Vin Diesel may be both fast and furious, but he seems to lack tact.
In an interview with Brazilian YouTuber Carol Moreira posted on Wednesday, the “Fast and Furious” actor made things exceedingly uncomfortable as he made unwanted sexual advances to the host, calling her “beautiful” multiple times.
The awkwardness began while Diesel talked about his 1998 film “Saving Private Ryan,” when he abruptly segued to comment on Moreira’s physical appearance. Moreira grew more tense as his comments persisted.
“God, you’re so beautiful,” the actor said. “God, she’s so beautiful. Am I right or wrong? I mean look at her. How am I supposed to do this interview?”
Things were made even more cringeworthy when the actor asked Moreira out to lunch.
“Tell me your story. Let’s get out of here,” he continued. “Let’s go. Let’s go have lunch.”
Diesel then added: “My God, I love her!”
Moreira attempted to get things back on track, only for Diesel to derail the interview once again over their shared love of the game “Dungeons and Dragons.”
“Guys, really? Look how beautiful she is,” said Diesel. “You guys think this is a joke. How am I supposed to sit here when I’m looking at such beauty? She’s so beautiful. I’m in love. I’m in love with the interviewer!”
When Moreira uploaded the video to her page, she began by noting how awkward and unbearable Diesel behaved and wasn’t sure exactly how to react to his advances. Her statement is translated from Portuguese.
“He began to hit on me in the middle of the interview, say that I was pretty, and he interrupted the interview three times to talk about it. I was laughing, completely uncomfortable. I was not sure what to do,” said Moreira. “I just laughed because it was a very delicate situation. I did not like it. At the time I did not know how to react, but you will see that I was uncomfortable, it was not nice that he interrupted my work.”
the irony is she’s actually homely, just not as homely as he is.
Meanwhile earlier this year a male interviewer was pressured to undress for female starlets…
Dakota Johnson and Leslie Mann Hit On “Hot” Reporter https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fX6rII4HP6Q
I’m just furious about the outrageous conduct of this guy. She should begin legal proceedings immediately. No one should have to endure being told how attractive they are. And how unprofessional that someone of such a prominent media outlet (U-tube was it?) should have to be taken so unseriously.
The irony is, she’s totally average looking.
Vin is overcompensating….
Isn’t he married? (to a beard)
Vin Hasbeen…thankfully the lunkhead, white gangsta thing is decades in the rear view…
How would he have known they were unwanted sexual advances if she didn’t tell him?
the guy is clearly stoned, and certainly too flirty. Agree, narcissism is over the top. Agree, kinda creepy. Also clear other people in the room. I’m kinda wondering why no one said anything if within the context of the broader session it was so out of line. That said, if it was completely inappopriate and way over the line, why not stop the interview … articulate the issue, and then start back in. Or at least take a pause, and say something like, “you’re making me uncomfortable … can we just stay on the professional side, and stay closer to the questions …” You’re not going to be fired for cutting off an interview if you’re being harassed … and if the folks you work for really don’t get it, then 1) you probably have a good law suit, and 2) you should absolutely be looking for a new job. Not trying to let him off the hook. Just saying everyone in that room had the opportunity to shut things down if uncomfortable/inappropriate. And if that means no interview, so be it. I’m not super comfortable with working through the interview, feeling like the guy is harassing you, presumably editing and using the interview, and then releasing another video/complaint about his behavior during the interview. He was a more than a bit of a schmuck in the interview, no doubt. But again, he’s clearly stoned in some way. Not an excuse, but an explanation (which isn’t to say he might not be a schmuck if he weren’t stoned … that I obviously have no perspective on).
what a douche. Even before he hits on her, his dumb narcissism is unbearable.
Newsflash, for all those saying because he complimented her and wasn’t crass, it was ok. If he went up to her in the street and complimented her, I agree–as long as it’s respectful, that’s fair game. This is a WORK setting for the both of them, and that’s what makes it wrong. Interviewing him is a big get for whatever outlet she’s working for, so he holds the power there. He’s using the time to interrupt the questions and hit on her. Her job is to get the interview, so she’s kinda forced to either deal with it, or make a hissy fit and leave, which loses her outlet the interview. And the only reason she’s in that bind is because Vin PUT her there by hitting on her repeatedly.
I agree. But she comes off no better by, as a reporter, trashing him. It makes me wonder if her account is an honest one. This is not an unbiased reporter doing a story on Vin. Its someone with an ax to grind doing the story.
Did he grab her by the Pu*sy?
If she admitted that it made her wet, would that change the tone of the story?
Heh.
Sounds like a publicity stunt… He’s gay.
Exactly. He was doing TOO much.
Too bad she didn’t have a safe word
tell her to get the f*** outta da business…
He was a bit too persisting that’s true and normally you answer the questions instead. But he was definitely stoned lol. He didn’t know what to say and saw her beauty so he talked about this. Not a big deal after all.
Flirting is illegal now?
Lighten up, Francis.
You consider THAT flirting? He has always been socially awkward. It’s just weird.
He wasn’t being creepy, merely complimentary and sounds like he honestly liked her. Not like he was saying stuff like “Nice rack” or “I’ve got a better use for your mouth.”
That stuff would be inappropriate and rude. What he was doing was being flattering to who he viewed as attractive. Take the stick out of your butt and stop searching for ways to be offended.
The difference is that they are both in a work setting, and he didn’t let up.
Here we go again…
So calling someone beautiful is a sexual advance these days?
Overcompensating because he’s…
…. loafer light…
That’s his character and should be expected. I see nothing wrong with him giving her the compliments and showing interest in her looks. He didn’t say anything vulgar or crude. How would she have reacted if he told her she wan’t his type and no way he would be interested in her. Whole thing could have been publicity anyways because it evidently worked.
He’s socially awkward. That’s a fact over years of evidence.
Creep.
Amplifies the Ugly American…..
