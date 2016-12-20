If there’s ever a problem, singer Richard Marx will be “Right There Waiting.” Even, apparently, in mid-flight.

The ’80s pop singer and his wife, former MTV VJ Daisy Fuentes, were traveling from Hanoi, Vietnam to Seoul, South Korea on Korean Air Flight 480 when an unruly passenger reportedly began attacking those aboard the plane. The couple reported the incident via their respective social media platforms.

“On our flight from Hanoi to Seoul a guy sitting in the next row from us got crazy & started attacking the flight attendants & passengers,” wrote Fuentes in an Instagram post. “When he started pushing the female staff and pulling them by the hair @therichardmarx was the first to help subdue him.”

The incident went on for a total of four hours, according to Fuentes.

“I feel horrible for the abuse the staff had to endure but no one was prepared for this. They never fully got control of him,” she added.

According to TMZ, two passengers and a crew member sustained injuries. Seoul police arrested the perpetrator upon landing.

Marx also documented the scene on Twitter. He went on to critique the airline staff’s inability to contain the passenger, saying they were “ill trained” and “ill-equipped to handle [the] situation.”

You will be hearing about our flight#480 on @KoreanAir_KE . Passenger next to us attacked passengers and crew. Crew completely ill trained. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) December 20, 2016

“You will be hearing about our flight#480 on @KoreanAir_KE . Passenger next to us attacked passengers and crew. Crew completely ill trained,” wrote the singer. See more photos from inside the cabin below.

We have video of entire chaotic and dangerous event on @KoreanAir_KE 480. Lasted 4 hours. Crew completely ill-equipped to handle situation. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) December 20, 2016

Korean Air 480 pic.twitter.com/Ai9U6CV3qA — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) December 20, 2016

Korean Air 480 pic.twitter.com/Clh7fiDcXl — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) December 20, 2016

Korean Air 480 pic.twitter.com/K3dvhBHB2y — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) December 20, 2016

Korean Air 480 pic.twitter.com/tHaJ0oMxPq — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) December 20, 2016