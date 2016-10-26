Donald Trump has been criticized throughout his presidential campaign for the way he treats women, from his “blood” comment to Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly to the leaked Billy Bush tapes.

Now, Matthew Modine, one of the stars of Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” alleges that the GOP candidate would engage in sexually degrading behavior at his own office in New York.

In an interview with Variety’s VP and executive editor Steven Gaydos during the Carmel International Film Festival, Modine — who says that he knows the Trump family and is “very good friends” with the billionaire’s brother, Robert — told a story about one former intern’s experience working for Trump.

“I know someone who took a summer intern job with him, a 15-year-old boy, who noticed one day that the secretaries didn’t really speak English, that they didn’t know how to type, that they didn’t really know how to do secretarial work,” Modine said. “He thought it was his duty to tell Donald that they weren’t proficient at their secretarial work and he said ‘hey kid, I don’t hire them to be secretaries.”

Modine then explains how Trump would place papers on the floor, ring the secretaries to come in, and ask the women to bend over in front of the teenager.

“He was teaching a 15-year-old, this is how you treat women and these are the women that you want to have around your office,” he added.

Modine, who was at the festival promoting his film “Super Sex,” later brought up the leaked Access Hollywood video, which caught Trump making the now-famous “grab them by the p—y” comment to Bush in 2005.

“It’s embarrassing to call it locker room talk, because anyone who was ever an athlete and spent time in a locker room, I spent a lot of time in locker rooms, and I’ve never heard anybody talk about women the way that he’s spoken about women,” Modine said.

The U.S. deserves better, he told Gaydos.

“What you want is someone who knows how to do the job, regardless of their sex or their sexual orientation. You want someone who can reach across the aisle and fix this two-party system that’s so broken in the country.”

Watch the interview above:

