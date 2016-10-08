Nancy O’Dell Responds to Donald Trump’s 2005 Vulgar Comments: ‘I’m Saddened’

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Nancy O'Dell Donald Trump Billy Bush video
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Entertainment Tonight” host Nancy O’Dell said that she is was “saddened” that Donald Trump’s comments about her in a leaked audio recording “exist in our society at all.”

“Politics aside, I’m saddened that these comments still exist in our society at all. When I heard the comments yesterday, it was disappointing to hear such objectification of women,” she said in a statement released by “Entertainment Tonight.” “The conversation needs to change because no female, no person, should be the subject of such crass comments, whether or not cameras are rolling. Everyone deserves respect no matter the setting or gender.  As a woman who has worked very hard to establish her career, and as a mom, I feel I must speak out with the hope that as a society we will always strive to be better.”

O’Dell was co-anchor on “Access Hollywood” in 2005 when Trump made the comments. In the leaked recording, Trump is heard talking to “Access Hollywood” co-anchor Billy Bush about his attempts to seduce O’Dell, but being spurned because she was married.

“I moved on her. Actually, she was down on Palm Beach. I moved on her and I failed. I’ll admit it. I did try and f— her. She was married,” Trump says in the recording.

He also said, “Nancy, no this was… and I moved on her. Very heavily. In fact, I took her out furniture shopping. She wanted to get some furniture. I said ‘I’ll show you where they have some nice furniture’. I took her… I moved on her like a bitch. I couldn’t get there and she was married. And all of a sudden I see her. She’s now got the big phony t— and she’s totally changed her look.”

Trump’s comments were caught on audio as an “Access Hollywood” crew was arriving by bus on the set of “Days of Our Lives,” where Trump was making a cameo appearance.

