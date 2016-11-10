Jennifer Lawrence may not be happy, but she’s hopeful.

The actress responded to President-elect Donald Trump’s victory, in an essay posted Thursday morning that she wrote for Broadly, Vice’s women’s interest channel. In it, Lawrence asks Americans to think long and hard about the state of the country, and to not place blame on others for Hillary Clinton’s defeat.

“I want to be positive; I want to support our democracy, but what can we take away from this? It’s a genuine question that we all need to ask ourselves,” writes the Oscar-winning actress. “We shouldn’t blame anyone, we shouldn’t riot in the streets. We should think strongly and clearly about what to do next because we cannot change the past.”

As an outspoken opponent of Trump, Lawrence noted that women must work exponentially harder than their male counterparts in order to be heard and taken seriously.

“We’re all allowed to be sad that the present isn’t what we thought it was. But we mustn’t be defeated,” Lawrence writes. “We will keep educating ourselves and working twice as hard as the man next to us because we know now that it is not fair.”

The actress also wrote that, although sadness weighs heavily on those who supported Clinton, especially for women and people of color, the fight for progress is not over.

“Do not let this defeat you — let this enrage you! Let it motivate you!” Lawrence write. “Let this be the fire you didn’t have before. If you are an immigrant, if you are a person of color, if you are LGBTQ+, if you are a woman — don’t be afraid, be loud!”