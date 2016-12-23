Donald Trump claimed in a tweet Thursday evening that “so-called A-list celebrities” want tickets to his inauguration on Jan. 20. He added that he wants “the people” to attend instead.
“Look what [celebrities] did for Hillary, nothing,” Trump wrote.
The tweet, which does not name any specific celebrities, follows speculation surrounding who will perform at Trump’s inauguration. The president-elect and his team have reportedly struggled to book A-list talent for the event. A number of Hollywood figures, including Elton John and David Foster, have reportedly turned down invitations to perform.
So far, the confirmed talent for the inauguration is former “America’s Got Talent” contestant Jackie Evancho, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the Radio City Rockettes — although even the latter of those announcements couldn’t be made without kicking up backlash.
Kellyanne Conway, recently named Trump’s counselor to the president, echoed the sentiments of Trump’s tweet in a Good Morning America interview on Thursday.
“This is not the Academy Awards, this is the inauguration for the people the way this has been the election for the people. This is the people’s president,” she said.
Since Trump’s tweet, members of Hollywood have largely stayed quiet on social media. Chrissy Teigen, though, chimed in and addressed the president-elect.
“Hi – we are people too. You are our president too. I don’t want you to be, but u are,” she wrote. “Also we all know you are dying without the approval, dear.”
Alec Baldwin, who has publicly feuded with Trump over his “SNL” impersonation, also tweeted an insulting joke in response to the inauguration situation.
“I wanna perform at Trump’s inauguration,” he wrote. “I wanna sing ‘Highway to Hell.'”
