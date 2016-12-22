President-elect Donald Trump has settled on GOP veteran Sean Spicer to serve as press secretary for his new administration.

Spicer worked closely with the Trump campaign during the past year. He’d been chief strategist and communications director for the Republican National Committee since 2011.

There had been much speculation that Trump would opt for a non-traditional choice for press secretary along the lines of firebrand commentators Ann Coulter or Laura Ingraham. Before the RNC, Spicer previously worked for the George W. Bush administration, as assistant United States trade representative for media and public affairs, and for the House Republican Conference.

Hope Hicks, who has served as a Trump spokeswoman predating the formal launch of his political career, has been named director of strategic communications. Jason Miller is tapped director of communications, and Dan Scavino is director of social media.

“Sean, Hope, Jason and Dan have been key members of my team during the campaign and transition. I am excited they will be leading the team that will communicate my agenda that will Make America Great Again,” Trump said.

Spicer is not without a sense of humor. His bio on the RNC’s official website concludes with a few unusual career highlights: “Among Sean’s other distinctions are serving as an Easter Bunny at the White House Easter Egg Roll, being lampooned by the Onion, cited as a ‘Moment of Zen’ on ‘The Daily Show,’ and being mocked by David Letterman.”

Hicks joined the Trump Organization in 2014 after a stint with entertainment PR firm Hiltzik Strategies. She is not believed to have had political experience prior to Trump’s campaign launch in June 2015. But she quickly became a vital part of the campaign’s inner circle. She’s also said to be confidant of Ivanka Trump, the president’s daughter.

Miller joined the Trump campaign last June after working as communications advisor for Texas senator Ted Cruz, a Republican rival during the primary campaign. Miller had been a partner in Jamestown Associates, a D.C.-based campaign consulting firm.

Scavino has worked for Trump since 2004. He had a swift rise through the ranks and was named general manager of Trump National Golf Club in New York at at the age of 30. He was promoted to exec VP of the facility in 2011.

(Pictured: Hope Hicks, Sean Spicer)