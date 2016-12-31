Mark Rylance, Victoria Beckham and Naomie Harris are among those from the world of showbiz to be recognized in Queen Elizabeth’s New Year’s Honors list, which celebrates those who have made a significant contribution to British society, business or culture.

Rylance won the supporting actor Oscar in 2016 for Steven Spielberg’s “Bridge of Spies,” but receives his knighthood for services to theater. The actor, whose screen credits include “Wolf Hall” and Spielberg’s “BFG,” is the former artistic director of the Globe Theater, and is currently appearing in comic play “Nice Fish.” He has won three Tony awards: in 2008 for “Boeing-Boeing,” in 2011 for “Jerusalem,” and in 2014 for “Twelfth Night.” Upcoming screen appearances include Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk” and Spielberg’s “The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara.”

Beckham is best known as the former Spice Girls singer, but it is her work as a fashion designer that has elevated her to the rank of Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE).

Harris, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for “Moonlight” and whose credits include Eve Moneypenny in Bond movies “Skyfall” and “Spectre,” receives an OBE for services to drama.

Other figures in the world of theater, movies and TV to be recognized are director Richard Eyre, whose film credits include “Notes on a Scandal,” costume designer Jenny Beavan, who won an Oscar for “Mad Max: Fury Road,” Rupert Goold, artistic director of the Almeida Theater and director of the TV miniseries “The Hollow Crown,” and actress Helen McCrory, whose credits include the role of Narcissa Malfoy in several “Harry Potter” movies, “Peaky Blinders” and “Skyfall.”

Other notables to receive honors were the Kinks singer Ray Davies, and Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of American Vogue.