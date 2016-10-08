Robert De Niro lashed out at Donald Trump in a video that aired on Friday on Megyn Kelly’s “The Kelly File,” telling viewers that he’d “like to punch him in the face.”
De Niro’s remarks came in a video produced by Anonymous Content, which has been making a series of short interviews for a voter initiative called #VoteYourFuture. The director of De Niro’s video, Tom McCarthy, asked him, “What do you care about?”
De Niro’s anti-Trump remarks were so emphatic that the producers concluded that it could not be part of the campaign, which is non-partisan. But it was given to Kelly’s show for airing and publicists for the production firm released it to the media on Friday.
In the video, De Niro also calls Trump “blatantly stupid,” “a punk” and a “bulls–t artist.”
The De Niro remarks were filmed before Friday, when the Washington Post released a 2005 video in which Trump is caught making lewd comments to “Access Hollywood” co-anchor Billy Bush.
The De Niro video is here.
Other celebrities have openly endorsed Trump’s rival, Hillary Clinton. Earlier this week, the cast of “Empire” released a video supporting the Democratic nominee.
The new ad was called “What Will You Say,” and highlights “what’s at stake for the African American community in this election,” the Clinton campaign said in a statement announcing the spot. It will run on TV and online in battleground states.
