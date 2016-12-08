Trump Connects With Middle America. Does Hollywood?

Hillary Clinton learned the hard way about the massive base of Americans hiding in plain sight that Donald Trump was paying more attention to than her own campaign did.

Now it looks like Hollywood may be waking up to the same reality.

First there was ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey, who mused from the stage at a London conference that her primetime lineup may be too heavy on wish-fulfillment stories laden with wealthy urbanites. “But in recent history we haven’t paid enough attention to some of the true realities of what life is like for everyday Americans in our dramas,” she acknowledged.

At an investor conference earlier this week, Discovery Communications CEO David Zaslav touted one of his company’s networks, TLC, for targeting this untapped audience. “I’m very optimistic about the brand. It’s Middle America. Nobody is programming for that audience. We get who that audience is. We’re not New York and L.A., we’re Middle America. That’s an audience that is starving for great content, and when we deliver, we get very big numbers.”

You can bet this is just the beginning of a course correction for an entertainment industry that has been guilty way too long of misreading the U.S. marketplace. Let’s face it: A business largely controlled by “coastal elites” is programming to the so-called flyover states with content that rarely reflects the values these consumers hold dear.

Of course, this isn’t a new issue: TV networks used to get criticized for too many shows about white people in urban settings and movie studios seem to get amnesia after scoring surprise hits that resonate with niches markets like the evangelical crowd.

But if the people who produce TV shows and movies don’t come in contact and have no familiarity with the rural-based, conservative-leaning segments of the audience, can they really hope to connect with them? Perhaps it’s narcissistic to presume that the tastes of the reigning creative class are universal, as opposed to reflecting their own narrow psychographic.

But in the Trump era, the problem is actually deeper than just huge portions of the population feeling disconnected from the media world. In a very short time since the election, there’s been visible bias against him in different quarters of our culture.

After handling Obama with kid gloves, late-night TV hosts are breaking out brass knuckles for Trump. The countless celebrities who campaigned for Hillary Clinton are still publicly criticizing his every move. And if Trump thought the press was out to get him before the election, his closed-door griping with top TV execs at the White House last month is evidence enough that he’s bracing to get hit even harder for the next four years.

Given his tweets in recent weeks about The New York Times, “Saturday Night Live” and “Hamilton,” Trump has made it abundantly clear how he feels about the media landscape. Which begs a more troubling question: what does the half of the country that voted him into office think of the new cultural climate?

Chances are they feel as negatively as Trump does. Fox News understood this a long time ago, but no other quarter of the entertainment industry seems to have done same.

Who could blame industry execs who watched the 2016 race for concluding that if pandering to the fears and insecurities of middle America is what it takes to connect with them the way Trump did, then it isn’t worth pursuing. But that isn’t necessarily the only way to resonate with this audience.

You may hate Trump, but if you are in the entertainment industry, your job, in essence, isn’t all that different than his: You need to capture the imaginations of as many people as possible with the power of an idea.

Maybe it was easier to look the other way on the bias and insularity when TV and movies could count on big audiences during earlier eras of more limited viewing choices. But in the hopelessly fragmented cultural world which is already reflected in the diminished returns on box office and TV ratings, every media executive needs to be asking themselves if they are truly in touch with what consumers very different than themselves want and need.