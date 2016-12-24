MUMBAI — Amazon India’s Prime Video service has added to its already considerable Bollywood content by signing a deal with Indian home video outfit Ultra Media & Entertainment.

Subscribers will be able to access some 300 Ultra titles including “I am Kalam,” “Damini,” “Mann” and “Himmatwala.”

Amazon has existing deals with Bollywood players T-Series, Dharma and Vishesh. The service launched in India last week and on the heels of that, rival provider Netflix announced a global content deal with Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.