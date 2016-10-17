‘Bosch’ Renewed for Season 4 by Amazon

“Bosch,” Amazon’s longest-running original drama, will be getting a fourth season.

The cop drama, based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novels, stars Titus Welliver (“Lost,” “The Good Wife”) as LAPD Detective Harry Bosch.

The first two seasons of “Bosch” are currently available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Austria and Japan. Season 3 of the show, which Amazon announced in April, is currently in production and slated to premiere in 2017.

Like Netflix, Amazon doesn’t release viewership data for its video service or programs. But Amazon touts high customer ratings for “Bosch,” noting that season 2 has an average rating of 4.8 (out of 5), with 84% of the more than 41,000 people who have rated it giving it 5-star reviews.

“Prime members have loved following Detective Harry Bosch as he navigates difficult situations in his professional and personal lives, and we’re excited to let them know that even more is coming,” said Roy Price, VP of Amazon Studios.

Connelly said in a prepared statement, “I am happy beyond words. To think we are going to get another season to explore these characters is wonderful. Our team has worked very hard to create the most realistic detective show possible and I think that is resonating with viewers.”

“Bosch” also stars Jamie Hector (“The Wire”) as Jerry Edgar, Amy Aquino (“Being Human”) as Lt. Grace Billets, Madison Lintz (“The Walking Dead”) as Maddie Bosch, and Lance Reddick (“The Wire,” “Fringe”) as Deputy Chief Irvin Irving.

The show is produced for Amazon by Fabrik Entertainment, a Red Arrow Entertainment Group company. “‘Bosch’ has continued to exceed all of our expectations in terms of its U.S. and international appeal, with the show proving hugely popular with audiences around the world,” said Henrik Pabst, managing director at Red Arrow International.

“Bosch” was adapted for TV by Eric Overmyer (“Treme,” “The Wire,” “Homicide: Life on the Streets”) and is executive produced by Overmyer, Connelly, Fabrik’s Henrik Bastin (“The 100 Code,” “American Odyssey”) and Pieter Jan Brugge (“Heat,” “The Insider”). Welliver also serves as producer.