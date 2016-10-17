Keegan-Michael Key Forecasts a Donald Trump Presidency in Joss Whedon’s Video

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All

Joss Whedon’s political action committee Save the Day has released a new video warning of a Donald Trump presidency in which Keegan-Michael Key plays a weatherman giving an apocalyptic vision of the future.

The video, called “Weatherman,” is directed by Whedon and is the latest in a flurry of campaigns featuring celebrities urging younger voters to get out the vote, in some cases with dire warnings about Trump winning the election.

Whedon has donated $275,000 to the PAC, according to the latest records from the Federal Election Commission. It has spent $142,664 in production costs. The goal of the PAC is to boost voter registration, particularly among younger voters.

According to the PAC, Save the Day has so far helped register more than 40,000 voters around the country. Last month, it debuted a video featuring Robert Downey Jr., Martin Sheen, Don Cheadle, and others to get out the vote. The spot, called “Important,” also warned of a Trump presidency, although he was not mentioned by name.

Whedon also waded into the 2012 campaign, creating a video that irreverently warned of the “zombie apocalypse” should Mitt Romney be elected. He told BuzzFeed last month that he planned to spend up to $1 million for the Save the Day effort.

More Biz

  • EMI Music Publishing logo

    EMI Music Publishing on the Market for $4 Billion (Report)

    Joss Whedon’s political action committee Save the Day has released a new video warning of a Donald Trump presidency in which Keegan-Michael Key plays a weatherman giving an apocalyptic vision of the future. The video, called “Weatherman,” is directed by Whedon and is the latest in a flurry of campaigns featuring celebrities urging younger voters to […]

  • James Cruz

    James Cruz Exits Combs Enterprises to Launch Latin Marketing Agency (EXCLUSIVE)

    Joss Whedon’s political action committee Save the Day has released a new video warning of a Donald Trump presidency in which Keegan-Michael Key plays a weatherman giving an apocalyptic vision of the future. The video, called “Weatherman,” is directed by Whedon and is the latest in a flurry of campaigns featuring celebrities urging younger voters to […]

  • Trump Gun Violence

    Former DOJ Officials Ask for Inquiry Into Trump Interference in AT&T-Time Warner Case

    Joss Whedon’s political action committee Save the Day has released a new video warning of a Donald Trump presidency in which Keegan-Michael Key plays a weatherman giving an apocalyptic vision of the future. The video, called “Weatherman,” is directed by Whedon and is the latest in a flurry of campaigns featuring celebrities urging younger voters to […]

  • Barack Obama Gun Violence

    Netflix Reportedly in Talks With the Obamas to Produce TV Shows

    Joss Whedon’s political action committee Save the Day has released a new video warning of a Donald Trump presidency in which Keegan-Michael Key plays a weatherman giving an apocalyptic vision of the future. The video, called “Weatherman,” is directed by Whedon and is the latest in a flurry of campaigns featuring celebrities urging younger voters to […]

  • Ryan Kavanaugh Relativity

    Relativity Lender's $110 Million Lawsuit Dismissed

    Joss Whedon’s political action committee Save the Day has released a new video warning of a Donald Trump presidency in which Keegan-Michael Key plays a weatherman giving an apocalyptic vision of the future. The video, called “Weatherman,” is directed by Whedon and is the latest in a flurry of campaigns featuring celebrities urging younger voters to […]

  • Furlough BTS NYC Suburbs Film and

    New York Suburbs Share in City’s Production Boom

    Joss Whedon’s political action committee Save the Day has released a new video warning of a Donald Trump presidency in which Keegan-Michael Key plays a weatherman giving an apocalyptic vision of the future. The video, called “Weatherman,” is directed by Whedon and is the latest in a flurry of campaigns featuring celebrities urging younger voters to […]

  • Women march on occasion of the

    How the Entertainment Industry is Commemorating International Women's Day

    Joss Whedon’s political action committee Save the Day has released a new video warning of a Donald Trump presidency in which Keegan-Michael Key plays a weatherman giving an apocalyptic vision of the future. The video, called “Weatherman,” is directed by Whedon and is the latest in a flurry of campaigns featuring celebrities urging younger voters to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad