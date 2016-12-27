As reports broke of Carrie Fisher’s death, tributes and memories began to pour out online to remember the late actress, writer and Hollywood legend.
Fisher died Tuesday morning after suffering what was described as a massive heart attack on Friday while on a flight from London to Los Angeles.
Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, confirmed the death on Tuesday: “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” the statement reads. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly.”
Born to actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher, Carrie Fisher rose to international fame for her role as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, as well as the more recent seventh installment. She also authored several novels including the semi-autobiographical “Postcards From the Edge” which became a movie starring Meryl Streep.
“No words,” her “Star Wars” co-star Mark Hamill wrote on Twitter. “Devastated.”
“I’m deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher,” William Shatner wrote. “I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished.”
“Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around,” Seth MacFarlane wrote on Twitter. “Family Guy will miss her immensely.”
Read more reactions and tributes below: