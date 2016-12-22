Kellyanne Conway, the political operative who was ubiquitous presence on TV in the final months of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, has been named counselor to the president.

Conway is credited with bringing order to Trump’s political operation after she joined his team as campaign manager in August. There had been much speculation in recent weeks about whether Conway would land a White House appointment.

“She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message,” Trump said in a statement. “I am pleased that she will be part of my senior team in the West Wing.”

Conway became a staple of morning TV news shows and cable news programs after joining the Trump team. She was a deft in verbal sparring with journalists and surrogates for Democratic rival Hillary Clinton. Conway was disciplined in preaching the Trump campaign’s core talking points even when the candidate himself went off-message.

For the past 21 years Conway headed the Polling Company/WomanTrend, a Washington, D.C.-based firm research firm that has worked for political candidates as well as corporate and non-profit orgs. The fate of the company, which Conway owns, is not immediately clear.

The Trump transition team noted that Conway is the first woman to lead a victorious U.S. presidential campaign.

“I want to thank the President-elect for this amazing opportunity,” Conway said. “A Trump presidency will bring real change to Washington and to Americans across this great nation. I am humbled and honored to play a role in helping transform the movement he has led into a real agenda of action and results.”