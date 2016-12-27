As reports broke of Carrie Fisher’s death, tributes and memories began to pour out online to remember the late actress, writer and Hollywood legend.

Fisher died Tuesday morning after suffering what was described as a massive heart attack on Friday while on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, confirmed the death on Tuesday: “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” the statement reads. “She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly.”

Born to actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher, Carrie Fisher rose to international fame for her role as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, as well as the more recent seventh installment. She also authored several novels including the semi-autobiographical “Postcards From the Edge” which became a movie starring Meryl Streep.

“No words,” her “Star Wars” co-star Mark Hamill wrote on Twitter. “Devastated.”

“I’m deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher,” William Shatner wrote. “I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished.”

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016

“Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around,” Seth MacFarlane wrote on Twitter. “Family Guy will miss her immensely.”

Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) December 27, 2016

Read more reactions and tributes below:

She was the brightest, funniest, bravest, kindest, cleverest and sweetest person I ever knew. A crushing blow to lose @carrieffisher — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) December 27, 2016

She was a walking masterclass. Remained so upbeat throughout her life and career. Unapologetically Carrie Fisher. Always. — Jordan Fisher (@Jordan_Fisher) December 27, 2016

.@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone. https://t.co/wpxGvBWA0b — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 27, 2016

#CarrieFisher was so witty and provocative and unrelentingly interesting. Goddamn, I loved her. Everyone did. — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) December 27, 2016

She was a walking masterclass. Remained so upbeat throughout her life and career. Unapologetically Carrie Fisher. Always. — Jordan Fisher (@Jordan_Fisher) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher. RIP. What a talent. What a year. pic.twitter.com/yEFfv2GN6K — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) December 27, 2016

thoughts and prayers to Carrie Fisher's family — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) December 27, 2016

Such a sad day for her family, friends and millions of fans. Carrie Fisher is deeply missed. — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2016