TV Review: 'Schitt's Creek'

Seldom has a title been more descriptive than “Schitt’s Creek,” a tired reunion of SCTV’s Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara that makes a case for putting a cap on Canadian imports. Arriving in the U.S. on the rebranded Pop network, the half-hour series — created by Levy and his son Daniel — essentially builds a “Green Acres”-like show (with a pinch, perhaps, of “Arrested Development”) around a slim and juvenile pun, hoping the auspices and talent will carry through. Perhaps it will for Pop’s undemanding purposes, but that odor emanating from “Schitt’s Creek” is, at best, stale.
Representing the first scripted exercise from Pop (the channel formerly known as TV Guide Network), the CBC-commissioned series stars the elder Levy as the wealthy Johnny Rose, who suddenly finds himself impoverished after being cleaned out by his business manager. As a consequence, Rose and his soap-opera star wife Moira (O’Hara) and two entitled grown kids, David (Daniel Levy) and Alexis (Annie Murphy), are forced to move to the town they bought as a joke because of its name, taking up residence in the fleabag motel.
They are pestered, naturally, by the mayor, Roland Schitt, played by Chris Elliott in what’s merely the latest permutation on an easily riled loon that he’s done to the point of exhaustion.
Various indignities follow, which is mostly just an excuse for Levy and O’Hara to sport pained expressions, without exhibiting much of the improvisational wit for which they’re known or have displayed, say, in Christopher Guest’s films. When Johnny tries to buck up everyone’s spirits by saying, “I feel good about this,” well, by the time episode one’s in the can, that makes one of us.
As for the kids, they spend the previewed installments much like their parents, exasperated by these strange new circumstances and completely oblivious to how absurd their privileged, bratty demands and whining must sound to the motel’s bemused desk attendant.
Sitcoms have long reveled in this fish-out-of-water formula, but almost every gag here — starting with the name — is of the low-brow variety, such as a town sign in which the early inhabitants appear to be engaging in an activity that wouldn’t be featured on most brochures.
While one can appreciate why Levy would relish the opportunity to work with his progeny, this is the sort of slapdash exercise that can give nepotism a bad name. And if it’s similarly easy to grasp how a start-up like Pop would be drawn to the auspices — and to the Canadian partnership as a means of potentially making a small splash on the cheap — “Schitt’s Creek” leaves everyone concerned looking adrift without much of a clue, much less a paddle.
I love this show. It gets better as it goes along – but I think this reviewer just doesn’t get it.
Maybe Canadian humour is not up to the Hollywood gobbling American !? Maybe he should stick to what he knows best Adam Sadler humour while eating super sized fast food drowned in ketchup!
Interesting read, I love this show, think it is hilarious, and compare it to the late 1970’s show, SOAP.
and it also includes Chris Peterson doing what he does best, a la “The Paper Boy”
pardon me, Chris Elliott.
Absolutely love this show and the cast – this critic must be the most boring person on the planet if he can’t find humor in this show! It’s over the top and a funny diversion from today’s sick sad world.
Brian Lowry is out-of-touch!! Schitt’s Creek is great! Hurray for the talents of the whole cast. Easily my favorite show on TV!
Wow … I was so surprised by this review. The critic is completely off-the-mark. I love this show. It is absolutely laugh-out-loud funny, and the story arc has shown a real sweetness to this crazy family. The dinner scene in the finale was so on-point, especially as we see Americans recover from the recession. The question being ~ what makes a real friend. Love. This. Show.
Absolutely love this show vthe reviewer is the real bore!
I love this show so much! I started watching because I’m a long-time fan of Eugene Levy & Catherine O’Hara, and was a little slow to get into the humor. Now I actually laugh out loud and replay the episodes until I can see the next one. It’s the little nuances of the characters that make this so enjoyable- like the way Alexis plays with her hair, or David’s ideas to promote Blouse Barn, or all of Moira’s wigs & expressions, not to mention Eugene Left’s straight man character. I just love this show! Great job!
My God, what a bore you would have to be to not see the humor in this show.
I watched episode one. Not a fan. I wanted to like this show, I love Katherine O’hara and Eugene levy. It felt like it was trying too hard to be funny and quirky. And none of these people are likable. It’s hard to watch a show when you don’t like anyone. Maybe it gets better, I’ll try episode 2 and see what I think.
I love this show – this critic is wrong!!!!
Absolutely love this show, the characters are so over the top I wish the show was an hour long!!!
I totally agree with you, Linda!!
Simply put – I LOVE THIS SHOW!! Don’t change a thing! Don’t add new characters like babies, don’t add children, don’t adopt anyone and add them to the show…keep the premise going!! LOVE the characters and their interactions! THIS IS A KEEPER!!!
I love this show! Don’t find the premise tired (and I’ve watched Arrested Development a hundred times through) and find the writing subtle and clever. Once you fall in love with the cast and characters it’s all gold. The chemistry between the cast members really works. I’ll agree that Chris Elliot is playing the same character he’s always played but in small doses he works. I’m halfway through season 2 and I’m loving the journey. The Rose’s are becoming human. I hope it only goes 4 (or 5) seasons or so and it ends with them getting their money back. I’m curious to see where it will all go.
I wholeheartedly disagree with the author’s review of the show.
I am 52 years old and Love Schitt’s Creek. It does take some time to grow on you, but if you don’t get Monty Python, Kids in the Hall, Trailer Park Boy’s and the American shows; Workaholic’s & it’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, then I think Brian Lowry does not understand Dark Comedy’s, and not to mention our eccentric friends from the North. I hope the show catch’s on and I love the show!
I’m American. Schitts Creek is laugh out loud funny. I’m 45, can watch with my 19 year old and we both laugh. It’s doesn’t tackle serious issues, it’s not vulgar or overtly sexual, it’s not a drama calling itself a comedy. Hollywood could take a lesson here. It’s great.
Just came across this series and recorded the whole first season and the first three of the next season to get all caught up and I can honestly say that this is the most hilarious show I’ve seen in a long time now! The characters work very well together and I could not get enough of it. I actually watched every episode all in one sitting and was disappointed when I realized I had finished the last one. Great show! Keep them coming!
So surprised at this harsh critique! Recently found this series and we love it. The characters work so well together and the show is such a refreshing, light-hearted alternative to much of what is on television these days.
This show is so funny. Great cast. I see that this a Levy family production. That’s nice.
This show is beyond funny. I have not laughed this much since, Fernwood Tonight, SCTV, and In Living Color. Brian Lowbrow don’t be so critical of Canadian comedians. When trump gets elected and we Americans head to Canada, they will be building a wall. Especially with humorless critics like you,
I LOVE Schitt’s Creek!! The writing is masterful with subtle humor that only gets better when you know the characters, and the acting is excellent. Dan Levy is a very talented writer and actor. Im excited that it’s back for season 2 and I look forward to many more years of watching Schitt’s Creek!
I love Schitts Creek! Maybe this reviewer prefers American sitcoms with laugh tracks and broad humour but this show is well written and well acted with a brilliant cast. The humour is sly but that is a Canadian thing.
Schitt’s Creek is one of the funniest shows on TV right now. I find little intelligent humor in most of the so called comedies on TV now.
I feel kind of sorry for those who can’t get into something different. I’m one of those people (probably the only one) who watch 50% Masterpiece Theater type stuff, 25% The Mighty Boosh type stuff and 25% Breaking Bad type stuff. Schitt’s Creek is something I look forward to for the simple reason that it IS different and NOT the same old glossy sitcom thing. In that respect it reminds me of Corner Gas. It takes some time to slow down and get into the rhythm of it but once I did that I went back and watched Season 1 three times just because it was fun to be with those people. I love the subplot with the bi-sexual son and the motel receptionist. He’s funny because he’s so over the top (and he’s hot too) and she’s great because she underplays it so well. I ended up really seeing the vulnerable people underneath the snappy banter and the characters’ superficial veneers. Very glad the show has been renewed. Got the DVR all set to catch it anytime it airs.
Excellent show ! Cant get enough of schitts creek ! Now the POP channel needs to put trailer park boys show on there network !
screw the reviews! LOVE THIS SHOW!!!
I just discovered this show on Amazon prime and have been binge watching. I LOVE it! If some people hate it that’s fine, It’s not everyone’s cup of tea and I get that. What I don’t understand is why, so very often in the comments section, people who disagree and think something is awful have to always suggest that positive comments are all plants. What is even more disturbing is the fact that there always seem to be hateful remarks and appalling insults towards the people who maintain an opposite opinion. Is it so hard to believe that there can be opposing opinions on various topics without thinking whoever doesn’t agree with yours is a complete moron? How many people would actually call someone a fucking moron to their face if they held and expressed a different opinion? It’s a shame that we have such disgusting first world problems. Do things like this really matter? If you like the show then support it and keep watching. If you hate it then speak your mind respectfully and change the channel. In this case, it’s JUST a tv show. But I see this sort of thing happen all the time on comment boards, regardless of what is being discussed. I’ll never understand why some people simply cannot express an opinion without completely trying to tear other people down. Yes, I know, cyber bullying, faceless hiding behind a screen, etc. Still, it’s a damn shame that some have to behave like that in order to make themselves feel happy and superior.
I totally agree .. considering we are commenting on a TV SHOW not on a political matter .. this shows off some Peoples outbursts even more so over the top.
more please!
Well I happened to love this show! I haven’t seen a lot of the SCTV stuff, but we binged watch this from beginning to end. Everyone I know that has watched the show has loved it. I really like the way the Rose family eventually warms up to the town folk and start to feel at home. I like the progression of the kids as well. I don’t know, but this review reeks of someone who was ready to write a bad review before even watching the show. We had a great time watching this show. Maybe because we’re not in the industry we were able to just enjoy it. Who knows? Don’t use this review to base your decision as to whether or not to watch this series. I hope they get renewed for season 2.
Funny you should say that “I don’t know, but this review reeks of someone who was ready to write a bad review before even watching the show.” but i was thinking the exact thing.
I can see that the shows humour is not easy to get into but once you make the effort to give it a chance you are in for a treat .. ‘Kindest Regards” hehehe
Thanks for this! Could tell it was Krap after watching a few seconds. If you want an honest review of Canadian sludge (such as that old play, “‘B” Movie”, that got what it deserved in Boston), turn to American critics!
I love love love this show!!! I couldn’t disagree more with this writer.
oh and I’m not Canadian
Yippee! Picked up for season 2!!!
To this editor, it may be worth noting that the ratings for this new TV show in Canada is off the charts. It would translate to the equivalent of 10 Million viewers per episode in the US. while you may say, who cares, it may be worth your while to explore exactly what has made this show such an early hit.
LOVE LOVE LOVE Schitt’s Creek!!!!! Super great show!!!!
Love this show!!
This is my absolute favorite show on TV. It is hilarious. Don’t screw it up and cancel the series. The entire cast is perfect.
Schitt’s Creek is the funnest show on tv these days! I LOVE IT! You have to understand and appreciate sarcastic humor. For those naysayers, go watch something like Full House, but if you want a real look at how families are coping today, watch Schitt’s Creek! Long live the series!!!
I apologize… In my last post I added Hugh Grant to the cast of Schitt’s Creek on the prestigious POP TVS network (formerlly the TV GUIDE channel)… At least we know to pay for it there will be at least a commercial break every 3 minutes… Maybe there will be some cool commercials… I suspect domestic mini-vans, domestic beer and as many FDA approved or not medicines to cure everything from ED to STDs!! Watxh out for those side effects like blurred vision… Which actually may be good if your gonna attempt to watch this show… Enjoy
Here is a little reminder to aid all those who produce entertainment…
Chris Elliott = Deaperation
Hugh Grant = Washed Up Perv
Eugene Levy = Typecast Dork Dad
This is a simple equation for any movie, TV show or live performance. I know math is not everyone’s strong suit, but this is a lot easier to grasp than
Einstein’s E=MC2 :)
My family and I enjoyed every episode! The writers are brilliant! We love Dan Levy’s expressions. I hope we have a season 2.
I think maybe the rich tradition of old-timey culturally Jewish “schtick” vaudeville-rooted humor may be lost on newer generations of folks. Eugene Levy has ways had “it”, Catherine O’Hara, too. A magical combination of the lowbrow and obvious and masterful subtlety. With a nod to the heritage of “playing to the last seat in the house.” To me it is delightful. And nostalgic. And reminds me even if the humor in my house growing up, which I cherish. Add the je ne sais quois touch of the Canadian aspect and I think it is all a bunch of awesomeness.
I only WISH I were related to the cast. They are the kind of brilliant, talented folks I could never tire of. And for whom I would dangle my participles.
That being said, it’s a big, free world and there are a Schittload of choices out there. But I think the naysayers really don’t “get” this diamond in the beautiful rough.
And that is just fine. I do.
Sydney, I agree with you — Schitt’s Creek is the funniest!
And, I’m in line right behind you — I WISH I were related to, or even knew someone in the cast! I was surprised to read the comments suggesting that the people who wrote rave reviews are members of the cast, or their friends.. My question is, why would anybody who did NOT like the show bother to google the title and find the article and then see the opportunity to leave a comment and then take the time to compose a supportive comment? That seems the domain of the happy viewers hoping to God that the show keeps running — not the domain of the naysayers!
So far as the original reviewer’s implication goes, that the show is dated or stale — (GREEN ACRES) styled, there is just no similarity, whatsoever. Schitt’s Creek is wonderful, in part, because it is so filled with a sense of open air – there are endless possibilities for further madly funny hilarity!
In my little opinion,the really enjoyable sitcoms featured on the big US networks (ABC, CBS, NBC) faltered a very long time ago. They stopped making me laugh when the writers began to spoon-feed their viewers with politically correct’ values. It was not only not funny, it was insulting to people of normal sensitivities because we didn’t require coaching to begin with!
There were and are some exceptions, of course, but the field of sitcoms pretty well dried up and I found myself preferring cable news, old films or whatever the cable/satellite stations were offering by way of movies. And still, where do we find contemporary and fresh comedy? On POP or TVLAND– not on the ‘big three’ networks. I’m just so glad I found the series.
The best news is that SCHITT’S CREEK has been renewed for 2016!! YAY!
You are WRONG, Colonel Sanders, mama says this series is awesome.
I, for one, love the Levy men’s, what Catherine O’Hara is doing with her wife and makeup and faces, and Chris Elliott’s character is never old. I like throwback he not. And I’m Jewish. Color me tickled pink with Schitt’s Creek. as far as I am concerned, you just don’t get it. It’s cool.
Damn you, autocorrect!!!!!!!!
I love the Levy mens, love what Catherine O’Hara is doing with her WIGS, and I love throwback HUMOR. I am a 70’s kid and this hits my sweet spot.
Great show……refreshing change from the norm….Ex-Pat.. r u a Canadian living abroad now?…i’m English and love this…if u r an ex-Canadian then good job u left…grow a sense of humour….bring on season 2…..
I find the humor subtle and it grows on you. I like all of the characters and am old enough to remember Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy from SCTV days, but Dan Levy is brilliant and I can’t wait for his scenes. Please don’t ever scape your eyebrows, like your father, they are a integral part of your comedy. Both of the kid characters are more complex than their stereotype of spoiled rich kids.
I love this show.
I love this show. It is very silly but wonderful. I think Daniel Levy steals the show…very funny.
Ok, let’s start off with the good; the episode I watched ended. The bad; everything in between the beginning and the end. As for the plethoric overwhelmingly effusive reviews on this thread, one can only think the all the main players and their loved ones were charged with the task. This is bad bad bad. But I will say this; not liking this show does not make you anti-Canadian, and anyone who has an issue with the title on moral grounds, do us all a favor; go forth and multiply.
This show is funny to the bone the first time you watch each episode. Wife and I found that if you give it a week and watch the same scenes there’s little looks and subtle jokes missed the first time. I wonder what show the reviewer is watching. couldn’t be the same one.
I just have to comment again, this show is a gem! We look forward to watching it every week, we see it on Wednesday evenings.
We just saw Moira’s hysterical fruit wine commercial episode and I think she is a comedic genius, but I think the entire cast is! Chris Eliot’s character makes the whole setting so real, and even that aspect makes it more funny because it is SO bizarre! I just won’t forget Eddie Rose’s facial expression of shocked dismay and disbelief when he looks up at the billbard: “Schitt’s Creek Wecomes You . . . Where Everyone Fits In” Have you really looked at the artwork? All of it? FUNNY!
The idea of a family being uprooted from a lifestyle that they love and finding themselves taking a ride on the hell-bus is a very, very funny concept, especially for this family. It’s all good, and I love the older and younger generations blended together!
Hugs to everyone at Schitt’s Creek BECAUSE I LOVE LAUGHING!
My husband and I laugh out loud regularly at this show. I wish it was an hour. I was left wanting more after the last episode – You go Moira! I hope it doesn’t get cancelled!
Oh, God, the FRUIT WINE commercial. So good!!!! I was crying laughing.