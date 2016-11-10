Jennifer Lawrence may not be happy, but she’s hopeful.
The actress responded to President-elect Donald Trump’s victory, in an essay posted Thursday morning that she wrote for Broadly, Vice’s women’s interest channel. In it, Lawrence asks Americans to think long and hard about the state of the country, and to not place blame on others for Hillary Clinton’s defeat.
“I want to be positive; I want to support our democracy, but what can we take away from this? It’s a genuine question that we all need to ask ourselves,” writes the Oscar-winning actress. “We shouldn’t blame anyone, we shouldn’t riot in the streets. We should think strongly and clearly about what to do next because we cannot change the past.”
As an outspoken opponent of Trump, Lawrence noted that women must work exponentially harder than their male counterparts in order to be heard and taken seriously.
“We’re all allowed to be sad that the present isn’t what we thought it was. But we mustn’t be defeated,” Lawrence writes. “We will keep educating ourselves and working twice as hard as the man next to us because we know now that it is not fair.”
The actress also wrote that, although sadness weighs heavily on those who supported Clinton, especially for women and people of color, the fight for progress is not over.
“Do not let this defeat you — let this enrage you! Let it motivate you!” Lawrence write. “Let this be the fire you didn’t have before. If you are an immigrant, if you are a person of color, if you are LGBTQ+, if you are a woman — don’t be afraid, be loud!”
The view outside your limo window may be different than the experience of most Americans, Jennifer.
So don’t pretend to know more about the country than we do.
We will check back in 10 years or so…Jennifer will be starring in wrinkle cream infomercials, President Trump will be on Mt. Rushmore.
Thanks anyway, Jenny..
You’re an actress. You pretebd for a living. why the hell would you think that your opinion would matter to anyone? Hillary Clinton is such a despicable human. A total fake. A liar and a theif. A woman with absolutely no integrity. The only reason you see her a some kind of heroine is because you get your information from the dishonest mainstream media. You have never set out to investigate Hillary Clinton. Your mind is closed. Any nagative information about her is immediately dismissed. Well I have done my investigation into this vile monster. And she has all of you believing she is a champion for righteous causes when nothing could be further from the truth. Stop worshipping politicians. They’re all liars and fakes and have absolutely no interest in what you care about unlessit benefits them personally or financially. Stop being sheep.
Why should anyone care what you think about anything? You’re just a spoiled Hollywood actress. You just alienate the people that might want to go to your movies.
What a stupid little girl.
I agree, totally. A bird-brain. Hollywood stands exposed for its pomposity and vacuity like never before.
Where do these actors come up with these ideas they are so much smarter than everybody else?
These celebrities ride in their limo’s and private jets and have no idea what’s it like living in the real world where your last dollar was spent on your payday. They can tell everyone how to vote and that Republicans are stupid and then jump in their jets and go to France. Very smart they are indeed.
And this “fear” they talk about …. what are they talking about?? Look at George Soros’s demonstrating thugs…that is criminal anarchy and scary is that the Dept. of Justice will do nothing about it. Obama was only concerned about one group of people and that was illegal aliens. He did nothing for blacks, whites or Mexican citizens. Only the elites and unions and illegal aliens benefited. We the people that voted for Trump want prosperity for our country and the Great American Way.
I am loud…it hurts & I agree with Garrison Keillor that the Republicans will have to “take care of him”. Meanwhile we must listen, assuage fears & begin to groom our next Presidental candidate to unitesee us all.
Dear Ms. Lawrence:
I read with a certain interest your post-election essay published in Broadly (www.broadly.vice.com). If you would permit me, I would like to make a few comments on it. Allow me to preface my remarks by making the following three points so that you may understand my perspective regarding your essay.
First, I am a Trump supporter, so I am pleased with the outcome of the election and hopeful for the future of this country. I disagree completely with the policies of President Obama, policies which have taken this great nation down to its knees economically, internationally and militarily. Hillary Clinton would have offered more of the same and would likely have made our greatness irrecoverable. I could never vote for that, not even for the sake of breaking a “glass ceiling”. You and I obviously disagree on that point; so perhaps we should agree to disagree and leave it at that.
Second, in recent years I have become an admirer of your movie career. I have not seen all of your films, but I thought you were spectacular in the “Hunger Games” series; and if you’ll pardon my corny and unoriginal platitude, you were a “joy to behold” in “Joy”. And though the X-Men comics have never been my cup of tea, when I learned of your role in the movies, I saw your latest film and was so impressed that I am looking forward to eventually seeing the others. Ms. Lawrence, you have a talent for acting, as attested by your awards, and I eagerly anticipate your future cinematic endeavors.
Third, I am old enough not to care about the comings and goings, the trials and tribulations, of the so-called Hollywood “pop-tarts”, which get reported all too frequently in the media. But even though, I’m sure, you fit right in with the likes of Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, and Miley Cyrus, to name a few, you, Ms. Lawrence, do not strike me as being a “pop-tart”. Unlike the others, who appear to me like spoiled children callously enjoying their fame and notoriety, you seem to have a real head on your shoulders. You give serious thought to the issues that are important to you. And you certainly are not shy about voicing your opinion on a wide range of topics, from butt plugs to Presidential politics, and just about everything in between. Indeed, the fact that you have an occasionally saucy tongue makes you even more intriguing to me. There is a SUBSTANCE to you that I admire; and though I couldn’t care less if Miley Cyrus or Katy Perry ballyhoo and commiserate about Donald Trump’s election, when I heard that YOU made some remarks in an essay, I was obliged to take a peek at them, even though I knew beforehand that I would disagree with you.
Now about your remarks. This country, as you correctly stated, was founded on immigration. But remember that “white men” (your words, not mine, as I am no racist, nor do I believe you to be – a pity we have to qualify such phrases in public discourse) WERE the first, and hence the original, immigrants to these shores. We came here from Europe, most of us from Great Britain, to seek religious and other freedoms, as well as economic opportunity, that were denied to us on the other side of the Atlantic. WE, just as every other American, deserve to have OUR rights recognized and respected. And chief among those rights IS the right to feel safe, to KNOW that every person entering this country does so LEGALLY, through an established and documented process – a process that, when followed without exception, ensures that every immigrant WANTS to be an American, wants to contribute to make this a better place, and comes here for his or her own personal fulfillment, just as the original Colonists did, and not as part of some plot to denigrate or destroy this country, or to steal for themselves what rightfully belongs to Americans.
When you talk about “a wall putting us into another recession”, I don’t understand how a “wall” can do that. Presumably, you are referring to Trump’s highly-touted wall along the border with Mexico. On the contrary, I should think that the actual construction of the wall will result in the creation of thousands of JOBS for hard-working Americans that would benefit our country’s economy, rather than lead to another recession, not to mention the added, and intended, benefit of providing security for Americans that I talked about earlier. Walls are not a novel concept: China built a great one thousands of years ago to protect its people. So, too, did Rome, when Emperor Hadrian constructed a wall across England to protect the civilized Romans against barbarians from the north. We build walls because they are effective when adjoining nations, or their inhabitants, do not respect each other’s sovereignty. They are a lot cheaper than paying thousands of soldiers to patrol the frontiers to guard this nation.
As for your concern about that “glass ceiling”, believe it or not I actually share your sentiments, to a point. I believe it is a shame that women such as yourself feel you have to “[work] twice as hard as the man next to [you]” in order to get respect and equality. To be fair, we as a society have made significant progress in that regard since the Women’s Equality movement began decades ago. But as you point out, it appears we have not come far enough. As for my personal opinion, I believe that the United States IS, indeed, ready to elect a female President. We have already had two women campaign for Vice-President, and now one woman for President. But for a country as grand and noble as ours, a country that, in Trump’s words, should be “second to none” in the world, I and millions of Americans would PREFER that the first woman we select to be our President NOT be someone who is sullied with the reputation of being a known liar, demonstrated to have been careless in handling sensitive, classified and top secret information, and suspected of peddling her influence as a high-ranking government official for personal profit! America’s legacy deserves far better than that! This is especially true if we are going to perform a first by shattering that glass ceiling!
There are those people who would say that you, Ms. Lawrence, are merely an actress, that you should stick to acting and stay away from politics. It might interest you to know that I, myself, felt that way many years ago. When I was younger, and an avowed Democrat, I considered Ronald Reagan to be nothing more than an actor whose greatest “performance” was an eight-year gig beginning in 1981 – the years, of course, of his Presidency. And then a funny thing happened. I woke up one morning after having borne witness to eight years of an economic, military, and national REJUVENATION under the administration of the very man I had been so quick to criticize. And as the campaign to elect his successor unfolded, I saw a Democrat whose policies were so liberal and extreme that I could not, in good conscience, vote for him. So I voted for the elder George Bush, and at that point I determined that I would no longer let blind loyalty to a political party shape my voting decision!
You see, Ms. Lawrence, it’s all part of the process of growing up. It happens to all of us, and the process doesn’t necessarily end when you earn your first drivers license, or receive your first voter registration card, or even when you take your first legal drink. I had just turned 30 when I cast that vote for Bush, and in many ways I’m still growing up even today. Every now and then I’ll learn something new, something that will make me stop and think and say to myself, “How could I have ever believed that way about an issue or subject when I feel differently about it today?” In fact, I believe that the day we STOP learning new things that can influence our decision-making is the day we get planted six feet under. Don’t you worry about that, Ms. Lawrence – the same thing will happen to you, too. You can take that to the bank!
You may not believe everything I’ve just told you, or feel the way I do on political issues, and that’s fine. All I would ask of you, Ms. Lawrence, is that you give President Trump a fair chance, that you keep an “open mind” about him, as Hillary, herself, said. You still have many years in front of you, many things to learn, much thinking to be shaped or, perhaps, reshaped. But the fact that you DO think, that you DO form opinions AND give voice to them or put them to paper, sets you apart from many of your peers, and I applaud you for that, just as I applaud your drive to work harder than men and your support for women’s issues. Just don’t be surprised if you wake up one morning in the not-too-distant future with one of those “How could I have believed that” moments – trust me, it’ll happen. Until then, I may not agree with everything you say; but if I could expand upon the famous words of Patrick Henry, it would be my pleasure to “defend with my life your right to say them!”
Respectfully yours,
G. Haden McDaniel
Very well written, Haden
Mr Haden McDaniel,
you’re in for a huge disappointment regarding Trump as a president. I think you will “wake up one morning in the not-too-distant future” with that “How could I have believed him?” moment. Please come back here in four years and we’ll talk about it, OK?
Best regards
Tom
I think it’s ridiculous for the Hollywood elites to be so irresponsible to suggest just because Trump won, women have to work harder. Did she not look at why Hiliary isn’t trustworthy? America has spoken. Deal with it. Has nothing to do with sex, gender or religion and all to do with what’s broken in Washington. Clearly Hilliary is part of the problem and has no one to blame but herself. Duh. WAKE UP HOLLYWOOD!!!
Uhhhh…Trump worked three times as hard as Hillary in this election. Look at their schedules after each candidates Conventions and that will tell you ONE reason why Trump won the election. Hillary EXPECTED to be handed the crown and forgot this is America where you have to earn it!
Tom, you mean like your disappointment with our first affirmative action President?
G. Haden McDaniel. I applaud you. Outstanding.