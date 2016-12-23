Carrie Fisher has been hospitalized and is in intensive care after suffering a full cardiac arrest on Friday while aboard an airplane headed from London to Los Angeles.
The actress was in critical condition earlier in the day, an emergency official told Variety on Friday afternoon. She was moved from the emergency room to the Intensive Care Unit hours later, her brother, Todd Fisher, said Friday evening. The actor and filmmaker said his sister is not in stable condition, despite previous reports.
Todd Fisher said media outlets are “writing between the lines” in reporting that she’s now in stable condition. The Associated Press reported earlier today that Todd Fisher said Carrie Fisher was in stable condition and “out of emergency.”
Airport police responded at approximately 12:15 p.m. PT to a woman with a medical emergency on a plane at LAX International Airport’s Terminal 7, public information officer Alicia Hernandez told Variety.
Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics were already on the scene, performing CPR on a female victim who had gone into cardiac arrest, when airport police arrived. She was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.
Fisher, 60, reportedly went into cardiac arrest about 15 minutes before the plane landed following the 11-hour flight, TMZ first reported. She was reportedly taken to UCLA Medical Center and placed on a ventilator.
LAFD spokesman Erik Scott said paramedics were standing by for the plane’s arrival at 12:11 p.m., and immediately provided “advanced life support, aggressively treated, and transported” the patient to a local hospital.
United Airlines released a statement on Friday afternoon.
“Medical personnel met United flight 935 from London to Los Angeles upon arrival today after the crew reported that a passenger was unresponsive,” the statement reads, which was obtained by Variety. “Our thoughts are with our customer at this time, and any requests for additional information should be directed to local authorities.”
According to air traffic control conversation between the tower and the pilot of United 935, at 12:13 p.m., passengers and nurses were assisting the unresponsive passenger before the plane landed.
Reps for Fisher did not respond to Variety‘s request for comment.
Her “Star Wars” costars, fellow actors, and others in Hollywood took to social media to send the actress well wishes.
“Sending all our love” to Fisher, Mark Hamill tweeted.
Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca in the “Star Wars” franchise, wrote on Twitter, “Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone’s favorite princess right now.”
Several people who say they were on board the airplane with Fisher broke the news on Twitter. “Don’t know how else to process this but Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight home. Hope she’s gonna be OK,” wrote filmmaker and YouTuber Anna Akana.
Comedian Brad Gage wrote, “I’m in complete shock. Anna Akana and I sat in front of Carrie Fisher on our flight from London and she was just taken off the plane by EMTs.”
Fisher, known for playing Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” franchise, has recently been on tour promoting her memoir “The Princess Diarist.” She had been filming the Amazon series “Catastrophe,” starring Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney, a few days earlier in London. Fisher plays Delaney’s caustic mother, Mia, on the show.
She recently reprised her role as Princess Leia (now General Leia) in last year’s box office phenomenon “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”
How sad
cigs do soo many of em in
sad
Mark Hamill basks in the afterglow of the most popular and enriching movie ever, had a grandchild born and says 2016 is an awful year? The ungratefulness of the Left is staggering. Pray for Mark Hamill!
It’s possible he is talking about all of the people who died in 2016. Prince, David Bowie, Alan Rickman, Muhammad Ali, Gene Wilder, lots of people have died this year.
If that’s what he meant he would have said it…or something to that effect. He is a VERY vocal President-elect Trump hater…just like all the other liberal snowflakes out there.
Great comment, Mark – Can’t drop the political inferences, I see…
I feel really sorry for Carrie Fisher. Even though a lot of her problems have been self-inflicted through drug abuse and poor choices, she seems to have had a hard life. She was scheduled to be at a comic convention here in Seattle a few years back and had to cancel due to a flare-up of bipolar disorder. I was so disappointed. I’d had my $70 ponied up to meet and get an autograph from Princess Leia in the flesh. Hope a medical miracle occurs and she has a full recovery from this heart attack.
don’t really care one way or the other
Please get well very soon Princess Leia Organa. Everyone is in your corner.
God is punishing her for saying Trump was doing cocaine at the debates.
exactly what i was going to say!
Who cares?
Typical response from a bitter, bedwetting, out of work Hillary blog troll.
“as if 2016 couldn’t get any worse…”
FU, Mark Hamill.
2016 was AWESOME.
Go eat **** and die.
I’m sure the liberal and moderately successful Mark Hamill was referring to the election of Trump by his comment. He’s another bubble-headed has-been whose opinion carries no weight with those of us from flyover country.
Well it wasn’t that awesome: Kanye, Taylor Swift and Justin Beiber still have careers.
Say what you want about Taylor Swift, she is eye candy.
“She recently reprised her role as Princess Leia (now General Leia) in last year’s box office phenomenon Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”
I don’t think that Star Wars movies can be categorized as “phenomenons” anymore.
They make it seem like the airline just responded accordingly to a passenger w a serious heart attack. But I wonder if perhaps they knew it was a famous person. Would they have done it as quickly if her name was simply Karen Fisher? Or were they terrified that a celebrity might’ve died while in their care? Not to mention she hasn’t finished her stint in the gawd awful new Disney controlled Star Wars franchise. It’s all about the money and sequel obsessed society we live in.
Otherwise, having said that, I hope she recovers and takes all the time she needs. She shouldn’t be pressured to return to films until she’s physically ready to do so.
Good riddance.
Shut up and act, Mark. Praying for you. Carrie.
This is Putin’s fault. Those damn Russians at it again!
She’s 60?? In that pic she looks around 80. Good heavens.
I wish everyone could put everything aside and pray for Carrie. Please pray for her and her family.
Why do some people (both liberals and conservatives) have to bring politics into EVERYTHING?
Because, sadly to many, that is all there is to their existence. Life is about so much more. Please send thoughts and prayers for Carrie and her family.
There is some good news. Her chances of dieing from a heart attack just went down. First heart attacks tend to kill the people with the worst heart conditions. Those are the most deadly. Those who survive are likely to have a form of the disease that is treatable.
Let it go, Hamill… Your candidate didn’t win and thank God for that! You believe your own fictional creation of a villain of your (and the MSM) making! You ‘wise in your own eyes elites’ underestimated him all along which set the bar so low it made Trump look great by comparison; we 63 million who supported him sincerely thank you! Trump will continue to prove his naysayers wrong and in doing so, he will lever his low expectations into glory for America while thoroughly discrediting his antagonists in the process.
I’m very sad that Mark Hamill had a bad year. Good luck in 2017.
Well, see, he sends all his love to Carrie, right after he sends all his hate to Trump. Maybe he’s hoping it will balance out his imbalance.
Joshua, how do you know he WASN’T talking about Trump? Based on prior comments, it only makes sense that is what he is referring to. I have not heard Mark Hamill lamenting the loss of icons. I have, however, heard him rant on about Trump.
Maybe you need to re-think your comment.
More than 30 actors have died this year. Not everything has to do with Trump.
mark hamill, you lefty clown, it could be a lot worse-clinton could have won. thank god she didn’t.
Mark Hamill ✔ @HamillHimself
as if 2016 couldn’t get any worse
Wrong, Clinton could have won…
Well if 2016 couldn’t get any worse then I suspect it was Obama’s fault. He was running the show all year long.
I agree with you!
Big difference between full cardiac arrest … and … a heart attack.
Which is it?
Doesn’t sound good, however. Reports say she stopped breathing for 10 minutes aboard the plane, and paramedics at the airport worked on her for 15 minutes just to get a pulse. That’s more than enough oxygen deprivation to produce permanent brain damage. Hate to say it, but Carrie’s family doesn’t sound optimistic.
30,000 feet in the air is THE worst place you can be if you have unknown heart issues. God Speed princess!
What about 50,000 leagues under the sea? Or half way to the moon? I would those would be worst than 30,000 fett in the air.
Best wishes for Carrie and her loved ones.
As far as Hamill re Trump…just look it up. Of course he’s referring to Trump. It’s his primary topic.
Where do you see political in his post? 2016 sucked long before Trump got elected. He was just the icing on the cow pie.
Typical response from a bitter, bedwetting, out of work Hillary blog troll.
2016 was awesome! Sucks to be you.
Your salty tears are delicious.
He was the icing that made 2016 better.
Shame Variety, Shame. Censoring valid points.
Fisher has frequently spoken out about her past drug addiction, even admitting that she snorted cocaine on the set of “The Empire Strikes Back.”
Really? Mark Hamill made this about Trump?
I just wrote the same idea above. Liberals have no shame and are classless. They’ll scramble to grasp at any straw once outed.
No, no, Remember, Kenny Baker passed away last August. Last of other celebrities, too.
No, YOU made it about Trump. Way to out yourself.
Sandra, you OBVIOUSLY cannot read.
No you refuse to see the truth.
TO VARIETY: Please moderate these comments! It is abhorrent that people are politicizing the medical suffering of Carrie Fisher. Please moderate these comments! It’s disgusting!
Translation: don’t let conservative points of view be expressed in this comments section.
No, Hamill did…he is very upset about Trump’s win and when he said 2016 was bad enough, he was talking about the election.
…Did you miss the part where Kenny Baker and a ton of other actors passed away this year?
Robert, you poor snowflake.
Robert the drama queen. LOL
Carrie who?
Oh, yeah, Eddie Fisher’ and Debbie Reynold’s daughter ..who r they?
Paul Simon’s ex wife…who is he?
1970s Star Wars princess….OH! HER!!
Who cares, right? Boomers?
Not really…she was basically a cipher even in her prime.
Zzzzzzzz..
Yet here YOU are…
She is tough and will be fine.
Even after she’s dead, Carrie will still vote for the Demorats
For years and years
lolol classic!
Pray for her anyway! Leave politics out of it.
Please, go back to breitbart.com and stay far and away from this site.
Says the bitter, bedwetting, out of work Hillary blog
Quit being so butt hurt and either learn to take or ignore a joke. The reason these comments get said is solely for the reaction you and your comrades present. I actually found it funny myself, at first. Now it’s just getting pathetic, not the jokes but the never stream of thin skinned, perpetually offended, professional victims a.k.a. Snowflakes.
Get a spine!
“as if 2016 couldn’t get any worse…”
Mark Hamill’s lame Libtard rant shows exactly why real Americans voted Trump.
He is a typical leftist that does not know what he is talking about.
No, no you moron. Lots of celebrities have died this year – including Kenny Baker. Not everything is about Mr. Trump, you know.
Vahan…that’s childish and uncalled for. Carrie Fisher has fans across the spectrum. Instead of spewing nonsense about Breitbart, you just might take a stab at growing up and stop behaving like an infant.
It is too bad that you don’t get it.Are you one of those?
you’re the reason reactionary sentiment needs to be censored
Censorship…how “Obamaesque” of you.
Oh, shut up. He was talking about the endless deaths in 2016. Lighten up.
And by “Real Americans”, I assume you mean all the hateful and intolerant rednecks, Southerners, gay haters, Jew haters, black haters, who were okay with Trump’s recording from 2005.
lot of hate in your post, but i’m sure you just think it’s facts or pointing out the truth. it’s not.
Not too bright are you, pig lips!!
No, no, no, it is people like YOU who are a mental disorder.
God be with you, Carrie.
All you Golden Age Hollywood fanboys and fangirls hating on Carrie Fisher, go back to breitbart.com
God bless you Carrie. We will pray for a speedy recovery for you.
Has Jabba left any message?
“Help me Obi Wan Kenobi…..you’re my only hope…..”
No….
The CORRECT name is Obi Wanna Blowme”.
So nutcase Hamill has to get a dig in about the election in 2016? Classless dolt. Like the rest of Hollywood.
Someone seems to feel guilty about his voting decisions since you’re reading a lot into his tweet….
Just HOW do YOU read the tweet?
Good time to get my pitch in about the importance of walking around during flights to prevent blood clots from forming in the deep veins of the legs and traveling to the lungs !!
Sad to say – this doesn’t look good. Very sad indeed. I will hold out for a Christmas miracle. Regardless of what anybody took from the commentary – a woman is in bad shape – and we should have empathy. I despise leftists, but I do have compassion for those who are suffering. I will say a prayer for Carrie and I hope that others, regardless of their religion, politics etc will in kind find it in their hearts to lend her a compassionate thought.
good catch. deep vein thrombosis may be the culprit here. people need to be more aware of this condition, and how easily it can strike when people are seated in a confined space for too long.
I am saddened of any life in pain or otherwise lost. Politics aside, I fail to understand why people can’t have empathy for one another. Ignore the politics, prejudices, or assumptions- hope every person has the chance for a happy, full life.
Little wonder Hamill’s career tanked after Star Wars with that mental rude!
How about we pray for a class act and leave politics out of this!
In all fairness, I despise Mark’s politics but his career didn’t tank after the first three Star Wars films. If you check his IMDB, he actually had countless jobs between then and now and voiced some very popular series. That being said, I hope I’m not being selfish when I say Carrie, get well, and we really need you for Episode IX.
Shut up, Frank.
“Shut up”, Milo?
How progressive of you.
Hamill said nothing about politics. 2016 saw the loss of Prince, Arnold Palmer, Leonard Cohen, John Glenn, and many other luminaries admired by people of all political stripes. Jumping to bs conclusions says much more about you and your lack of class (not to mention your faulty thinking processes) than anything you “think” Hamill meant.
He also DIDN’T say anything about the loss of Prince, Arnold Palmer, Leonard Cohen or John Glenn. However, he has previously RANTED about trump.
Sounds like it is YOU who are jumping to conclusions.
2016 was one of the greatest years in modern history. He was definitely whining considering his recent outbursts.
All three of you are completely out of touch. He’s talking about the extremely well documented / popular conception that 2016 has been taking idols left and right… nothing about Trump. Righties always looking for ways to spew hatred towards others…
RIP Alan Thicke
David Bowie
Alan Rickman
etc
etc
etc
“All three of you are completely out of touch. He’s talking about the extremely well documented / popular conception that 2016 has been taking idols left and right”
Did Mark Hamill tell you this? Or are you just making it up?
I’m guessing you’re just making it up.
I agree. It certainly is a turn off.
Another crybaby leftist who won’t face reality.
Prayers for Carrie….but to Mark Hamill….if by as if 2016 can’t get any worse you are speaking of the presidential election – I’m sorry, but give it a rest already.
This was one of the most awful years for early losses of some of the biggest names in the entertainment world. Or were you so caught up in politics that you failed to notice?
Prince, Bowie, John Glenn, Glenn Frye,..
Don’t assume.
Hey Jay…. we need to be honest here…. we all know who and what Hamill was referring too….
True losses, but all one has to do is look at how vocal and extreme Mark is when it comes to politics. It’s not much of a stretch to “assume”.
As a nurse, anyone that takes 15 minutes to get a pulse back after EMT finally got to her when the plane landed, well lets just say it is a miracle when those situations end up positive. Prayers for her for sure!
Not breathing for more then 15 minutes = brain dead end of story she is no longer alive. Might as well say her death notice
Generally true but I got one back who went down in Church around Christmas. The good thing was it was freezing cold. It is the mitochondrial issue that allows some who fall into frozen lakes to be recovered up to around 45 minutes.
It is odd to me that medical science knows this and yet they don’t use the mammalian reflex and chill the face and head which reduces oxygen demand of the brain and body. I am sure they had Ice, plastic bags, and a defibrillator on that plane. They must have had an endotrachial tube and even an LMA, maybe some drugs and an external pacer off the D-fib. I would have thrown the full court press on her. But in this case I am not optimistic. Clearly they got the heart started if she was moved to the unit. They should be cooling the body hyperventilating her. My guess is she is on an external pacer. Not optimistic.
Glad she’s going to be okay.
We actually don’t know if she’s going to be Ok. Not breathing for ten minutes is really not good.
Hoping this wonderful sweet person gets well soon. Thank goodness emergency responders were on the aircraft. I hope airlines will start providing a paramedic and advanced life support gear on overseas flights. Someone might not be as lucky as Carrie Fisher.
Hopefully she will recover fully and be able to spend Christmas with her grandkids!