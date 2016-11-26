You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Amber Heard Gets Emotional in Domestic Violence PSA: ‘We Can Change This’

By
Seth Kelley

News Editor, Online

Seth's Most Recent Stories

View All

Amber Heard opened up about her experience with domestic violence, and encouraged others to speak up in a new PSA posted on Friday by the #GirlGaze Project.

“It happens to so many women. When it happens in your home, behind close doors with someone you love, it’s not as straightforward,” Heard says. “If a stranger did this, it would be a no brainer.”

The actress filed for divorce from Johnny Depp in May. During the messy filing process she accused him of physical abuse. The two settled the case in August after she withdrew her allegations and her request for a restraining order.

“As a woman having gone through this in the public arena that I did, I have a unique opportunity to remind other women that this doesn’t have to be the way it is, you don’t have to do it alone, you’re not alone and also we can change this,” she says in the video.

Heard does not mention Depp’s name in the PSA, but still speaks from experience.

“We need to take responsibility for how we talk about these things,” she says. “It’s the only way that people are going to feel comfortable coming forward.”

More Digital

  • The lights are set up for

    CNN's Great Big Story Comes to SXSW as 'Safe Refuge' From News

    Amber Heard opened up about her experience with domestic violence, and encouraged others to speak up in a new PSA posted on Friday by the #GirlGaze Project. “It happens to so many women. When it happens in your home, behind close doors with someone you love, it’s not as straightforward,” Heard says. “If a stranger […]

  • 'Coco,' 'Orient Express,' Three Other Newcomers

    'Coco,' 'Orient Express,' Three Other Newcomers Among Top DVD, Blu-ray Disc Sellers

    Amber Heard opened up about her experience with domestic violence, and encouraged others to speak up in a new PSA posted on Friday by the #GirlGaze Project. “It happens to so many women. When it happens in your home, behind close doors with someone you love, it’s not as straightforward,” Heard says. “If a stranger […]

  • White House - Violence in Video

    Trump White House’s Horribly Violent Video-Game Reel Goes Viral

    Amber Heard opened up about her experience with domestic violence, and encouraged others to speak up in a new PSA posted on Friday by the #GirlGaze Project. “It happens to so many women. When it happens in your home, behind close doors with someone you love, it’s not as straightforward,” Heard says. “If a stranger […]

  • Ameesh Paleja Starz

    Starz Hires Atom Tickets CEO Ameesh Paleja as Chief Technology Officer

    Amber Heard opened up about her experience with domestic violence, and encouraged others to speak up in a new PSA posted on Friday by the #GirlGaze Project. “It happens to so many women. When it happens in your home, behind close doors with someone you love, it’s not as straightforward,” Heard says. “If a stranger […]

  • Bob Iger James Pitaro

    Is Jimmy Pitaro Out of His League at ESPN?

    Amber Heard opened up about her experience with domestic violence, and encouraged others to speak up in a new PSA posted on Friday by the #GirlGaze Project. “It happens to so many women. When it happens in your home, behind close doors with someone you love, it’s not as straightforward,” Heard says. “If a stranger […]

  • Netflix Patches: Company Tests Gamification for

    Netflix Is Testing Patches to Gamify Bingeing for Kids

    Amber Heard opened up about her experience with domestic violence, and encouraged others to speak up in a new PSA posted on Friday by the #GirlGaze Project. “It happens to so many women. When it happens in your home, behind close doors with someone you love, it’s not as straightforward,” Heard says. “If a stranger […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad