Time Inc.’s Sports Illustrated is returning to cable and satellite TV — in Asia.
The media and publishing company announced a pact with Hong Kong-based sports programmer ASN to develop a Sports Illustrated-branded sports broadcasting and digital network, slated to debut this spring across Asia.
Under the deal, the ASN and ASN2 pay-TV sports channels, companion websites and mobile apps will be rebranded as “Sports Illustrated” and “Sports Illustrated 2.” The companies also will collaborate on daily programming development, coverage of global sporting events and expansion of worldwide distribution across linear networks, subscription VOD, and digital and mobile platforms.
ASN’s two English-language channels, ASN and ASN2, reach 29 million homes via 20 operators in 12 territories, including Hong Kong, the Philippines, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.
The two SI-branded TV channels are the first television properties Time Inc. is launching since the 2014 spinoff from Time Warner. Under the wing of AOL Time Warner, the sports mag worked with then-sister cable channel CNN for CNNSI, a sports news network that launched in 1996 and folded in 2002 after achieving limited distribution.
“This groundbreaking partnership speaks to the power of all our brands — in this case, Sports Illustrated — and enables us to build a significant international presence across new platforms,” said Steve Marcopoto, president of Time Inc. International. “Our partners at ASN have built a strong foundation, and together we look forward to creating a differentiated and compelling sports network in the most populous region in the world.”
The new Sports Illustrated/Sports Illustrated 2 networks will feature a mix of event coverage and original video programming from SI Group brands (SI, SI Kids and FanSided) surrounding live — and in some markets, exclusive — broadcasts of popular sports leagues and events. That will include the Super Bowl, Stanley Cup finals and NCAA March Madness.
ASN debuted in 2008 as the region’s first 24-hour pan-Asian HD sports network featuring live U.S. sports content. The network has rights deals with the NFL, NHL, NCAA football and basketball, and NASCAR, among other content partnerships.
“We feel that the partnership with Time Inc. is a recognition of our position as the ‘Home of American Sports in Asia,'” said Tom Kressner, CEO and Founder of ASN. “In the coming months, we will bring an unparalleled amount of high-caliber sports content to more platforms and in more local languages than ever.”
Under the deal, Time Inc. will provide the infrastructure technology for the SI networks’ websites and mobile apps. The two companies will collaborate on marketing and advertising sales opportunities. “There is tremendous potential for Sports Illustrated to flourish as a global sports brand,” said Rich Battista, Time Inc. EVP and president of Entertainment and Sports Group and Video.
Time Inc. has licensed local print editions of Sports Illustrated in China (along with a website) and India.
i am thinking to subscribe to the sports illustrated channel offered by Singtel in Singapore, but would like to know what other sports will be shown. it seems to cover sports from usa for only the winter months. will there be baseball, tennis, golf, etc in spring and summer months?
I live in Bangkok and have had great success watching ASN broadcast of NHL games according to published schedules. Now have no idea when games will be broadcast by ASN-SI. How do I get time schedule of games ahead of time in Bangkok?
Thanks for the game today…..San Jose and St.Louis. Am hoping you show tomorrow game seven in the Pittsburg Tampa Bay series. Am hoping. Much better than watching reruns.
Does anyone have any idea when Time is going to put their programs on the Market?
Thanks,
Phil.
________________________________
I subscribe to this channel in HD in the Philippines. I am from Canada and previously hockey playoffs were carried. Now very poor. Live games on and you are showing reruns of NASCAR or other things. Am very disappointed Hockey is the only reason I subscribe. I know there are other high profile events you can show. But reruns. Not a happy subscriber
Dear Sir,
No more info than that? Am I conversing with an employee of Sports Illustrated TV?
Thanks,
Phil Perez.
________________________________
Dear Sir,
I appreciate your response thank you but cant you give me any more of a positive comment on your plan for the future such as Programming and when you might be Broadcasting and if ASN 1 & ASN 2 will be included and what any other Sports will be offered and any time frame or cost?
Thank you,
Phil Perez.
________________________________
Would like to know how to subscribe to your TV stations.
Thanks,
Phil Perez.