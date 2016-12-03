Univision mogul Haim Saban blasted Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN), who is running for chairman of the Democratic National Committee, as an “anti-Semite” on Friday.
Ellison’s campaign hit a serious obstacle on Thursday, when the Anti-Defamation League came out against his candidacy. The ADL was responding to a 2010 speech, in which Ellison seemed to suggest that American policy in the Middle East is driven by Israel. Ellison, who is a Muslim, responded that his remarks were selectively edited, and stressed that his long-standing support for Israel.
Saban took the opportunity to chime in on the controversy at the 13th annual Saban Forum at the Brookings Institution on Friday night. The topic came up briefly in an interview between CNN anchor Jake Tapper and Avigdor Lieberman, the Israeli Defense Minister. Liberman seemed unfamiliar with the remarks, so Saban stood up during the Q&A to issue a broadside against Ellison.
“The fact that Keith Ellison is a Muslim is a non-issue,” Saban said. “If you listen to Keith Ellison today and you see his statements, he’s more of a Zionist than Herzl, Ben-Gurion, and Begin combined. It’s amazing. It’s a beautiful thing. If you go back to his positions, his papers, his speeches, the way he has voted, he is clearly an anti-Semite, anti-Israel individual. Words matter and actions matter more. Keith Ellison would be a disaster for the relationship between the Jewish community and the Democratic Party.”
Saban, the billionaire chairman of Univision, is a major Democratic donor and key supporter of Hillary Clinton. He once famously referred to himself as “a one-issue guy, and my issue is Israel.” He made his fortune by leveraging the success of “The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” into a kids’ cable TV network, which he sold to Disney.
Ellison recently addressed his past support for the Nation of Islam, saying he has long ago disavowed the group’s anti-Semitism and apologized for associating with the group.
“I have always lived a politics defined by respecting differences, rejecting all forms of racism and anti-Semitism, a politics based on inclusion, and diverse communities organizing together for economic justice for everyone,” Ellison wrote.
Haim Saban Blasts DNC Chair Hopeful “Keith Ellison as Anti -Semite -Anti-White -Anti Christian – -Great Pick by Gloria Steinem’s- – -America is watching all speeches and endorsements – – -they are making More “Legal Voting American Citizens – -Wake -Up to the demise of The Progressive Democratic Party – – -Can’t Wait for The Next Election too PROVE that the “Socialists and Anti-American pholicifies of the Progressive Democratic Party are NOT in step with Real Legal Voting American Citizens” – -Really – – -“Gloria Steinem” a worthless “Muslim sympathiser” endorsing Keith Ellison – – -A Black Supremacists and Racists – – -and Anti-Semite -anti “White” – -Anti- Christian – Perfect Pick for the Imploding Progressive Democratic Party – – -Al the Legal Voting American Citizens are watching the Progressive Democratic Parties actions toward “Americans”
I completely agree with Mr. Haim Saban. I believe that electing Keith Ellison as chairman would be devastating to the Democratic party. One of the most important criteria in selecting a chairman is that the person should not be beholden to any politically active religious group. As Keith Ellison’s history suggests otherwise, he should be disqualified.
A person’s religion should have no bearing in becoming the chairman of a party; however, that person should be fair in dealing with people of all religions. This is where Keith Ellison fails. He has let Islam, his religion, guide his decisions in dealing with people of non-Islamic faiths. Keith Ellison has exhibited no knowledge of India, its people or its history. In spite of his ignorance, he joined forces with the Indian-American Muslim Council to help deny a visa to then Chief Minister Narendra Modi of India. He accused Modi of committing an alleged genocide of Muslims during the 2002 Gujarat riots. Even though Mr. Modi was cleared of any wrongdoing by the Supreme Court of India, Keith Ellison still introduced resolution HR417 in the House. His speeches on the subject and actions reflected a total lack of understanding of the culture and religions of India. He also appears to be ignorant of the events that led up to and transpired during the riots. His sole motivation was to support his fellow Muslims in punishing Modi, who happens to be a Hindu.
Millions of Indian Americans, many of whom are Hindus, live peacefully in our country and have made significant contributions to the development of this country. A majority of these Indian Americans are Democrats, and they will find it very difficult to continue to support the party if Keith Ellison is elected as Chairman of the party. Moreover, the Democratic Party’s relationship with India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be damaged. The party will do well to reject the nomination of Rep. Keith Ellison as the Chair of DNC.
Mr. Saban why don’t you show us the money, make an offer, make acontribution like you always do when it comes to getting your political goals
You know, if the goal of the next election is to get white working class voters to go back to the Dem Party, then a far left jew hating black nationalist is exactly the man you want in charge of that job, isn’t it?
Donald Trump is still laughing!
How far our Democratic Party has strayed from reason to consider such a bigot. shame ,shame.
Please stop covering politics. Saban will oppose all progressive Dems and back corporatists (like he did Hillary Clinton). Ellison supported Bernie Sanders – is that some long con from an anti-semite? Believing Palestinians have rights didn’t make you an anti-semite.
supporting Hamas or cleric who support Hamas (which advocates the WORLDWIDE ERADICATION OF JEWS – LIKE HITLER) then you are an anti semite even by association in this case.
And btw biggest of so called corporatist is non other than George Soros who funded most of bernies pacs and funds blm groups and other far leftist rioters
lindsey w the first pitch walk off. this comment section is over