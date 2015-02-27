TV Review: 'Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery'

CNN is still finding its way with original series, testing the parameters of what feels organic and acceptable on a network that airs news, or something like it, much of the day. While the guidelines are clearly in flux (and chief Jeff Zucker has even expressed an openness to scripted fare), as it currently stands “Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery” represents an overreach, a six-part series that looks more suitable for Discovery or History. Rooted in history and theology, the program’s liberal use of dramatic re-enactments and musical scoring is simply too jarring an extension of the core brand.
In crass commercial terms, it’s not hard to see why CNN would be attracted to the project, which it will schedule weekly leading up to its conclusion on Easter Sunday. Moreover, this exploration of religious themes not only has the potential to reach a wide audience, but caters to a more conservative crowd that tends to gravitate toward another cable news channel.
Nevertheless, there’s something uncomfortable about seeing an actor playing Jesus being nailed to the cross on CNN, even if there are theologians and scholars providing commentary over the swelling music and the sound of hammering. While that might seem like hair-splitting, there are plenty of other ways to provide the same visual cues, given the availability of art and movie clips (thank you, Mel Gibson) covering the same material.
“Finding Jesus” begins with the Shroud of Turin, the ancient cloth reputed to have been used to wrap Jesus’ body. “The most famous man ever to live left no physical trace. Or did he?” the narrator asks near the outset.
Despite all that’s been reported about the Shroud (including debate over carbon dating conducted in 1988 to determine its age), it’s pretty clear that the program is less concerned with ascertaining whether the artifact is fake than it is with simply keeping an audience that hasn’t read much about it in suspense for as long as possible. Along the way, viewers are treated to what amounts to a Sunday-school recap, courtesy of the various talking heads, regarding what the Bible doesn’t tell us about Jesus and the horrors of crucifixion.
Produced by Nutopia, “Finding Jesus” is slickly produced and might contain a few educational tidbits. But whatever value the program possesses on that level — as well as its potential to help launch a new in-house series, “The Wonder List With Bill Weir” — is offset by how it pulls CNN beyond its existing adventures in series toward something much closer to entertainment than news.
Of course, CNN has been quick to refute news purists, saying it can continue to accommodate its primary mission while broadening its profile to counter the vagaries of being utterly dependent on the news cycle.
There is, admittedly, some logic in that argument, as well as the fact that other channels probably wouldn’t be chided for airing a program like “Finding Jesus.” But as long as CNN still significantly represents what those three letters originally stood for, being true to its original calling is the network’s cross to bear.
First: there seems to be a bunch of mind readers on the series not taking ownership of their thought. For example; how can someone know what Mary was feeling or thinking when Jesus was going to be thrown over the cliff?
Second: Jesus went out in the dessert for 40 days to seek spiritual growth. Okay there was Satan and Jesus so how can we know what the temptations were and how Jesus reacted? With no food and very little water there must have been a little uncomfortable mind issues; after all Jesus was a man. If we know so much about this journey, did Jesus leave written/oral documentation indicating he was not all that humble? I doubt Satan would go about bragging. So could there have been a third person on the journey following or even walking with Jesus; perhaps John?
Third: I worked a few soup kitchens in my time. Providing food, drink, shower, and warmth to many would be said to be a miracle. So is it possible there was a dry spell or illness that caused the land to be dry? And if Jesus had women following him with money, could Jesus have provided bread, fish, and wine because he had funding? And from other sources wine was a preferred drink as water could cause illness due to lack of sanitation. Just wondering.
Fourth: How do we actually know that the Romans snagged the correct Jesus, from many sources, there were many individuals with the name Jesus during the time of Jesus the educator of new belief? So did the wrong Jesus be crucified? It is not like the Romans had DNA testing let alone a photograph? Could this be a way that the disciples protected the teacher Jesus?
Fifth: It was mentioned that Judas was a rebel against Rome and his death was more than likely at the hands of the Romans when the leveled the city and made examples of the uprising Jews. So how can Judas be at the last supper? This information does not connect the dots.
Sixth: I doubt Jesus mother was a virgin in the flesh and blood arena. In my opinion, she was probably raped as women were considered more like property. If she was not married at the time of puberty and not protected, shoot Dad might have sold her for money as a virgin (Happens today still.) This sexual encounter resulted in a pregnancy which if found out by the community, more than likely, it would be her fault for premarital sex and would have condemn Mary to death. Again who knows. But obviously, an arranged marriage between Joseph and Mary took place in perfect timing of the census requirement. Protecting Mary from community judgement.
Seventh: Information handed down 100s of years later after the death of Christ through gospel were written down through oral communication. Well I know from my travels that even in small areas there is slight differences in dialect. Which if a monk was writing down oral information could have been translated incorrectly plus humans tend to inject their opinions when there is no understanding based on the times social structure. This series is proof of that.
Last: Judas gospel author is unknown. So could the author have political/social reason for bashing Judas? Why are we taking this unknown author and undated document as fact?
From my understanding: I believe there was a man named Jesus who started a new belief system. And he was a special man who performed great feats to help the unfortunate. Gave hope and faith to those that needed. He gave the teaching of non-judgement. For that is enough to believe in a power outside of myself.
Please stop injecting modern time theory based on modern man into ancient finds and writings. We do not know what one was thinking or feeling as I doubt any of us lived during that time let alone know the person. It is just not responsible to bring/present these theories as fact. It diminishes the foundation of what religious belief is to bring to the human condition. Personally, I rather not know, because I believe in hope and faith which requires a blind unknown.
It is interesting to speculate and wonder about a time long past. To ask questions and seek answers, but we really do not know? Speculation is not fact and should not be presented as such. It deprives the people of during the time their identification of life they lived. Especially when those inject modern process, thought and technology into an undocumented society through modern speculation. Present fact, please let the past lives be unless there is actual fact.
Would you want someone speaking for your thoughts from the future? Changing who you were actually? I know I would not! If you want to speculate that is okay, but correctly own it as your thoughts not the person of long ago’s true thoughts as fact. We do not know a person’s true mind or feelings.
Give me the fact.
The “Z”
PS>>>I am not trying to diminish the belief in a power outside ourselves, the God we seek for inner strength and guide through a confusing life. I am merely putting a different perspective on how some, so called, past finders, just might be contaminating the past with their own view points, instead of admitting that there just might not be factual evidence.
Very well done. Humanizes the events and beats ‘Greatest Story Ever Told’.
SAT. I was referring to the series ‘The Bible’, though ‘Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery’ is an excellent series and recommended to all.
If you are going to to a series about Jesus then it should be represented and produced by catholic and protestants. Catholics do not accept the lost gospels or the fact that Jesus might have been married. They will do everything to dispute these claims, Why?
I am astonished the moderater of that Shroud show on CNN would fail to mention what’s seen below, where the leader of the 1988 research Shroud Research Project rejects his own study… This news has been out there for the better part of two years. It’s really hard for me to wrap my head around how a Ph D with even a moderate level of interest in this subject could not know about this about face.
“The worst possible sample for carbon dating was taken.”
Translation: The 1988 carbon dating of the Shroud has NO relevance whatsoever.
This, from the London Telegraph, 2009. The link follows this section,
“Radio carbon dating carried out in 1988 was performed on an area of the relic that was repaired in the 16th century, according to Ray Rogers, who helped lead the Shroud of Turin Research Project (STRP).
At the time he argued firmly that the shroud, which bears a Christlike image, was a clever forgery.
But in a video made shortly before his death three years ago, he said facts had come to light that indicated the shroud could be genuine.
Rogers, a chemist from the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico, said: “I don’t believe in miracles that defy the laws of nature. After the 1988 investigation I’d given up on the shroud.
“But now I am coming to the conclusion that it has a very good chance of being the piece of cloth that was used to bury the historic Jesus.”
This has got to be some of the worst TV I’ve seen on CNN. The series seems completely void of critical voices when it comes to the bible stories ‘investigated’. Instead of actually focusing on the relics and the science they spend 75-90% of the time simply recounting the bible stories and offer up religious figures to passionately tell the viewer how profound the actions or experiences of Jesus was. There’s no attempt to question the stories or events, no attempt to offer alternate interpretations. This series has been compared to shows on the History Channel who also like to run religiously themed shows, but even judged by that low standard, CNN falls flat. At least the History Channel tend to make sure to actually present multiple views on the issue. In the end, out of ‘Faith, Fact and Forgery’ they only really include the Faith.
What’s even more “uncomfortable about seeing an actor playing Jesus being nailed to the cross on CNN” is the amount of bias showed by not presenting scientific fact that disputes the suggested theory. As commenter Donald Murray notes, there is plenty of other evidence that disproves their theory.
It appears they try to walk a middle line – not wanting to offend religious believers by being respectful of the faith; while not declaring secularists, skeptics and believers in the discredited carbon 14 date wrong. In so doing they hide or deny evidence which disproves their suggested theory, and casts doubts on their objectivity. As commenter D. Vernet notes – CNN is clearly not a nonbiased source, and should not be considered a reliable source about Jesus of Nazareth for anyone.
I am disappointed with CNN’s white wash of “the faith, the facts and the forgeries” associated with the Shroud were depicted. IMO, the presentation of each of the issues related to ‘facts, ‘faith’ and ‘forgeries’ were so poorly condensed that they discredit even the idea that CNN has the ability to convey a what promised to be interesting insights into this topic.
CNN, do I think ‘justice’ to the topic of the Shroud could be done in an hour? Probably, in fact, I would say YES, But you need folks who are better skilled in their craft.
As an Israeli biblical archaeologist/anthropologist long interested in the historical Jesus as opposed to the theological one, the first of this series leading up to Easter has to be one of the most misinformed, ill guided, incorrect,of the Shroud of Turin docs over the past few decades. If you liked Mel Gibsons version of events you will enjoy this and fall into the category of those wishing to believe vs those wishing to know.. It’s more forensic mythology than anything else. I had hoped for more, but received much less.
I expected better. My biggest concern was that they glossed over the radiocarbon dating. There is evidence that the section they tested was a reweave done in the middle ages. There is also a drawing called the “Pray Codex” that has a drawing of the shroud and it dates from 200 years before the date they came up with. The idea of protophotography producing the shroud image has been disproven (image is 3D, no light shadows, etc, etc). Finally an age estimate using the deterioration rate of cellulose in linen has resulted in a date of about 2000 years ago. None of this was mentioned. It is VERY significant if the shroud is authentic. In fact it is critical to the artifact’s significance at all. If it’s not genuine, then you might as well ignore it.
There is so much wrong with Finding Jesus that I will not view the rest of the series. The gospels are not the most reliable sources of history. In fact only the gospel of John has Jesus carrying his own cross. The so called physicist is a clear believer, look at the cross he is wearing. None of the other scientists from 1988 were interviewed. No mention is made of the shroud being called a forgery by a local bishop, in the 13 th century. Where were the true scholars? What a disappointment.
Finding Jesus. The first episode very disappinting. If the following episodes are based on thel latest archeological research as CNN claims than I would like to know by whom and where. The first episode and comments made herein are 90% based on an individual faith and not on historical research and facts. Sorry guys, I had expected much more..
I wasn’t surprised at all. CNN isn’t going to risk alienating it’s main audience. It will always play it safe, pander to the crowd, and sell advertisement slots. If we really want the latest results of field work and impartial, nonbiased research into facts about historical Jesus of Nazereth, CNN shouldn’t be a reliable source for anyone.