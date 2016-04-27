UPDATED: An Apple employee was found dead in a conference room at the tech giant’s headquarters in Cupertino, Calif., on Wednesday.

The employee — 25-year-old Edward Thomas Mackowiak, identified as a software engineer in a LinkedIn profile that has since been taken down — committed suicide, dying of a self-inflicted gunshot to the head, police said Thursday night.

“The Medical Examiner determined the manner of death was suicide and the cause was a gunshot to the head,” the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

A spokesperson with the Santa Clara County Fire Department told Variety on Wednesday that the fire department was dispatched to Infinite Loop at 8:30 a.m. in regards to a man with a head wound, but were told to stand down upon arrival.

Sgt. Andrea Urena from the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department confirmed during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon that the man found dead was an Apple employee. There were no other people involved and no one else is at risk, Urena added. She could not provide further details or comment on whether a weapon was found at the scene of the crime.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of a young and talented coworker,” Apple said in a statement on Wednesday night. “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends, including the many people he worked with here at Apple.”

According to police scanner audio obtained by TMZ, a call came in to dispatch as a “possible suicide.” According to the audio, a female employee was involved in an argument and sustained a head wound, possibly from a gunshot. Cops describe a body being found in a conference room and say that person had a gun, at one point in the call.

Here’s the full audio:

At Apple campus Infinite Loop, for a 1056 attempt… female employee bleeding with a head wound to the head… possibly has a gun. Her… looks like security was escorting the employee down and the Westside units are just now arriving… I do have further… they are advising that there’s a body in one of the conference rooms with a gun so we’re not really sure if there’s multiple people involved.