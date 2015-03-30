TV Review: ‘Younger’

If TV Land is experiencing the network version of a midlife crisis, “Younger” marks a promising and more ambitious new direction. Created by Darren Star, the series zeroes in on a generational divide in a broadly comic manner that becomes more interesting and thoughtful as the show progresses, exposing the mistakes people make in their 20s, and the concerns they have about encroaching middle age in their 40s. Not perfect but highly watchable, it’s the kind of signature program that should appeal to its target audience, and perhaps even help chart the Viacom-owned network’s course from “Hot in Cleveland” to whatever comes next.
At the show’s core is a classic romantic comedy setup, which Star (who wrote and directed the back-to-back episodes of the premiere) proceeds to mine and expand upon over the serialized season: Sutton Foster plays Liza, a 40-year-old divorced mom whose 18-year-old daughter is studying abroad. Desperate to re-enter the workforce after years away, Liza is rejected from a job that’s designed for recent college grads (“You’re way too … ,” the young interviewer says, not finishing the thought), and grudgingly convinced by her friend Maggie (Debi Mazar) to lie about her age, saying she’s only 26.
An assistant’s position follows at a book publisher, where Liza quickly befriends a young editor, Kelsey (Hilary Duff); and must deal with a condescending boss, Diana (Miriam Shor), who, like Liza, is fortysomething, divorced, and prone to rolling her eyes at the youthful underlings sniffing after her job. On top of that, Liza quickly meets Josh (Nico Tortorella), a handsome tattoo artist who immediately assumes Liza is his age, and after seeing him with his shirt off, she’s reluctant to tell him otherwise.
There’s comedy, inevitably, in Liza’s struggle to maintain the ruse, letting slip a reference to Punky Brewster that elicits blank stares from her new peers; or studying up on appropriate answers to a question like “Who inspires you?” (“The Hunger Games’ ” Katniss Everdeen, naturally.)
Happily, there are also more resonant moments — watching Kelsey make the mistake of beginning a flirtation with an author whose signing could make her career, or Liza being uncomfortably privy to the disparaging comments younger women make among themselves about those in their 40s.
Best known for her work on Broadway, but having dabbled in TV (including the short-lived “Bunheads”), Foster brings the requisite roller-coaster of emotions to Liza’s situation, which include money troubles among the worries of maintaining her charade. “I don’t know if I can have sex with someone who’s barely old enough to rent a car,” she agonizes in a later episode. Star, who created “Beverly Hills, 90210,” and adapted “Sex and the City,” is back in familiar territory, with this show featuring Brooklyn environs. Inevitably, there are stereotypical aspects on both sides of the age gap — from the flakiness of Kelsey’s contemporaries to Diana too often coming across as a bitter scold — but the series seldom pitches so far across those lines as to be unable to find its way back.
As for TV Land, after originals that skewed toward reality shows and broad sitcoms meant to be indistinguishable from ’80s reruns, “Younger” represents a welcome shift. And even if the title is as much ironic as aspirational — mirroring the desire of an older-skewing network to attract a more youthful audience — as Liza learns, there’s nothing wrong with a little demographic pandering, as long as it has the right kind of wrinkles.
Liza, go back home to statesboro Georgia and work at Walmart or one of the collegiate restaurants if you need attention from young men! Hollywood made a pathetic choice when it came to you. Someone was taking a HUGE chance on you and it was not a good decision. You absolutely don’t look YOUNGER. And not even attractive. SAD SAD SAD.
Liza is definitely 40 ish and is home grown looking!!! Lol!!! Stop interrupting my tv land time with this pathetic garbage!! This woman looks over 40 and is not attractive AT ALL!! She looks like a giraffe and is goofy looking!! I can’t even believe Hollywood would cast such a homely looking character for a show of this magnitude. BAD CHOICE!! I’d rather watch reruns of the golden girls and that’s SAD!!!!!!
This show “Younger” SUX!!
First of all the main character Liza does not look 30 ish!! She looks all of 40 with a redneck twinge!! Awful!! I’m from South Georgia and she doesn’t even do girls from our area justice!! PLEASE CANCEL THIS PATHETIC SHOW AND TRY AGAIN !!
First of all this show immediately suffers from “Superman Syndrome” what is this? It’s the obvious fact that the view can’t suspend disbelief with the glaring fact that putting fake glasses on doesn’t suddenly make you a different person. Much the same the lead character looks in every way like a 40-year-old woman. If the entire premise of the show is invalid simply by looking at the screen for half a second how could anyone follow this show without constantly cringing. You then factor in terrible writing and a plain and annoying supporting cast you get a complete garbage fest.
What sewage! This show is horrible! TV Land, with it’s never-ending commercials is Bush League!
This is the worst show I have ever seen!!!!! What disrespect to comedy! Take it OFF TVLand!! I would not want children watching it or even adults. It surprises me what some ACTORS will do for a buck. Totally disgusting in every sentence!!!!
This show really is awful. Why it’s a hit I don’t know. I can see why women in their 40s is offended by it because it’s portraying middle aged women as bitter, out of touch, and “wishing to be young”, it’s not accurate by any means.
On the other end of the spectrum, it’s got the women in their 20s (late 20s I should specify) as being completely immature and dumb. Yeah your still young in your 20s and not have a “whole world of experience” as someone in their 40s, but this is just ridiculous. They’re 26, not 16. Hell their not even in they’re early 20s. Women this age are pretty much mature. Less then five years from 30 ,what do expect? In your late 20s your more in line with your early 30s(Hilary Duff herself in real life is 28).
This show is all around crap and completely out of touch with realty in terms of both age groups. And wrist yet they ordered a third season for garbage. It’s needs to be off the air.
This show sucks!!!! I can’t believe how dirty it is! You should be TOTALLY ASHAMED of yourself Tvland!!! The ONLY thing I watch on there is basically The Andy Griffith Show until you pull that!!! I used to watch you guys ALL the time, but not anymore, and IT’S YOUR FAULT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
real estate network monticello indiana
That show should be banned from tv, and all who play in it and all you who watch it need to find God and have your eyes washed out with dial!!
younger SUCKS, just like any of the other “new” programs they have come up with to RUIN TV LAND !!
Any of the so-called “critics” need to look for other work if the hailed this STUPIDITY FULL poor excuse for a comedy !!!! Another TERRIBLE STUPIDITY TV Land have throw on their now awful network is the jim gaffigan show, total crap. Try watching a real comedy, like Everybody Loves Raymond, Cosby, Family Matters, Coach. Even Cheers and Friends have real comedy !!!! WAKE UP AMERICANS you are being made STUPID by the crappy media of today !!!
I just binge watched 8 episodes and found it thoroughly entertaining. I’m 65 and could relate to this character.
You 40 something bloggers need to lighten up. We seniors didn’t burn our bras for nothing. Have a sense of humor and stop trying to bash a fun show by being so politically correct.
Love this show. It makes me laugh and I am their demographic. Also it highlights the total double stands of older women dating younger men. If she was a man there would no show. A 40 year old man dating a 26 old girl happens everyday all over the world. No one cares.
If you love this show, I feel sorry for you! Fill you mind with the truth, and God, instead of this demonic influenced garbage! It’s not fit for anyone to watch. Anyone who enjoys this crap has some serious issues!
Your response actually reveals your issues. You have no right to judge anyone based on an opinion on the internet about a TV show. You act like she hit a child – that’s an actual sin. Not liking a show that disagrees with your tastes is not a sin.
I find the show thoroughly entertaining.
Seriously?! You can’t recognize when a show is moronic and cliche.
I started watching this show the other night and went through all the episodes available to watch. While I know leaving the work force and trying to get back into it can be a problem, I felt a lot of the sexual commentary (girls commenting on her private parts at a gym – women don’t do that as a norm), the ignorance she seems to have about social media (heck, I’m five years older than the portrayed character, and I know about social media and hash tags), etc. are a bit overboard and written by someone who truly doesn’t know what a typical 40 something woman knows. It struck me as predominantly written by a man. Furthermore, when you have a kid in college, your kid generally relays information to you about current technology. “Mom, have you tried Snapchat?” So, you gain information about 20 something speech via your kids..and you end up accidentally speaking like them. Topless Tuesday as EMPOWERMENT? Really? I don’t know too many women who would participate in that, but it seemed like a step backward for women to promote books like this. Is that really what it takes? I’m not sure if this show is suppose to be supportive of women or make women over their 40’s look stupid. Not only does the one pretending to be 26 demonstrate ignorance to the current world, but her boss appears to be even more ignorant – both in their 40’s. I think the point might be to get a second chance after things went wrong in life, but I can say one thing – if I had to change my age to land a job and pretend I was close to the ages of my daughters, they would be my partners in crime and would work with me to make sure that I succeeded.
I want to slap Darren Star. This show is WAY too sexually explicit. Plus, a women who is over 40 has to thank her lucky stars that she can pass for herself off as someone younger, just so she can still be considered relevant? Women always have to look like they’re in their 20’s, but men are allowed to age because they look “distinguished”??? THAT. IS. SICK. I would pay serious money to watch a clean show, which had lead female characters who were AT LEAST in their 50’s, who enjoyed being their age, who didn’t hate getting older, and who did truly inspiring things on a daily basis. The only requirement would be Patricia Field would HAVE to still be the costume designer, just to show how BANG’N cool older women can dress.
Cute show/concept but Sutton Foster isn’t 26 and can’t pass for such.
Dear Darren Star, thanks for portraying 40 as the new 90. Why, I am surprised anyone over 40 knows how to find TV Land because we still only watch channels 2, 5, and 7 out of habit! Wait…am I blogging? What is a blog? I better google that! :/ Back in my day, we didn’t have google! We only had Apple computers! Why you youngins have it so easy with your high tech ipad thingies! Oh and do you believe we had to talk on cell phones that were installed in our cars!!! Dinosaurs are we! Sorry, I have to go hide under a rock and reinvent myself as a 26 year old so I can become relevant and appealing to society!
Get rid of this waste of time tv show
This show is the worst! I can’t wait for it to be cancelled because just the commercials are unbearable! I like TV Land, but the commercials for this show are the most annoying ever. Make it stop!!!!! Not too mention the whole premise is insulting to women.
Not to fond of the new show “Younger”. Needs something to keep ones interest. It’s too blah. Not even funny. The show is on the same level as”Cougar Town” which is pathetic too.
I guess as someone in my 40s who never left the workforce but is still at the bottom of the food chain I find the basic assumptions this show makes insulting. I’m really tired of the black and white way the media treats women’s careers..you either stayed in the workforce and have a 6 figure job or you left to raise children and have to endure some kind of stupidity to get back in…sorry I realize this is a comedy but I’m really tired of this old theme..it’s not as fresh and new as we are pretending. Supposedly we’ve been burning bras since the 60s. I guess my boobs have always been too big and saggy.
I feel like the show actually brings forth this issue to society to those who might not be aware that women are subjected to this type of double standard.
I love this show! Looking forward to this fun series.
thank you finally a nice and realistic comment. this show is fun and at least real so sick of dramatic soap opera crime reality shit. just binge watched whole first episode on demand. im in my 30s and cannot wait until season premier. hey we always wanna be younger and this explores what may happen when u lie about ur age. true story
ps the pc omg its over sexualized bunch look up irl
Yeah but your not in your 40s otherwise you would see it differently.
I don’t care what anyone thinks. This Show is refreshing and fun. It is a little risque but look at your TV Today there are ALOT More Offensive Shows on Network TV, than this one, and alot more offensive so lighten up! Look at The Golden Girls, they were ahead of their time and very risque!!!! Younger is one of those shows that like alot of other ones such as Impaster etc that are for the open minded who like a good laugh and if you are stuck in that old fashioned mode than you better get used to whats going on on TV. You may not like what you see but, other people do! Get used to it, it’s not going to change! Stop complaining and change the channel!
It’s a shame that it’s on a no name network because I’m a fan of Hilary Duff and would really like to see her return to the main cast of a show. Unfortunately I live in Australia and we don’t get this tv land network.
LOL @ TV Land being a “no-name” network. It’s been on the air for 20 years and is broadcast to 80% of North America. That’s significant because that number is roughly the same as Comedy Central, and higher than Bravo and VH1 – all of which are broadcast in Australia. Maybe it’s Australia that has the problem, no?