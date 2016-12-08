Haim Saban and his wife Cheryl chipped in more than $2.2 million to a super PAC supporting Hillary Clinton in the waning days of the presidential election.

The Sabans each gave $1.12 million to Priorities USA Action, an outside group that had been backing her candidacy, on Oct. 31, adding to the $10 million they had already given to the group during the cycle. The figures were in the latest filings to the Federal Election Commission.

The Sabans were the biggest entertainment donors to support Clinton’s candidacy. In addition to the contributions to Priorities USA Action, they hosted fundraisers for Clinton and each gave the maximum $5,400 directly to her campaign.

In the wake of Clinton’s loss, Haim Saban has been outspoken about the future of the Democratic party. At a forum in Washington at the Brookings Institution last week, he was critical of Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN), who is running to be the next chairman of the Democratic National Committee. Saban called Ellison was “clearly an anti-semite, anti-Israel individual.”

“Keith Ellison would be a disaster for the relationship between the Jewish community and the Democratic Party,” Saban said.

Ellison has recently addressed his past support for the Nation of Islam and disavowed the group’s anti-semitism.

Other entertainment donors to Priorities USA Action in the final weeks of the campaign included the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, which gave an additional $125,000 to the group. IATSE endorsed Clinton during the campaign.

Joss Whedon, who formed a SuperPAC, called Save the Day, to make videos to get out the vote, donated an additional $445,000 through the end of November, for a total of almost $1 million.