Debbie Reynolds was reportedly rushed to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon, one day after the death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher, according to TMZ.

The Oscar-nominated actress is said to have fallen ill at her L.A. home while discussing funeral plans for her daughter. Paramedics were called to her son Todd’s home in Beverly Hills. She may have suffered a stroke, reports TMZ.

Variety has reached out to multiple sources for confirmation.

Fisher died Tuesday morning after suffering what was described as a massive heart attack on Friday while on a flight from London, where she had been shooting episodes of the Amazon/Channel 4 comedy “Catastrophe,” to Los Angeles.

Reynolds posted a short message regarding her daughter online on Tuesday. “Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carrie’s Mother,” she wrote.

Born in 1932, Reynolds is known for, among many other roles, her part in the 1952 film “Singin’ in the Rain.” She was nominated for an Academy Awards for 1964’s “The Unsinkable Molly Brown.” Reynolds earned a Tony nomination for her performance in the Broadway revival of “Irene,” which also gave Fisher her Broadway debut. George S. Irving, Reynolds’ Tony-winning co-star in the show died on Monday.

A new documentary, “Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds,” is slated to screen at the upcoming Palm Springs Film Festival after showing at the Cannes and New York Film Festivals.

