Showbiz women mix fashion with comfort and creativity when they get ready to take to the office.

Stacey Sher

Producer & Co-President at Activision Blizzard Studios

“I need outfits that go from boardroom to set to story meeting,” says the two-time Academy Award-nominated producer of “Erin Brockovich” and “Garden State,” who is now spearheading movie production for Activision Blizzard Studios. “So T-shirts are a staple with a great pair of jeans and a jacket. [I love Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Theory, and Chanel]. On set, you need clothes for a wide range of terrain and temperatures. Canada Goose saved me on ‘Hateful Eight.’ Gap, J. Crew, Topshop, and H&M were perfect on ‘Django’ in the NOLA heat.”

Lake Bell

Filmmaker/Actress

“I need a myriad of pockets to hold pens/sides and a fanny pack for lip balm/emery board/viewfinder/sunglasses/pill box/hair tie,” says the “In a World” director, currently in post-production on her sophomore film, “What’s The Point?” “I’ve become partial to all-in-one looks, aka jumpsuits. I love EBay for vintage flight suits and Marlow Goods for fanny packs. For beautiful and durable basics, like jeans and button-downs, I love AYR,” adds Bell, who serves on the LA board of Women in Film. “In my ‘other life’ as an actor, I have an inspired stylist, Danielle Nachmani.”



Joanne Wiles

Partner/agent at ICM Partners

“There’s nothing predictable about my work clothing because I feel differently every day, and my choices reflect that,” says the agent. “I work in a creative industry, and how someone puts themselves together is one form of creative expression. Image counts for a lot.” Wiles’ office must-haves are “glitter and a great shoe.” Fave shops include RTH and Zara.

Shari Kaufman

Senior VP, Talent Relations + Special Events at Showtime Networks

“Since I work with all of our talent, creative and corporate executives, and oversee events, presentation is important,” says Kaufman, who loves the “costume aspect” of clothing. “If I’m feeling Mick Jagger, I’ll go with a silk blouse, unbuttoned cuffs and black skinny pants. If it’s a Patti Smith day, it’s a vest and killer black boots. Edith Piaf, a vintage dress. Fortunately, I work in an environment where I can mix it up.” Go-to brands include Gary Graham and Saint Laurent.

Stephanie Allain

Writer/Producer, LA Film Festival Director

“If you’re comfortable, you’ll have a better day no matter what’s on the agenda,” says the “Hustle and Flow” producer, currently in production on her TV series “Dear White People.” “When I’m shooting, I wear jeans, a white tee, a jacket and boots (Nike or Frye). When I find something I like, I buy multiples.” Allain, who serves on the LA board of Women in Film, never leaves home without her Chanel lip gloss and wrap bracelet. Go-to brands include Rag & Bone, Helmut Lang and Iro.

Stephanie Savage

Writer/producer/co-founder at Fake Empire

“I try to leave the house in an outfit — jeans and a blouse or a day dress — that works no matter what I have to do that day, whether it’s a location scout, meeting at the studio, or writing at my desk,” says the “Gossip Girl” creator, whose projects include comic-book series “Marvel’s Runaways.” “I like my closet to be organized so I can find everything fast.” Her jewelry always includes her Tiffany Celebration band.

Grace Wu

Executive Vice President, Casting at NBC Entertainment

“I like to be comfortable but also feel put together, so a dress or skirt with heels is my go-to,” says Wu, who favors Vanessa Seward, Vivienne Westwood, and Jenni Kayne. Her main sartorial challenge? “Looking ‘professional,’ but also feeling like myself. Before NBC, I worked in a casting office and would wear vintage dresses with Doc Martens or silk pajama pants with Adidas sliders.”

Pilar Alessandra

Screenwriting instructor/script consultant

“I teach around the world, so I go for simple sheaths that travel well and make me look like a grownup,” Alessandra says. “I love the practical sophistication of Calvin Klein. White House Black Market rarely lets me down when it comes to finding a dress that’s polished and affordable.”