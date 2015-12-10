The halftime show has frequently been the highlight of the Super Bowl, but with the announcement last week that Coldplay would be the featured performer at Super Bowl 50 on Feb. 7, it’s hard to see how the game itself won’t be the draw this year. Maybe that’s what the NFL had in mind when it booked the British band.
The “nip slip” was the best thing to ever happen to the Super Bowl — after Prince’s triumphant performance that is. Quick, name who won those games?
The Super Bowl is a national holiday wherein we all come together to eat too much, get drunk and have fun. It’s a gathering of the tribes — nearly eclipsed by the MTV Video Music Awards in its heyday. That’s why the NFL hired MTV to produce the nip-slip triumph (never call it a fiasco; that’s a misnomer). The league wanted some controversy, and it got it.
Who lost in all that controversy? Certainly not Justin Timberlake. And Janet Jackson is still doing great at the turnstiles. As for CBS, the hosting channel? Leslie Moonves oversees a juggernaut.
But these days, nudity is so prevalent online that Playboy has eliminated it from its magazine. That’s what you do when confronted with a changing landscape; you deliver the unexpected, you get one step ahead.
So why play it safe now?
We know what’s in it for Coldplay. They go to where the most eyeballs are and then put tickets on sale to their tour for “A Head Full of Dreams” the next day. And holding back the album from Spotify is like putting the efforts of a has-been behind a paywall. This is a band that was buoyed by MTV and VH1 when those networks still played music.
|“Music is all about marketing, and sports are all about protecting the past and taking no risks — at a time when society is living on the cutting edge.”
But the NFL has used up all the usual has-beens, classic rockers are too geriatric to excite the assembled multitude, and the best have already made an appearance. So why not feature the music that truly rules the NFL: hip-hop.
Jay Z would be the host, of course. But Hova is surrounded by Kendrick and Drake, and even Killer Mike. Lil Wayne runs out for a cameo, and then Dr. Dre is lowered from the heavens as Snoop Dogg goes into “Gin and Juice.”
Half of America would be thrilled.
And half of America would be vomiting.
Can you imagine the aftermath, the explication of rap’s history, the meaning of the lyrics, the offense taken by those who believe they know better, even though they don’t, not understanding that Drake is a bigger star on Spotify than Adele. Yes, “Hotline Bling” is bigger than “Hello,” because music lives on streaming services, not in CD racks or at the iTunes Store. And Coldplay has one No. 1 hit; Drake has five. This is like playing the second-string QB instead of Cam Newton.
The NFL is in the entertainment business, so why not give the public what it wants? It should ignore the vocal minority imploring it to play it safe. Why would a public enraptured of Snapchat and Instagram be interested in a band that made its bones before Facebook hit the scene?
And while the league has thrown in Beyonce and Bruno Mars for spice, didn’t we just see them in a Super Bowl show?
So this is where we’re at. Music is all about marketing, and sports are all about protecting the past and taking no risks — at a time when society is living on the cutting edge, knowing what happens today probably won’t be remembered tomorrow.
The Super Bowl only comes around once a year. And we punt the ball and give our greatest promotional opportunity to this wimpy group from England?
No, you bring out the heavy hitters. And that means hip-hop.
its so funny cause this author got it spot on, they literally threw in both beyonce and bruno mars to “hip-hop” it up
This article is pretty sad material. It’s written by an old Caucasian who attempts to be cool but just comes off as completely out of touch.
Janet Jackson and Jay-Z, Lil Wayne and Dr Dre? Really? You’re really on the cutting edge of hip-hop there, chief.
BTW, you=wrong. Country, Rock, Hip-hop whatever. They all get a turn eventually, and it doesn’t matter. Halftime is all about getting food, drink and a bathroom break before the second half.
Because the Super Bowl is, and always will be, about FOOTBALL.
HIP HOP STINKS! THEY SHOULD HAVE PUT ON A REAL BAND LIKE METALLICA. INSTEAD OF SOME LIGHT WEIGHT EURO WANNABE ROCK BAND.THE OTHER PART OF AMERICA LIKES SERIOUS ROCKN’ROLL.
Actually, I don’t think Hip-Hop would get everyone as excited as you think. I’m not saying hip-hop is bad, but a huge amount of people hate it (I’m indifferent on the subject, some of it is good, some bad). Many Americans hate modern music, and Coldplay has, for the most part, not gone with the whole techno/rap/dupstep stuff out there today. I think it’s a good choice and (in my personal opinion) rap isn’t the best choice for a “family friendly” event like this… They are also really good at getting the audience excited (just look at any of their concerts).
You’re a fool and this is a stupid commentary. Why not Country and what’s wrong with Alternative Rock? Coldplay has a huge following, but how would someone with your limited taste in music know?
NEITHER—–Do they have football at the Grammies?—CMAs?—-Rock-N-Roll HOF inductions
Let the Super Bowl be about Football——
I like Coldplay but they are two calm for the Super Bowl. All their hits are mellow and laid back. Superbowl needs stage spectacles. And they say they have already used everyone BUT….. what bout Gaga. What about her for the halftime show? She hasn’t yet.
She would make a good halftime show thats for sure.
LADY GAGA!
They have mellow songs for sure but make no mistake, they’ve got their bombtastic tunes that can fill stadiums no problem. They’ve got the energy and the tunes to make it a great show!
Always good to hear from the music industry’s angry old man
Except he’s advocating for young blood here so your sparky comment makes no sense
By your own admission, a hip hop half time show for the Super Bowl would be polarizing. A something- for-everyone approach works better for network television. The Super Bowl half time show should be “partylicious,” but Coldplay is not a party band, nor does “Hotline Bling” rock the house. That’s why Queen Bee and Bruno have been re-activated (a killer duet of “Uptown Funk” anyone?) despite previous performances, a creatively bankrupt move. But picture a blow-out mini-set featuring Taylor Swift, Calvin Harris, and The Weeknd to get the joint jumpin’. Swift delivers both a massive pop and holdover country following (imagine if she brought in her smokin’ BFFs for “Bad Blood” with Lamar); Harris’s EDM hits are stadium-strong, and he’s Swift’s boyfriend (for now), a dream media hook; and The Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face” is the hot sauce that spanks the casserole. That might keep you from the kitchen.