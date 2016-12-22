aXiomatic, an eSports ownership and management group headed by Peter Guber and Ted Leonsis, has received funding from China’s Puji Capital.

The Chinese firm was previously involved in Wanda’s attempt to restructure its Wanda Pictures and Legendary Entertainment buy. It also provided finance for Wanda’s purchase of Dick Clark Productions.

aXiomatic has made investments into the eSports industry, including the controlling interest of Team Liquid; and a lead investment into the series C financing for video game recreational league, Super League Gaming. Team Liquid competes in Team Liquid competes in global tournaments including “StarCraft 2,” “League of Legends,” “Dota 2,” “Hearthstone,” “CS:GO,” “Heroes of the Storm,” “Overwatch,” “Halo,” “Street Fighter,” and “SSBM.”

“The eSports industry has been part of Puji’s strategic roadmap in investments into the global media ecosystem for some time,” said Alex Szeto, director of Puji. “Given our active presence in both the U.S. and China markets, we hope to provide more strategic opportunities and investments to bridge this uniquely growing eSports industry with aXiomatic.”

Other investors in aXiomatic include Magic Johnson, Steve Case, and NextVR.

Leonsis was founder of SnagFilms and is founder and chairman of Monumental Sports & Entertainment – owner in NHL Washington Capitals. Guber is a former CEO and chairman of Columbia Pictures Entertainment and owner or co-owner of three professional sports team including: Golden State Warriors (NBA), Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB), and Los Angeles Football Club (MLS).