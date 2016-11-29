You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Korean President Ready to Resign

By and
CREDIT: Photo by Lee Jin-man/AP/REX/Shutterstock

South Korea’s under-siege president Park Geun-hye says she has asked parliament to help her find a way of stepping down honorably.

Park said that she will resign if the National Assembly can find a practical means for a smooth handover of power. Parliament is currently set to discuss her possible impeachment on Friday.

Her tentative offer to resign would avoid the pain and shame of her being forced out of office. Her current term has 13 months to run.

She has been embroiled in a series of controversies and her approval rating dropped to single figures. The latest scandal revealed her to have relied too heavily on a personal friend Choi Soon-sil who may have influenced political decisions for personal gain. Exposure of the links — and Choi’s links to a shamanistic group — has sparked mass protests on the streets of Korea.

Park has presided over a deeply illiberal regime that is widely regarded to have restricted personal and media freedoms.

The media industry also found itself part of the story. In recent weeks members of parliament exposed a blacklist of public figures including film makers Park Chan-wok and Lee Chang-dong who Park’s government deemed as hostile and therefore ineligible for public funding.

Related

Choi and her associate a TV and commercials director Cha Eun-taek were alleged to have influenced a presidential media advisory committee. Through that Choi is said to have exercised influence over the Culture Ministry to push her own vision and to make appointments to government agencies of Cha’s associates.

Allegations have also been made concerning CJ Entertainment, the country’s largest movie studio. The company is alleged to have green lighted patriotic movies “Ode to my Father” and “Operation Chromite,” both big commercial hits, in response to government pressure. CJ Entertainment’s head Miky Lee is also rumored to have been ousted as a result of direct influence from Park’s office.

An increase in the budget of the Korean Film Council (KOFIC) for its render farm project has also come under suspicion of Choi/Cha influence. It may now be probed by prosecutors.

Similarly, Park’s intolerance of media criticism may have indirectly led to the two year problems of the Busan film festival. The mayor of Busan and a Park ally launched a witch hunt at the festival after its 2014 edition programmed a documentary “Diving Bell” (aka “The Truth Shall Not Sink With Sewol”) which alleged a government cover-up after the fatal ferry sinking earlier in the year.

 

More Biz

  • EMI Music Publishing logo

    EMI Music Publishing on the Market for $4 Billion (Report)

    South Korea’s under-siege president Park Geun-hye says she has asked parliament to help her find a way of stepping down honorably. Park said that she will resign if the National Assembly can find a practical means for a smooth handover of power. Parliament is currently set to discuss her possible impeachment on Friday. Her tentative […]

  • James Cruz

    James Cruz Exits Combs Enterprises to Launch Latin Marketing Agency (EXCLUSIVE)

    South Korea’s under-siege president Park Geun-hye says she has asked parliament to help her find a way of stepping down honorably. Park said that she will resign if the National Assembly can find a practical means for a smooth handover of power. Parliament is currently set to discuss her possible impeachment on Friday. Her tentative […]

  • Trump Gun Violence

    Former DOJ Officials Ask for Inquiry Into Trump Interference in AT&T-Time Warner Case

    South Korea’s under-siege president Park Geun-hye says she has asked parliament to help her find a way of stepping down honorably. Park said that she will resign if the National Assembly can find a practical means for a smooth handover of power. Parliament is currently set to discuss her possible impeachment on Friday. Her tentative […]

  • Barack Obama Gun Violence

    Netflix Reportedly in Talks With the Obamas to Produce TV Shows

    South Korea’s under-siege president Park Geun-hye says she has asked parliament to help her find a way of stepping down honorably. Park said that she will resign if the National Assembly can find a practical means for a smooth handover of power. Parliament is currently set to discuss her possible impeachment on Friday. Her tentative […]

  • Ryan Kavanaugh Relativity

    Relativity Lender's $110 Million Lawsuit Dismissed

    South Korea’s under-siege president Park Geun-hye says she has asked parliament to help her find a way of stepping down honorably. Park said that she will resign if the National Assembly can find a practical means for a smooth handover of power. Parliament is currently set to discuss her possible impeachment on Friday. Her tentative […]

  • Furlough BTS NYC Suburbs Film and

    New York Suburbs Share in City’s Production Boom

    South Korea’s under-siege president Park Geun-hye says she has asked parliament to help her find a way of stepping down honorably. Park said that she will resign if the National Assembly can find a practical means for a smooth handover of power. Parliament is currently set to discuss her possible impeachment on Friday. Her tentative […]

  • Women march on occasion of the

    How the Entertainment Industry is Commemorating International Women's Day

    South Korea’s under-siege president Park Geun-hye says she has asked parliament to help her find a way of stepping down honorably. Park said that she will resign if the National Assembly can find a practical means for a smooth handover of power. Parliament is currently set to discuss her possible impeachment on Friday. Her tentative […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad