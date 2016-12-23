Vin Diesel may be both fast and furious, but he seems to lack tact.

In an interview with Brazilian YouTuber Carol Moreira posted on Wednesday, the “Fast and Furious” actor made things exceedingly uncomfortable as he made unwanted sexual advances to the host, calling her “beautiful” multiple times.

The awkwardness began while Diesel talked about his 1998 film “Saving Private Ryan,” when he abruptly segued to comment on Moreira’s physical appearance. Moreira grew more tense as his comments persisted.

“God, you’re so beautiful,” the actor said. “God, she’s so beautiful. Am I right or wrong? I mean look at her. How am I supposed to do this interview?”

Things were made even more cringeworthy when the actor asked Moreira out to lunch.

“Tell me your story. Let’s get out of here,” he continued. “Let’s go. Let’s go have lunch.”

Diesel then added: “My God, I love her!”

Moreira attempted to get things back on track, only for Diesel to derail the interview once again over their shared love of the game “Dungeons and Dragons.”

“Guys, really? Look how beautiful she is,” said Diesel. “You guys think this is a joke. How am I supposed to sit here when I’m looking at such beauty? She’s so beautiful. I’m in love. I’m in love with the interviewer!”

When Moreira uploaded the video to her page, she began by noting how awkward and unbearable Diesel behaved and wasn’t sure exactly how to react to his advances. Her statement is translated from Portuguese.

“He began to hit on me in the middle of the interview, say that I was pretty, and he interrupted the interview three times to talk about it. I was laughing, completely uncomfortable. I was not sure what to do,” said Moreira. “I just laughed because it was a very delicate situation. I did not like it. At the time I did not know how to react, but you will see that I was uncomfortable, it was not nice that he interrupted my work.”