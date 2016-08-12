David Thornton, a senior executive in Paramount Picture’s licensing division, died earlier this week of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound near his home in Valencia, Calif., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Two residents walking on the San Francisquito Creek Trail in the Santa Clarita Valley community discovered the body Wednesday morning. A semi-automatic 9mm handgun was nearby. The scene is near McBean Parkway and Summerhill Lane.
Thornton, 60, had worked at Paramount since 1998, according to his LinkedIn profile. He started as a VP of production at Paramount Parks, then was a VP for design and development at Paramount Pictures, before being elevated to the Sr. VP position in licensing in 2014.
Thornton helped bring Paramount’s intellectual property to other platforms, including theme park attractions. In 2004, he touted a new ride opening at the Las Vegas Hilton. Taken from “Star Trek: Voyager,” it was called Borg Invasion 4D. The ride used 3D digital projection and special motion chairs to create “the most immersive, the most intense simulated experience available anywhere,” Thornton said at the time.
Along with the LinkedIn listing of his promotion to executive vice president, Thornton included a note: “Wonderful new opportunities. I’m grateful.”
Detective Steve Lankford of the sheriff’s homicide division said there was no indication of why Thornton would have taken his own life.
“David was passionate about his work, his colleagues and being part of Paramount,” the studio said in a statement Friday afternoon. “We are saddened by his passing and offer our condolences to his family.”
Prescription drugs likely led to this, they usually do.
Very sad. Let’s all keep his family and the Paramount employees in prayer. The film industry is brutal – but there are still people who are kind, believe in God and believe we will all be accountable for our actions someday.
Thanks You! I hope our moderators help me out…..just asking for a little compassion understanding the need to preserve the right to express one’s opinion.
The internet and blogs can be a fantastic and brutal thing all in the span of two minutes or however long it takes to issue a press release. Just know that his widow, family, grandchildren, friends and colleagues who loved and cared about this man will undoubtedly read this blog string. Just keep this in the back of your mind before you hit send…..
Did he leave a note?
What is wrong with all of you? A man is dead and his family and friends are grieving. Have some respect!
Agree. These comments are disgusting. God bless this sweet man & his family forever! I never actually met him. But from what I’ve heard about him, David Thornton was the kindest/biggest-hearted angel. The kind person this world needs more of.. Rest in peace, David. You will clearly be missed by many! <3
On a side note though, to the moron commenters: What in the world does this have to do with the DNC/Hillary?And, if he did support/donate to Hillary, so what?? I may not be a fan of Hillary but, as this is America (aka a democracy), we all have the right to vote for whoever we want. That said, everyone I know that supports Hillary are incredibly wonderful/goodhearted humans! Somewhat uninformed humans… But I mean, it's not like I myself was even aware of why people are always calling Hillary a criminal until recently! Either way, to all you creeps writing insulting/sarcastic comments about another human's death because you have a problem or whatever with Hillary: do you actually think you're any better than Hillary??? Because you seem just as cruel & cold & humane & heartless & beyond shameless! I mean, how can even think to joke about such a thing?? Are you all that desensitized? I mean, no wonder people in the world end up killing themselves… It's because of people who have no value for human life like you! Also: there's a difference between not liking and hating another human. Because hating anything that God created is insane. Sure, Hillary belongs in jail. That would only be just. But, despite everything she's done in the past, she still remains a human with the potential to do so much good in the world. And anybody that is so blinded by hatred that they can't see that should def go check themselves into a psych ward or something!
Anyone who remembers David Begelman’s suicide knew it wasn’t the pressure of the industry that got to him, instead it was wanting too much to be in the movie business that drove Begelman to shoot himself. Being a player was an addiction to Begelman, when he couldn’t raise $25 million to fund his own production company, he knew it was game over for him. I’m not saying Thornton’s case is the same, but it could be the opposite reason, not the pressure of the industry but perhaps he was being forced into retirement, he couldn’t face the fact he had to leave the job he loves, that drove him to commit suicide? Who knows.
Very sad. RIP. My condolences to his family
look guys 1st off every one suffers in the entertainment industry. we all fucking suffer. at some point if you have a level of empathy and have a vp title you till kill your your self. You will be constantly making decisions that destroy or pervert a uncountably amount of peoples lives. Look at the VFX industry suicide is quickly becoming a problem.
all of y’all who are even bringing Hillary into this are naive to the the industry and just need to fuck off.
Yes, Variety is a leftist propaganda rag, and even I can’t stand the sight or sound of Hillary Clinton. But some of you commenters are being unjustifiably inane and rude about the apparent suicide of someone we know only by name. Grow up.
My prayers and condolences to his family.
Holy Mother of God, a man kills himself, we know not why–terminal illness, perhaps?–and immediately dozens of cockroaches crawl out of the woodwork with anti-liberal, anti-Hillary smears that are utterly irrelevant to this tragedy. (He might even have been a Republican for all we know.) All of you should be deeply ashamed of yourselves, except that shame is an alien concept to the likes of you.
Right on!
I couldn’t have said it better. Thank you! Some people will stop at nothing to be snarky and have an opinion that makes no sense at all. Signed someone who doesn’t like Hillary, but she’s human and deserves the basic respect you’d give a turnip truck.
WTF, How so did we go from an article about a Hollywood executive committing suicide to all of these nonsensical, crazy republican conspiracy theories and rants about Clinton and the DNC?
The day Variety foolishly opened itself and its comments threads to the fucking flyover morons outside our industry. Variety: close the doors again. These people are aliens to us and don’t know what half your terminology even means. For God’s sake let this suicide serve as the marker that woke you up. CLOSE THE COMMENTS AND IN FACT THIS MAGAZINE FROM PEOPLE OUTSIDE ENTERTAINMENT. Can’t we have ANYTHING?
God rest his soul and comfort those who loved him…..
Show some respect. These comments are unbelievably stupid and ignorant.
I wish CNN would show that same respect.
What does “Brave New World”, which I’ve read, have to do with this?
You people are assholes. Maintain some decency, please.