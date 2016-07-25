DNC Apologizes to Bernie Sanders for ‘Inexcusable Remarks’ in Leaked Emails

After WikiLeaks dumped thousands of emails from the Democratic National Committee last Friday, which contain correspondences that suggest the party tried to derail Bernie Sanders’ campaign, the DNC has released an official apology.

“On behalf of everyone at the DNC, we want to offer a deep and sincere apology to Senator Sanders, his supporters and the entire Democratic Party for the inexcusable remarks made over email,” the statement reads. “These comments do not reflect the values of the DNC or our steadfast commitment to neutrality during the nomination process. The DNC does not — and will not — tolerate disrespectful language exhibited towards our candidates. Individual staffers have also rightfully apologized for their comments, and the DNC is taking appropriate action to ensure it never happens again.

“We are embarking on a convention today that – thanks to the great efforts of Secretary Clinton, her team, Senator Sanders, his team, and the entire Democratic Party – will show a forward-thinking and optimistic vision for America, as compared to the dark and pessimistic view that the GOP presented last week in Cleveland. Our focus is on electing Hillary Clinton, Tim Kaine and Democrats across the country, thanks to the Democratic Party that is strong, unified, and poised for victory in November.”

The Wikileaks emails contained conversations between Democratic Party officials that listed reasons why Sanders might not be the ideal candidate, and how his religious beliefs could have posed a problem.

“It may make no difference but for KY and WA can we get someone to ask his belief,” wrote DNC CEO Brad Marshall in one email. “He had skated on having a Jewish heritage. I read he is an atheist. This could make several points difference with my peeps. My Southern Baptist peeps would draw a big difference between a Jew and an atheist.”

Although the email dialogue was heavy on Sanders, other Wikileaks emails included a plot against Donald Trump in which a Craigslist employment ad portrayed him as sex-crazed seeking “hot” women to work for him.