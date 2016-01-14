Last year’s Oscar nominations drew howls of protests for their lack of diversity. This year, it’s even worse.
“Creed” was written and directed by the black Ryan Coogler and starred a black man, but the only nominee was a white man. “Straight Outta Compton” had a great acting ensemble of mostly young, black unknowns, and was directed by the black F. Gary Gray. But the film’s only nomination: for its screenplay, written by two Caucasians.
Last year, the hopes for diversity were based on one film, Paramount’s “Selma,” which earned two nominations, for best pic and song (winning the latter). This year, there were more opportunities, including “Creed,” “Straight Outta Compton” and “Chi-raq,” as well as “Beasts of No Nation” (directed by Cary Fukunaga). As with last year, the Hispanic/Latino filmmakers were represented only by Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu and his team in the “money” categories.
Some may conclude that the nominations reflect institutional bias against minorities and women within the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, but the problem is with Hollywood’s major studios and agencies. There were 305 films eligible this year. If hiring reflected the U.S. population, Oscar voters would have weighed 150-plus films directed by women, 45 directed by blacks, 50 by Hispanics, and dozens of movies by directors who are Asian-American, LGBT individuals, people with disabilities and members of other minorities. Of course, the actual tallies were a fraction of those numbers.
Surprising omissions from the actor race this year included Idris Elba for “Beasts of No Nation,” Will Smith for “Concussion,” Michael B. Jordan from “Creed” and the many young actors in “Compton.”
Last year, #OscarSoWhite lit up the Twitter-sphere, generally focused on the acting and directing categories, mostly due to omission of actor David Oyelowo and director Ava DuVernay from “Selma.” But in fact, the imbalance carries into the majority of categories due to lack of opportunity.
In the Jan. 14 announcement, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences listed 23 total producers for the eight movies picked in the best-pic race; seven were women. For the two screenplay races, 17 individuals are nominated, with four women and no racial minorities. The sole nom for “Straight Outta Compton” went to a self-described “white Jewish gay guy from Connecticut” and his white writing partners, Jonathan Herman and Andrea Berloff.)
Several Oscar categories traditionally offer a mix of gender, race and sexual orientation among nominees, including documentaries, shorts, feature-animation, costume design, hair/makeup and editing. That’s true this year too. But in many of the artisan races, it’s an almost all-male list (e.g., cinematography, sound editing, sound mixing). One breakthrough this year: Sara Bennett joined two colleagues in the visual effects category, grabbing a nom for “Ex Machina.” That makes one woman of the 19 total nominees (for five films) in that category.
The guilds don’t keep records on the racial breakdown of their membership. But most have training programs designed to help foster more career advancement opportunities for minorities and women. But so far, hiring in Hollywood is still overwhelmingly dominated by white men.
For optimists, change is in motion. At the Governors Awards in November, AMPAS president Cheryl Boone Isaacs, who is African-American, announced the formation of A2020, a five-year plan in which the Academy and the studios will work on programs to ensure that top executives expand their thinking when hiring, mentoring and encouraging new talent.
For pessimists, a five-year plan is too slow. But the harsh reality is that the film industry works at a glacial pace, locking in stars, writers and directors several years in advance. So even though studios and agencies may say they want immediate change, it’s a question-mark how realistic that is; an overhaul was not evident in this year’s nominations, and it may not be apparent next year either.
Awareness of the problem isn’t new in the film industry; various solutions have been proposed, only to fade away.
In 1956, Variety ran a series of articles asking why there aren’t better roles for black actors. Three decades later, the situation hadn’t improved. On Feb. 19, 1982, Variety carried the front-page banner “NAACP faults film employment.” At a press conference, the group released a “white list,” naming 43 films “in which the organization says blacks have been excluded from significant roles in front of and behind the cameras.” The story added that every major studio was represented on the list of movies.
Similarly, on Feb. 12, 1991, Variety ran a front-page story about the findings of the DGA Women’s Steering Committee: Of 207 feature-film assignments, 11 went to women. That’s 5.3%. Nearly 25 years later, the number had barely moved: Women comprised 9% of directors on the top 250 domestic grossing films and 12% of directors on the top 500 domestic grossing films, according to a new report by the Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film at San Diego State University.
The few 2015 Hollywood films from women directors included “Fifty Shades of Grey,” “The Intern,” “Suffragette,” “The 33,” “By the Sea” and “Pitch Perfect 2.” Films directed by blacks, Asian-Americans and Hispanics included “Straight Outta Compton,” “Creed,” “Beasts of No Nation,” “The Revenant” and “Chi-raq.” They got some Oscar attention, but the diversity factor overall is still low.
The Academy in June invited a record 322 new members, with many reflecting the Academy’s push for greater diversity among its membership. But the current membership — overwhelmingly Caucasian and over-50 — won’t see a fast overhaul soon, due to membership rules. The Academy is an honor society, in which industry experience is the primary consideration to join. Hollywood history has been filled with those demographics, and AMPAS is not about to kick out its current members.
The film industry is about two decades behind television. The boom in cable channels means more risks and more diversity, in terms of gender, race and sexual orientation. This year’s Emmy Awards marked a milestone as Viola Davis became the first African-American to win for lead actress in a drama for ABC’s “How to Get Away with Murder.” The success of shows that run the gamut of “Scandal” and “Empire to “Key & Peele,” “Black-ish,” “Orange is the New Black” and “Transparent” offer a reminder that diversity is good for showbiz, in front of and behind the camera.
UPDATE: Gil Robertson, president of the African-American Film Critics Association, told Variety that he was “shocked but not entirely surprised” over the lack of diversity in nominations Thursday.
“I think there’s an ongoing disconnect with the Academy members,” he said. “We have to re-double our efforts to convince them that diversity is important and that they should be open to the stories of other people.”
The AAFCA recently named Universal’s N.W.A biopic “Straight Outta Compton” the best film of the year, with runner-up going to Ryan Coogler’s “Creed.”
Robertson admitted that he was perplexed that “Straight Outta Compton” had not received more traction among Academy members. The film landed a single nomination for screenwriting.
“Even the oldest Academy members have been exposed to hip-hop culture becoming part of the mainstream,” he said. “So this makes them look totally out of step.”
Robertson expressed disappointment over the exclusions of Idris Elba for “Beasts of No Nation” and Will Smith for “Concussion” and noted that Oscarcast host Chris Rock is likely to highlight the lack of diversity during the ceremonies.
Joe Hall, founder and president of The Ghetto Film Schools in New York and Los Angeles, said he was unsurprised by the exclusions due to the lack of effort at public high schools to train minority students in filmmaking.
“The nominations are actually a distraction from the question of why we are not building a pipeline to generate diverse candidates,” Hall said.
Jeff Friday, founder of the American Black Film Festival, said the lack of diversity in nominations stems from the lack of diversity in the Academy membership.
“The composition of the membership is very homogeneous and that’s going to be reflected in their choices,” he added. “I know the issue is close to the heart for Cheryl Boone Isaacs but it’s also not something that will change right away.”
(Pictured, left to right: “Concussion,” “Straight Outta Compton,” “Creed,” “Beasts of No Nation”)
A list of African Americans who where nominated for Academy award for best actor in a leading role.
1958 Sidney Poitier
1963 Sidney Poitier
1970 James Earl Jones
1972 Paul Winfield
1986 Dexter Gordon
1989 Morgan Freeman
1992 Denzel Washington
1993 Laurence Fishburne
1994 Morgan Freeman
1999 Denzel Washington
2001 Denzel Washington
2001 Will Smith
2004 Jamie Foxx
2004 Don Cheadle
2005 Terrence Howard
2006 Forest Whitaker
2006 Will Smith
2009 Morgan Freeman
2012 Denzel Washington
2013 Chiwetel Ejiofor
OK! When was the last time an Asian Actor was nominated?
HERE’s some points for YOU to ponder: New Jim Crow Fact Sheet :“No To Prisons, Yes To Caring Communities”
We imprison more people than any other country
The U.S. has over 2.4 million behind bars, an increase of over 500% in the past thirty years
We have 5% of the world’s population; 25% of its prisoners
People of color represents 60% of people in cages
One in eight black men in their twenties are locked up on any given day
75% of people in state prison for drug conviction are people of color although blacks and whites see and use drugs at roughly the same rate. In NYS, 94% of those imprisoned for a drug offense are people of color.
The number of drug offenders in state prison has increased thirteen-fold since 1980
5.3 million Americans are denied their right to vote
13% of black men are disenfranchised
Over the past two decades, state spending on prisons grew six times the spending of higher education
From 1997 to 2007 the number of women in prison has increased by 832%
Nearly $70 billion is spent annually on prisons, probation, parole and detention
Our Position: “Mass incarceration and the racist practices of the New Jim Crow as manifested in all the collateral consequences imposed on individuals are communities will be dismantled with a grassroots, bottom-up effort led by those most directly affected and supported by their allies.” http://www.cflj.org/new-jim-crow/new-jim-crow-fact-sheet/
Now hmm it seems to me that black people are VERY judged and ‘awarded’ for prison sentences and lives ruined. There is no problem about *that* kind of judging it seems, yet for acting talent ,no. As a woman you should be aware that the same tired sht arguments from those in power (mostly white) that blacks just aren’t as talented at acting, directing, editing, producing, costume design, etc etc etc is the same argument that women had to put up with (and still do in other parts of the world) by the predominant male judges who wanted to either sewing or cooking in the kitchen. ALL they had to pretend was they knew and you didn’t and if you reacted you had a ‘mental illness the termed ‘hysteria’!
Juliano – You clearly have a lot of time to trash other people for expressing their opinions. While I completely respect your right to express your own opinions you choose to disparage others whose opinions disagree with yours.
MY COMMENTS:
We imprison more people than any other country – We are the most law-abiding society with the most resources devoted to law enforcement. Is the a bad statistic or a good statistic?
The U.S. has over 2.4 million behind bars, an increase of over 500% in the past thirty years – US Population was 240 million in 1986 compared to 322 million now. Law enforcement resources and scientific capabilities to find criminals have increased dramatically over this time. Admittedly, some non-violent drug offenders should have their sentences shortened.
We have 5% of the world’s population; 25% of its prisoners – We are the most law-abiding society with the most resources devoted to law enforcement.
People of color represents 60% of people in cages – The mere use of the term “cages” instead of cells underscores how biased the organization that published these statistics is. Moreover, it is a known fact that a disproportionately high percentage of crimes are committed in underprivileged neighborhoods. Young people growing up in these neighborhoods have extremely limited opportunities – Get a McJob or lead or life of crime. Only a small percentage are able to be successful. Why aren’t black leaders lifting a finger to change this?????
One in eight black men in their twenties are locked up on any given day – See the prior comment
75% of people in state prison for drug conviction are people of color although blacks and whites see and use drugs at roughly the same rate. In NYS, 94% of those imprisoned for a drug offense are people of color. – Without citing statistics on how many people committing violent drug offenses that result in dead and wounded victims, how do you make sense of this statistic? More police resources are committed to patrolling and protecting the black neighborhoods because that is where the violent crimes are concentrated. Before you go “buying into this statistic go into those neighborhoods and interview the upstanding black residents who live in daily fear that they or their innocent family members will be caught in the crossfire of a violent crime? What would these neighborhoods be like if all police stopped patrolling and arresting criminals? That being said, not everyone in prison deserves to be there.
The number of drug offenders in state prison has increased thirteen-fold since 1980 – The entire country has been waging war and spending a lot of tax dollars to get drug offenders off the street. So, the program has been successful. If the goals of the program need to be changed that will required a lot of new dialogue with the lawmakers and law enforcers. That seems to have started just recently.
5.3 million Americans are denied their right to vote –This is absurd. Anyone that doesn’t have any form of ID after all these years has to be an illegal or a criminal that is not entitled to vote anyway. There are so many resources out there to help everyone get their free ID cards in every single state. No one is better at getting out the vote than the Democrats who devote tens of millions to driving people to get their ID card and then driving them to the polls. This ideological nonsense is as factual as the “War on Women” Go to Arab counties that kill women who want to get an education before you go talking this country’s treatment of women.
13% of black men are disenfranchised – Do you even know what this means without giving specifics of the criteria used to assemble this statistic and without giving statistics on other races. Otherwise, this sounds like a desperate attempt to throw out a meaningless number to make a point.
Over the past two decades, state spending on prisons grew six times the spending of higher education – This is an absurd statistic! Higher education means colleges and universities that are generally funded by the students. Who is doing the spending? Federal, state and local government would presumably be doing all the spending on prisons? Who is doing the spending on colleges and universities which are largely self-funding? See how statistics can lie. How do you make sense of this statistic? Throwing out unexplained statistics is a commonly used propaganda tactic.
From 1997 to 2007 the number of women in prison has increased by 832%. – This is another unexplained statistic. How many women were in prison in 1997? In the most extreme example, if you start with 1, an increase of 832% means that there are now 8 or 9. Also, the culture has changed greatly. Society widely believed that it was quite unusual for a women to commit a crime. Now with equal rights for women and sending our women to the front lines on the battlefield, society sees things differently. What if the police didn’t follow leads on female because of that mindset back then? Now, DNA tests may have brought many changes.
Nearly $70 billion is spent annually on prisons, probation, parole and detention – In a vacuum, this is a lot of money. So, how do we reduce this amount and what would the implications be to safety of law-abiding citizens? Are our tax dollars at work or are they being frivolously wasted?
I spent a lot of time commenting to demonstrate how the old adage of a little knowledge is dangerous. Every unexplained statistic should always analyzed and meaningful questions should be responded to in order to lend any credence. This is why it is so important to respect, listen and learn from other people’s opinions. It may not change your own opinion, but there is a lot of potential to expand your experience and knowledge that you are closing your mind on. That is intolerant and discriminatory. Good luck to you.
