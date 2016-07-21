PopPolitics at GOP Convention: Can Ivanka Trump Help Her Father Win Women Voters? (Listen)

CLEVELAND — On Variety’s “PopPolitics” on SiriusXM’s POTUS Channel from the Republican National Convention, Nikki Schwab of Daily Mail previews Ivanka Trump’s Thursday night speech in which she will introduce her father.

With the onus on Donald Trump to appeal to general election voters, Ivanka may prove to be an asset to the GOP Presidential nominee in turning around his lopsided negative approval ratings among women, Schwab says.

Also on the show:

Antonio Sabato Jr. explains why he’s supporting Donald Trump and isn’t reluctant to say so in a left-leaning industry.

Dinesh D’Souza says that “Hillary’s America,” his latest documentary, was more of a “horror movie” about the Democratic Party. A number of conservative documentaries are being screened this week, but the filmmaker says he’s more willing that Hollywood conservatives to provoke. D’Souza also talks about why he claims his conviction on an election law violation was politically motivated, even though he plead guilty and expressed contrition to the judge.

Mark Shriver, the president of the Save the Children Action Network and a former Maryland legislator, talks about what it was like to be on the floor as Ted Cruz delivered his non-endorsement speech. And he talks about the Trump and Clinton positions on issues like early childhood education and children’s health.

“PopPolitics,” hosted by Variety’s Ted Johnson, airs Thursdays at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on SiriusXM political channel POTUS 124, which is rebranded Convention Radio during the Republican and Democratic conventions.