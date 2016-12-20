Lena Dunham has come under scrutiny — this time for her comments regarding abortion.
Twitter lit up on Tuesday over a portion of Dunham’s podcast “Women of the Hour.” In the most recent episode she stated that, although she has never had an abortion, she wishes she had in order to fight the stigma surrounding the controversial issue.
During the episode she talked about a visit to Planned Parenthood when a girl asked Dunham if she would take part in a project involving women sharing stories about abortions.
“I wanted to make it really clear to her that as much as I was going out and fighting for other women’s options, I myself had never had an abortion,” the writer and actress stated. “And I realized then that even I was carrying within myself stigma around this issue. Even I, the woman who cares as much as anybody about a woman’s right to choose, felt it was important that people know that I was unblemished in this department.”
She went on to add, “I feel so proud of them for their bravery, for their self-knowledge, and it was a really important moment for me then to realize I had internalized some of what society was throwing at us and I had to put it in the garbage. Now I can say that I still haven’t had an abortion, but I wish I had.”
Dunham’s comments have spurred an uproar of reactions on Twitter, with users critiquing her insensitivity towards women who have undergone the procedure themselves. Others expressed fatigue over the parsing of Dunham’s controversial statement.
“FYI an abortion is not something you ‘get to have.’ It’s an awful experience one SHOULDN’T wish for like a gift from Santa,” wrote one user.
I thought she was moving to Canada….
This type of person is exactly why Donald Trump is president. Normal Americans look at the left as a group whose moralities include putting grown men in bathroom and showers with little girls, abortion murder as an “oh, well,” and trying to popularize child trannys, which John Hopkins hospital has labeled as “Child abuse” and Normal Americans say “ANYBODY” but these nuts. And than you Lena, and your ilk, for giving the world Donald Trump.
And some people are still wondering why Trump won. Look no further than self-important idiots like Amy Schumer and the queen of the idiots, Lena Dunham. Yes, Lena, getting abortions is fun and makes you a real woman. What a friggin’ idiot.
Hey Hollywood, When are you going to stop shoving her down our throats?
Sincerely,
a Millennial chick for Bernie….who voted for Trump….because of people Like LENA!!!
Lena Dunham wishes she’d had an abortion? Yet America wishes her Mother had had one.
Having had to go through an abortion for medical reasons i can say it haunts me – not only did lose a baby but i had no choice. IF you want to experience an abortion you need help.
ENOUGH OF YOU, ALREADY, LENA DUNHAM. You need wa-a-y-y-y too much attention.
Having an Abortion isn’t an experience you have to have. It’s a choice that you’re faced with unexpectedly and an agonizing decision that has to be made. Getting pregnant for the purpose of having an abortion is perverse it trivializes life itself. That girl is a piece of work.
Of course Lena Dunham is facing backlash…apparently she has been designated by the outrage industry as the poster child for what is wrong with our society…in spite of what is actually wrong with our society…which is…well take your pick…
her conclusion is perfectly consistent with her reasoning. Without acknowledging the personhood of the fetus, how can anybody expect to treat them as anything else but medical waste? their only purpose can be to be the instrument of other people. In this case the vanity project of a feminist egotist
Dont forget, this is the same person who said she was raped by a Republican. Rolling Stone promoted the story like some kind of exclusive….and it was a hoax. Why is she even some kind of “celebrity”? She isnt.
She was recruited by Hillary Clinton during the presidential campaign as well.
She is seriously over…..what a way to grab a stupid headline….she is repulsive.
I used to think Lena Dunham was a person who was stupid, but honest. The more I see the ” controversies ” she manages to get herself in, the more I start to believe she’s doing this on purpose and for attention without even believing the crap she spews. Anyhow, she’s a raging moron. It’s too bad though, because outside of her bad writing, she’s a pretty talented showrunner.
Meowmeow, asked with sincerity: can you enumerate the ways in which she’s a talented showrunner? Especially for someone who can’t stand her show 85% of the time and still thinks she’s lying about not knowing what she was doing in casting 3 girls with famous Dads?
Like the 1st season, hated the 2nd. Forgotten most of the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th. Thought the fifth was directed well. Almost always hate the eps she was credited on. Thought one of the best was “Hannah goes to pseudo-Iowa” which an actual Iowa grad wrote, which also kicked the crap out of Hannah. Probably watched every episode twice when each season aired, but ultimately forgot just about everything that went down because none of makes an impression other than repulsion.
Stupid, stupid girl. She’s either very stupid or seduced by Satan. That’s like soldier wishing he or she got a Purple Heart. She could be Rosemary’s baby or the new N.I.B.
Or Trump wishing he could’ve gotten one when a vet gave him his.
Well, duh, that’s my point. He’s an imbecile.
That’s stupid.
Really…imbalanced…get this chick some therapy soon
The irony is, you won’t understand the irony of your post.
Poster boy for all libortionists.