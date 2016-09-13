UPDATED: Apple on Tuesday released iOS 10, the latest operating system for iPhones and iPads — and multiple users said on social media that the update rendered their devices unusable or forced a reset to factory settings.

Posts on Twitter from Apple customers, including tech journalists, indicated widespread problems upgrading previous models of iPhones and iPads to iOS 10.

In a statement about the iOS 10 technical problems, an Apple rep said, “We experienced a brief issue with the software update process, affecting a small number of users during the first hour of availability. The problem was quickly resolved and we apologize to those customers. Anyone who was affected should connect to iTunes to complete the update or contact AppleCare for help.”

The company has been touting iOS 10 as the biggest iOS release ever, with key features including enhanced visual-communications features for Messages, new ways to use Siri with apps, more places to use 3D Touch, and redesigned Maps, Photos, Apple Music and News apps.

#apple has turned my phone into a brick. recovery mode #iOS10 — Charles Campanero (@Charles_Campo) September 13, 2016

Anybody else have their iPhone 6S killed by iOS 10? Mine is making me connect to iTunes and says it may have to factory reset my phone — Shara Tibken (@sharatibken) September 13, 2016

ios10 bricked my 6splus asking me to plug into itunes for a factory reset. #WTG #apple @apple — Binger™ (@D_Bengston) September 13, 2016

My iPhone 6S is now a brick. Thanks @apple #ios10 — Alucard ☠ (@Alvetica) September 13, 2016

The iOS 10 update just did this to ten of my @wsj colleagues' iPhones. Definitely stand by before upgrading. pic.twitter.com/Mv87cFkHSM — Geoffrey A. Fowler (@geoffreyfowler) September 13, 2016

The most significant update in iOS 10 is to Messages, which can now use apps to let you send stickers, edit photos, send payments, or schedule dinner or a movie with someone via the new App Store for iMessage (pictured above). The new operating system also enhances Messages emoji features, with predictions that suggest emoji as you type; a new “tap to replace” feature that lets you “emojify” a message; and new emoji that appear three times larger.

In addition, iOS 10 lets apps integrate with the Siri voice assistant, so you can search for photos, make payments, message friends, place calls, book rides and start workouts by speaking. The new Photos app includes a “Memories” section to automatically surface past photos from your library, and uses machine learning to group images into albums according to the people, places and things in the photos using face, object and scene recognition.