Netflix to Make ‘Sacred Games’ as First Original Series in India

A Hindi- and English-language adaptation of author Vikram Chandra’s critically acclaimed bestselling novel “Sacred Games” will be the first Netflix original series made in India.

Set in Mumbai, the novel explores the city’s web of organized crime, corruption, politics and espionage that lie beneath India’s economic renaissance, and pits a jaded cop against India’s most wanted gangster.

Netflix will produce in partnership with Phantom Films, a production house backed by filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena.

The company has a joint venture with Reliance Entertainment to produce five to six films every year. Separately, Graphic India and Stan Lee’s POW Entertainment have struck a partnership with Phantom on “Chakra the Invincible,” a live- action theatrical film version of Lee’s animated superhero property. Phantom has also partnered with Blumhouse Productions and Ivanhoe Pictures, to produce horror films for the global market.

“’Sacred Games’ reinforces our commitment to bring the authenticity of local stories to Netflix members across 190 countries worldwide,” said Erik Barmack, VP of international original series at Netflix.

“I’m confident that all the color and vitality and music of the fictional world I’ve lived with for so long will come fully alive on the large-scale canvas provided by Netflix,” said Chandra.