I would like to ask Les Moonves out on a date — to the movies. I want to see “Truth” with him. Heck, I’ll even buy the popcorn.
Here’s why. Last week, in a question-and-answer session at a Variety breakfast, Moonves was asked about the film version of my spectacular firing from CBS News in 2005.
“Truth” is an uncannily accurate film about what happened when Dan Rather and our team reported an absolutely true story about then-President George W. Bush’s hit-and-miss Vietnam-era military service. We aired an exclusive interview with a Texas politician who admitted he got Bush a coveted spot in a National Guard unit, along with evidence that Bush went missing from service for more than a year.
Our report also used documents that traced to Bush’s former commander. All of us knew from the start that these memos could not be “authenticated” — a legal, not a journalistic, term — because they were copies, not originals. We were able to confirm the signatures and thoroughly vet the documents’ content and details. A panel of attorneys could not declare that the documents were fake.
We had already angered the Bush people by breaking the story of prisoner abuse at Abu Ghraib a few months earlier. Now, our Bush-National Guard story led the White House and its sympathizers to “release the Kracken.” We were all targeted — individual journalists, CBS as a corporation and, yes, even Moonves.
Whenever the film has come up, Moonves has said the same thing — that there is “very little truth in ‘Truth.’ ” He apparently feels so strongly that he turned down scads of money to run ads for it on CBS.
I would love to have the chance to tell him why he is wrong — because the film is very much my truth. It is not a view of what happened from his beautifully appointed corporate suite. But it is exactly what happened in the dingy offices of “60 Minutes II”; what happened in our editing rooms; during our tense interviews with sources; what happened when I was grilled before a brutal panel of attorneys; what happened in my Dallas home when I tried my best to keep my life together; and what happened in my heart when the job I loved so much was lost in a firestorm of political anger, confusion and media animosity.
It is what happened to journalism in an age of media consolidation and political polarization. It is what is still happening today in a presidential campaign when reporters are not allowed to use the word “lie” to describe a big, fat lie.
Moonves doesn’t know these things. He couldn’t know this stuff. He is a very smart guy in a very tough business who has already forgotten more than I will ever learn about the entertainment industry. And while he was in charge of CBS News, he never lived and breathed journalism the way I did — the way everyone at CBS did. He didn’t know my work, my history or me.
I would love a chance to sit in a darkened theater with him and tell him that this is precisely how the story played out. I want him to know that Cate Blanchett captures perfectly my despair and eventual “oh, what the hell” defiance, that Robert Redford so channeled Dan Rather that it took my breath away, that James Vanderbilt is an incredibly sensitive and elegant writer and director, that everyone who worked on the film brought their “A” game.
I want him to know that it was a terribly difficult time for all of us, including him. I understand that. I’d like him to understand that my truth is, by necessity, different from his.
I’d like him to see “Truth” with someone who knows the truth.
Mary Mapes produced the “60 Minutes II” report on George W. Bush’s National Guard service, and wrote the book on which “Truth” is based.
Absolutely correct, Mr. McGarity.
I was in the 111th Fighter Interceptor Squadron with George Bush at the time.
We were three separate units in that squadron – an F-102 operational unit, an F-102 training unit, and an F-101 training unit.
With the war winding down and the F-102 being retired, we were losing about a third of our pilot slots. For those of us in the F-102 there were not enough slots available in the surviving F-101 training unit, and you had to become an IP to stay in the unit and wait for a slot to free up.
If you wanted to get out, fine – there was no place for us and no funding for us.
If you wanted to hang around for an F-101 slot, you either got stuck in a ground job, or in the T-33 as a target pilot. Neither a good choice for an operational fighter pilot in what was a part time job.
Mary Mapes had all this information available to her. She chose instead to fabricate her story and Rather went along. None of the people she talked to, and who were depicted in the movie, were ever in the Houston/Ellington unit. She only contacted two pilots, both of whom told her to stuff it. So she went to people in Austin, none of whom I ever heard of or ever saw in Houston, or to outsiders who were clueless, like Hackworth, Strong, Charles.
Burkett was in the Army Guard, in Austin. He was never a commander. He was never in Houston. He never knew Jerry Killian. He was a flunky.
That is why I challenge Mapes and Rather to a public debate. But she and Rather are cowards who know their lies will be even more exposed. I am still waiting for Dan’s reply.
By the way – I have earned the Vietnam Service ribbon – as a Guardsman. As did 250 aircrew members of the previous Air Guard airlift unit I served in before I went to Houston. All as volunteers.
And we in the Houston TexANG unit were called up in the early seventies – for three days when we went DEFCON 2 for the 73 Israel/Arab war. As you said, Mr. McGarity, who went to war was a matter of time and circumstance.
To me one of the most salient parts of the movie is where MM is on the phone with her father after he has stated that she was a radical feminist with a keen desire to take GWB down. I served on active duty in the USAF during this period and there was roughly ten percent of my pilot training class that were in the ANG. There was no guarantee that being in the guard that you wouldn’t get deployed to Vietnam and indeed during my year in VN there were ANG fighter squadrons that were deployed to the base where I was stationed. As the war wound down, there were hundreds of pilots who were released prior to their commitments being fulfilled. The portrayal of GWB as being absent without leave is not really applicable for someone who was only a traditional guardsman during that era, and certainly an early release was highly probable. It would seem plainly obvious that Mapes and her colleagues had the primary purpose of helping defeat GWB and the “news” value was a distant second.
I am wondering why this “Campenni” person keeps insisting that Mary Mapes debate him on TV? He seems hysterically eager to get on TV, and debating Mapes might be his only means of doing so, because who ever heard of him and who gives a damn what he has to say? I always liked Dan Rather and was not familiar with Mapes until the movie “Truth” came out. I have no way of knowing what the truth of all this really is, but Mapes makes a good case for herself and for Rather. And I was never surprised that Bush did not serve at all; what really got me was the way he attacked Kerry for his service. Talk about gall! I suppose this argument will continue, but really people, think about it!
He is the guy who actually was in the Texas Air National Guard with George Bush and has refuted every claim Mary Mapes has ever made in her book. He is the one who pointed out the fatal error of the acronym “OETR” that Mapes used in the final scene of the movie as her “proof”. He has already written about it extensively.
Mapes knows him and has refused to debate him because he would show her for the delusional liar she is. As is Rather. ThIs “Campenni person” doesn’t need to get on TV, Jan. He was already on 12 years ago.
So, again, Jan, ask your hero Mapes why she won’t debate him?
I wonder if GWB only served with that one individual up there? Why have more people not come forward with proof?
I’m not in a position to claim or disclaim authenticity but I do believe that everyone who worked on the piece was sincere, unbiased, and trying to get the truth. Were mistakes made? Perhaps. Were the mistakes (if any) intentional? No. The biggest mistake was by CBS in sweeping away a group of very talented, hardworking and since journalists who worked very hard to gather the truth within the very short period of time that was allotted to them by their “masters” which were likely the biggest contributor to any mistakes that were made. I was not a Dan Rather fan or, for that matter, a huge fan of CBS News. But, that said, I think the effort made to get to the truth was admirable and I agree that news has become so politicized and partisan that we never get the real truth, the whole truth, from any news organization. It’s a shame that a group of journalists were sacrificed by their ‘masters’ in order to save face (and probably more likely to protect their own jobs).
I just saw the film and I remember the controversy. I believe the story. I’m not a bit shocked. I lived through the sixties and remember that time well. I’m surprised that Dan Rather thought it newsworthy in the first place. He lived through the same times, too, and it’s difficult to imagine that he didn’t seem to remember a shred of what fathers and sons did to keep out of Vietnam. I assure you, any public official with any clout at all was able to keep his son out. It was common knowledge at the time. I remember a couple of boys who injured themselves so they wouldn’t have to go. The national government itself waffled on its policy by issuing the college deferments. The point I’m trying to make is that it wasn’t a breath-taking expose to start out with and there seemed to be some sloppy work done on it in the second place. It was a shame that the careers of such worthy professionals went down the drain on such a feeble story.
i admire mary mapes and all the people she worked with who unjustly let go.No people in powerful positions wants to hear the truth. Always little people pay the price. sad.
One can only speculate at the unaccountable powers that pull the strings of self-interest to the expense of individuals that are getting a little too `warm’ in pursuing the truth behind corporate campaign `spin’. The greater good seems to have been sacrificed to be the minority senior military officers and ivy league lawyers who compromised their impartiality and objectivity to ensure their future careers and pension entitlements. UK had their equivalent Dr David Kelly
I am appalled by the incoherence of comments such as this – and the bad grammar.
If this article is “Truth”, then why won’t Mary Mapes debate me in a public forum?
I just watched the movie and thought it was fantastic. This is a typical story of how “truth-tellers” are targeted when that truth strikes a nerve. See Naomi Oreskes book “The Merchants of Doubt” which meticulously documents how conservative agents tried to smear scientists who reported their findings that cigarette smoking is bad for human health; acid rain is bad for the environment; and climate change is caused by the burning of fossil fuel. And that this truth-teller is a woman? That’s almost as bad as the President being black.
I believe. And Bush hides what he does not want to face.
You believe what?
I just saw the movie which, according to the credits, was based on Mabes book. Now, I have to assume Mabes wrote her book to get her story out to the people and, hopefully, vindicate herself and a cast of others. And, maybe the book does do that – don’t know, haven’t read it but am now curious. If that is so, that Mabes’ book vindicates her style of professionalism, etc., then the movie, through my eyes, failed and outrageously so. The movie makes Mabes, and the team around her, look like a drugged and/or drunken lunatic who is still acting out and through “daddy issues.” Now, I’m talking about the movie – ain’t saying this is necessarily so. While it may very well be true that George W. got out of military service due to the privileged status of knowing the right people, when you understand that time “period,” a word that comes up a lot on the decisive panel in the movie, right or wrong, it seemed like every boy next door and his father I might add, was doing everything he could to stay out of the Vietnam War so this is not so aberrant. That is, again, when you consider the time period we were living in. And, he might have gone awol in the process, too, which is aberrant. But, as the clock struck 12, you just ran away with the spoon on this rather than stand firm and be 500% certain that the theory was ironclad. At every point of the argument against the authenticity of the documents there were so many bullet holes but still Mapes and her gang of five, or whatever, did not stop for fear they might have to stop dead in their tracks on this one. As someone who is loosely involved in the publishing industry for more than 30 years, Times Roman was the font of the day back in the 70s and New Times Roman became prevalent in the 90s with the advent of personal computers and Microsoft. As for the super-script icon “th,” maybe some of you don’t know this but it was possible to manoeuvre this super-script icon by holding onto the roller of any standard typewriter of the day with your left hand, be it in the 1960s or 70s, and roll it down half a line and type “th” so that it would appear “raised” like a super-script icon of today. And that might have been the case when a “th” was found in some old file of the 60s I believe. But I’m digressing. My point is if the book was intended to vindicate and the movie to support that vindication, I don’t think it succeeded and it certainly didn’t present Mabes in a favorable light nor Dan Rather for that fact who also ran away with the spoon. It seemed the whole gang dropped every shred of professionalism they ever knew or practiced and ran with a story that was shoddy at best for the sake of personal agendas and the desired result of swinging the vote. Good journalists do not do that. They build their story on facts not on what they think or hope are the facts. Maybe in Sweet Haven but not NYC.
It’s Mary Mapes. M A P E S not Mabes. Yes, it is aberrant when Bush played National Guard pilot whilst playing politics in Florida. It’s also vile that the Republicans would drag through the mud Kerry’s honor of fighting in a war that Bush skipped away from with daddy’s help. Lastly, I find it hard to believe that you are involved in publishing of any sort since you are unable to even write a comment with the correct spelling of the primary character’s name.
Valerie, please!
You are as ignorant as Stella and Mapes when it comes to the actual “truth” about Mapes’ deceits.
I completely understand how this could have happened. And Dan was right in the movie.
I started my career with TV and moved towards being the Producer for a programme called 30 Minutes, which was our version of 60 Minutes. Unfortunately, our Big bosses prevailed and the team started falling apart.
Yes, there isn’t much future for those working on long format. It’s a shame. And they won’t light a fire to kill us because that leaves proof. There will just be smoke to force us out.
Journalism is getting tougher by the day, but, stories likes yours give young people like me, hope. Thank you ma’am. Keep writing.
Thank you for sharing your perspective Mary Mapes. I understand and appreciate it, as an academically trained ethical journalist.
As a reminder for anyone who insists on avoiding the main point, here are three questions:
1. “What was the main point of the CBS news report?”
2. “Has this point be proven?” and
3. “Are you aware that accusing an opponent of doing something wrong or worse, is what is called in the community of strong critical thinkers, a fallacy or a form of mental manipulation, and that it is a distraction used to avoid fair-mindedly discussing a truth, which hinders making the best possible decisions?”
Mapes, you are finished. The movie was a bomb. No less a personage than Robert Redford tried to rehabilitate you, and despite the shilling from Variety and the NY Times, the word is out. Every sentence in your statement is a lie. Just for example,
1. CBS made its mark attacking Republicans, especially Republican presidents. The notion that CBS suddenly submitted out of fear of the Bush administration is laughable.
2. As detailed in several articles widely available on the Internet, all available evidence actually shows that George Bush’s military service was exemplary.
3. As detailed in several articles, and the Thornburgh Report, and the blogosphere, you deliberately deceived yourself and your colleagues regarding the proper vetting of the fraudulent documents. Everyone was trying to caution you and you insisted on going ahead.
No about of screenwriting or spinning can change the truth. And, by the way, “Truth” was a box office disaster of major proportions despite the efforts of the Democrat media establishment to promote it.
You committed serious journalistic fraud, and you were exposed. That’s the Truth, and you have to live with it. Now go away.
Still no reply from Mary on my offer to debate her on her claims in this article.
The film, and Ms. Mapes own article here in Variety, prove one thing very clearly: that, regardless of one’s politics, its a very good thing for all of us that Ms. Mapes no longer has the ability to affect meaningful journalism and mainstream news reporting. Im not being mean—I too, felt bad for Ms. Mapes at the end of the movie because, in the end, she lost her job —-and she was the breadwinner for her family, afterall. So, deserved or not, no one with a soul can think that is a good thing.
But, even though its not tne nicest result, it is the right result when weighing the good of the individual against the good of society, or the majority. Simply put, this is the result that creates the least overall harm going forward. This is the result when an individual acts without professional or personal integrity. This is the right result because it removes a stubornly irresponsible journalist from a powerful position which has the potential to significantly affect how and what news gets reported to the mainstream. And, it is the movie, and Ms. Mapes own words in the Vatiety Atticle, which confirm that the right result happened here.
The movie spends only a few minutes of its almost 1 3/4 hours on what happened at CBS in creating the Bush / National Guard story. And, even with the full weight of liberal Hollywood behind the movie, those few minutes nonetheless make very clear that Ms. Mapes not only failed to do her job, but she was negligent in what she did do. As the movie depicts: Ms. Mapes was overly eager to put out a story which defamed the sitting President of the United States at the time, and, in her blind enthusiasm, she didnt appropriately vet her sources.
From the get go, a good journalist must look at copies of original documents as subpar support for any story, nevermind one that harms another human being. Just because it isnt possible to obtain the original documents (because they do not exist), is not an appropriate reason to give undue credence to copies. Nor should such circumstances diminish the responsibility to look upon document copies as suspect, until they can be proven true. A good journalist acts diligently and persistently in their duty to prove that any unoriginal document is legitimate and true. This is even morseso (indeed, not less so) when originals no longer exist. However, the movie shows that Ms. Mapes, perhaps in her blind fury to “get the story out”, shifts the burden to others to prove unoriginal documents as false, and, in the meantime, she presumes the truthfullness of the copies and obtains minimum support for same.
Ms. Mapes had a duty to prove that the document copies were true. And, to this day, she can not say with any degree of certainty that these copies are definitely legitimate. Asking how unlikely it is that such copies are not legitimate, does not fulfill the journalistic duty here, it simply shifts the burden. Ms. Mapes needed to prove that, despite the fact that she did not have any of the original documents, her copies could nonetheless be proven as true…And she did not filfill this duty.
As the the movie, or her truth as she calls it, shows: Ms. Mapes stubbornly and dangerously presumed the copies true because they could not be proven false. She even repeats this error in burden shifting, in the 2015 Variety Article. Even all these years later, she still has not learned the lesson here: Its one not just of journalistic, but its also one of human, integrity. She has a duty to prove those copies of the documents to be true, and, by her own admission, she did not do that. Just because it isnt possible, does not mean it isnt required. In fact, the more difficult it is to prove something as true, should be a warning sign that it probably isnt. And just because someone else cant prve it false, doesnt mean you are right!
Two questions:
#1. Is the intended main point of that particular 60 Minute story true after all? and
#2. What do you know about how the 1st Amendment of the US Constitution openly allows for US citizens to defame the sitting President of the United States?
To borrow from Mary McCarthy, every word you write is a lie, including and and the.
Never mind the incontrovertible typographical evidence that the Burkett memos are bald-faced forgeries. They are also filled with errors of content that put it beyond doubt that they were not written by an Air National Guard or Air Force officer. The erroneous jargon and abbreviations indicate that they were concocted by an Army man, almost certainly this clown Burkett.
Mary Mapes and Dan Rather are despicable, evil people who covered their entire profession in shame, and richly deserve their fate since they were exposed. I am delighted that the movie was a pathetic flop.
And I would love to have a public debate with Mapes after her date with Moonves, preferably on
As someone who was actually a pilot in the Texas Air Guard with Bush in the 1970s, I can instruct her on how untruthful and ignorant her comments are. I can refute every false claim she makes with real records, rules, and procedures of that era, things she never bothered to research.
We can also discuss why she deliberately avoided working with people like me when she created the fiasco of Rathergate.
It will be very entertaining, and hopefully shut her up and release her from the delusional prison she has incarcerated herself into.
So Mapes thinks “Truth” is a great film and that she did nothing wrong? Shocking turn of events. This is a fascinating precedent though. You can have regular columns by other disgraced figures proclaiming their innocence and righteousness and how everyone was out to get them. Comedic gold.
It seems to me that Mapes is constitutionally incapable of engaging in self-criticism and admitting her own failings. That is pretty much why she ended up a laughingstock. But it all reflects the same basic arrogance. That she thought she could get away with it at CBS. That she continues to insist on her complete innocence. That she thought that rather than owning up to what she did that Hollywood would ride to her rescue and she would be lionized. A remarkablesense of entitlement. “Truth” turned out to be a massive and massively deserved flop. Who did they think they were fooling? In the end only themselves.
Attempted political smear of Bush, from beginning to end. Pathetic abuse of journalistic privilege. Is it any wonder the media commands so little respect?
If Mapes is as innocent as she believes, why has she been unemployed ever since? Perhaps she ought to stop digging that hole.
“All of us knew from the start that these memos could not be “authenticated” — a legal, not a journalistic, term — because they were copies, not originals.”
At 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 9, CBS News released a statement saying the memos were “thoroughly investigated by independent experts, and we are convinced of their authenticity”.
Also, what part of journalistic integrity involves contacting the Kerry campaign to coordinate an attack against Bush?
The truth is there will never be another BUSH presidency because the stench of “W” will linger for centuries and be a disgraceful era in the USA.
Your Bush Derangement Syndrome is irrelvant to the issue of Mapes’s fraudulent participation in RatherGate.