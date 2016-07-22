Alibaba Pictures Warns of Increasing Losses

Alibaba Pictures Group, the film making arm of China’s e-commerce giant Alibaba, has warned that its half year losses will increase.

The company blamed increased marketing costs at its online cinema ticketing business Tao Piao Piao, previously known as Taobao Movies. Alibaba Pictures’ losses for the six months are estimated to be $52 million – US$58 million (HK$400 million – HK$450 million).

Online ticketing, especially on mobile devices, has become the dominant means by which Chinese consumers buy movie tickets and reserve seats. Some estimates say that 80%-90% of tickets are sold this way. There has been fierce competition between the different providers of ticketing services, with the platforms often offering financial discounts.

As the costs have mounted the platforms have in recent months scaled back their discount offers. The reduced subsidies have in turn been blamed for part of the slowdown in cinema ticket sales in China in the second quarter of the year.

Alibaba Pictures bought the ticketing business from parent group Alibaba earlier this year. Alibaba Pictures recently raised $254 million (RMB1.7 billion) of fresh capital for Tao Piao Piao. In a regulatory filing Alibaba Pictures said that Tao Piao Piao is “a key operating asset in the company’s vertically integrated business model.” It attributed the unit a post-fund raising value of US$2.04 billion (RMB13.7 billion.)

In March this year Alibaba Pictures was able to reveal maiden annual profits. For 2015, APG revealed net revenue of $40.6 million (RMB264 million) and net profits of $71.7 million (RMB466 million.) That compared with a loss of $64.2 million (RMB417) million in 2014, when the Hong Kong- and Singapore-listed ChinaVision was acquired by Alibaba and reinvented as its film vehicle.

The loss warning was announced after the close of Friday trading in APG shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Prior to the announcement the group was valued at US$5.79 billion (HK$44.9 billion) with the shares at HK$1.77 each.