with huniebe6. I loved the books and the series. I don’t like the long wait in between seasons. I also hope they include the stories that involves Bosch’s half brother Mick Haller.
Please Netflix, don’t let us wait.
Loved the books, love the series, but WAY too long in between seasons and not enough episodes per season. Making us wait a year for 10 episodes is, dare I say it? Murder. ;)
Thank you, Amazon! Just finished season 3 and can’t wait for season 4. This is the best detective show out there right now. Love it! 5 stars!
Thank God! Season 3 was the best yet! Cannot wait for Season 4. Keep it up Amazon! Fantastic TV! 5 Stars!
Awesome, I love Bisch. Can’t wait for season 4. A solid 5 stars in my book.
Love the books and Bosch, cannot get enough of both, love all the characters excited each time a see there is another season coming up. Amazon Prime the way to go for great TV!!!!!
I agree it has been great Great show. I can’t find when they will release season four. I think it is a 5 star show. Does anyone know the season four release date?
I found a great site that focuses on stay at home mom’s complete guide to gaining a serious amount of money in very little time. While being able to earn an passive income staying home with your kids. If you are someone who needs more money and has some spare time, this site is perfect for you. Take a look at…
follow this link…..★★★◕◡◕◕◡◕◕◡◕
❥❥❥❥❥❥❥ Spacial~Job AtHome.