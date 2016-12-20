President-elect Donald Trump has personally guaranteed the payment of the $25 million settlement amount in the Trump University case by Jan. 18, two days before his inauguration.

The deadline was among the terms disclosed in a motion filed in federal court in San Diego, where a group of former Trump University students had been pursuing a class action fraud suit until a settlement was reached in November, after the election.

“By any metric, this is a fair, adequate, and reasonable settlement,” the parties said in their joint motion for approval of the settlement. U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel must approve the terms.

The settlement includes $21 million to former students, or members of the class, with the additional sum to pay a settlement of claims made by the New York attorney general.

As part of the settlement, Trump and Trump University did not admit wrongdoing.

The counsel for the plaintiffs are working pro bono.