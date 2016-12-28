Black Friday, Cyber Monday and… Digital Day? Amazon wants shoppers to add yet another sales event to their calendars — only this time, it’s all about digital goods.

The e-commerce giant plans to discount more than a thousand movies, TV shows, music albums, games and other digital items for its first-ever Digital Day this coming Friday. Also included are select subscription plans for video services, and discounts for some of Amazon’s own content subscriptions.

Amazon hasn’t released the full list of discounted titles yet, but some included in teasers for the event include movies like “The Lego Movie,” “Bolt” and “Storks,” video games like “Titanfall 2” and “Fifa 12” as well as software titles like Turbotax and Microsoft Office.

There will also be deals for Amazon Music Unlimited as well as a few video subscription services, including IAC’s DailyBurn and Quello Concerts. And digital media enthusiasts will apparently be able to get their hands on a 50 percent discounted Plex Pass subscription, according to TechCrunch.

Amazon is touting Digoital Day as “the deal event for your devices.” It’s worth noting that Amazon isn’t the only online retailer discounting digital media this time of the year. Walmart-owned Vudu for example is currently running an end of the year sale with discounts on more than 800 movies.