Amy Schumer opened her stand-up show in New York City Tuesday night by addressing the 200 Trump supporters who walked out her Tampa, Fla. set last Sunday.
“Dearest Tampa, I’m sorry you didn’t want me, a comedian who talks about what she believes in, to mention the biggest thing going on in our country right now,” Schumer said. “How could I think it was okay to spend five minutes having a peaceful conversation with someone with different views?”
“After the show, I want you to know that I will go straight to a rehab facility that will teach me how to make all people happy — both the rich, entitled white people who are going to vote for him and the very poor people who’ve been tricked into it,” Schumer added.
During her Tampa show Schumer attacked Trump, calling out the GOP candidate’s impulsive reaction to Alec Baldwin’s impression of him in a “Saturday Night Live” debate sketch and branding him an “orange, sexual-assaulting, fake-college-starting monster,” a term she sarcastically vowed not to call Trump again.
“I’m so sorry. I shouldn’t have said that he’s an orange, sexual-assaulting, fake-college-starting monster. I will never again say that he is an orange, sexual-assaulting, fake-college-starting monster,” the comedian repeated to roars of laughter. “Never again.”
She concluded with a defiant endorsement of of Trump’s opponent. “I look forward to putting this all behind us in a couple of weeks when Hillary Clinton is our motherf—-ing president!”
Check out fan video from Madison Square Garden below:
