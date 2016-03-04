Donald Trump Discusses Penis Size at GOP Debate (Watch)

So that happened. At Thursday’s GOP Debate on Fox News, Donald Trump bragged to America and presidential candidate Marco Rubio that his manhood wasn’t a problem.

In response to a question about Mitt Romney’s critical remarks of Trump, Rubio said: “Donald has mocked everyone and has done so to people on this stage. If there’s anyone who deserved to be attacked it’s Donald Trump.”

Trump then recalled a Rubio criticism of his hands.

“Look at these hands. Are these small hands?” he asked.

“If they’re small, something else must be small,” he said, referring to his genitals. “I guarantee you there’s no problem, I guarantee you.”

 

  1. growpenisbigger says:
    July 2, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    Donald Trump is big cartoon. I think he will be worst in the history of America. Anyways check out my views on bigger penis at http://growpenisbigger.com/

    Reply
  2. Roberto says:
    May 5, 2016 at 5:31 am

    How devious can anybody get. You are citing a story tailored to your desire to mock Trump. Let me correct you. Marco Rubio, with unpresidential manners, said absurdely, that it has been said that a man with small hands has a small penis. Besides this being ridiculous I wonder what was Marco Rubio doing saying things that do not belong in a presidential primary. NO WONDER HE LOST FLORIDA, his state. TRUMP answered “Look at this hands, are they small ?” He didn’t use the word penis or genitalia at all. So take your bullshit story and shove it. “It has been said that columnists who lie have big assholes and can accommodate fabricated bullshit stories.

    Reply
  3. Roma Fraser-Engler says:
    March 15, 2016 at 11:04 pm

    Penis size????? What has that got to do with running a country fiscally responsible and safely. Raise your intellect above your belt buckles please. This is a political campaign not Bohemian Grove. GOD bless.

    Reply
  4. Boboc Viorel says:
    March 5, 2016 at 4:07 am

    Now something new on this topic: Poker pro Daniel Negreanu challenges Donald Trump via Twitter and say that will donate $100,000 dollars if the Republican Party presidential candidate takes a photo of his penis – http://mypokerstories.com/daniel-negreanu-will-donate-100000-dollars-if-donald-trump-takes-a-photo-of-his-penis-3413.htm

    Reply
  5. Andrew London says:
    March 4, 2016 at 12:30 pm

    If I had to choose being locked in a room with Trump or Clinton, I honestly think I would kill myself. Any empathetic, intelligent human being would most likely do the same. AND THESE are our choices for PRESIDENT. it is so NOT funny, it is literally unbelievable…. It’s a clown show. Literally. What an embarrassment…..

    Reply
  6. Bill says:
    March 4, 2016 at 12:02 pm

    I don’t wanna watch.

    Reply
  7. Sandy says:
    March 4, 2016 at 9:48 am

    Please people he made a joke that i’m sure everyone has heard before.

    Reply
  8. Bandele says:
    March 3, 2016 at 10:09 pm

    For the most prestigious highest office of this country and its come to this? This is the most embarrassing thing I’ve witness in all my years. They have mocked this office. This is worse than Jerry Springer…this is a cheap reality show.

    Reply
  9. DH says:
    March 3, 2016 at 9:01 pm

    This is a PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE! Trump has lowered it to a teen-ager comparing dicks… I am a registered republican, though I vote for who ever has the best credentials for the job in most cases. I am just totally disgusted by the antics from ALL PARTIES here. Where is the representation for the most difficult job in the world??? Mr. Trump, YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED, COMPLETELY ASHAMED of your behavior and your total lack of respect for the people of this country. Conducting yourself like an ass… Up until this point, I was able to somewhat disregard MOST of your tirades and antics, but you sir, have crossed the line with this line of behavior. SHAME ON YOU for taking yourself out of the running in my personal opinion. What would you do if Putin slammed you??? Push the button??? There is little doubt that you indeed would push the God-forsaken thing.

    Reply
  10. Donald Drumpferson says:
    March 3, 2016 at 8:16 pm

    Wow… He’s really showing his hand here: He’s just a brash used-car salesman in a nicer suit. This doesn’t make me any more confident in Trump as our next president, if things ever ended up going that far.

    Reply
    • Pamela Johnston says:
      March 4, 2016 at 7:35 pm

      Does any one in here think that Rubio is the instigator in this mess. It never would have come to this issue, if Rubio never opened his mouth. If Rubio never made his remark, Trump would have never used this comeback. We all know that Trump does say what’s on his mind. I am not one to defend Trump, i know he is loud, and can be rude, but is everyone in here thinking with a dirty mind or what. Replace brain for what all of you are thinking. Who should be blame Rubio, for taking it in the wrong direction.

      Reply
      • Roberto says:
        May 5, 2016 at 5:39 am

        I couldn’t be in more agreement with you.

      • Gerri Ford (@Snoooty) says:
        March 5, 2016 at 11:13 pm

        Donald has been degrading Rubio since day one. Rubio just retaliated., Donald started it.and Donald took it to a different level. He can’t the stallion he claims to be ’cause as someone said, Marla Maples made a fool out of him.

    • Gria Andolina says:
      March 3, 2016 at 8:45 pm

      Now that he is using Mussolini for his own propaganda purposes , Drumpf is showing us how totally he has earned the honorific: Il Douchey.

      Reply
      • Roberto says:
        May 5, 2016 at 5:36 am

        Rubio should have retaliated with something that made sense not with something outrageously ridiculous and far, far, far from a fact. The people of Florida retaliated on Rubio by denying him the opportunity of winning his own state.

      • Big D says:
        March 4, 2016 at 9:17 am

        I saw what you did just now! Hilarious!

  11. Jimmy Green says:
    March 3, 2016 at 8:13 pm

    takes a dick to know a dick

    Reply
  12. labman57 says:
    March 3, 2016 at 7:20 pm

    The RNC should turn the GOP primary campaign into a pissing contest — literally.
    It wouldn’t be any cruder, shallower, or more puerile than what we have experienced so far.

    Reply
  13. Where Have All The Statesmen Gone? says:
    March 3, 2016 at 6:49 pm

    Keepin’ it klassy as always, Mr. Trump is.

    Reply
