TV Review: 'Texas Rising'

Watching the first six hours of “Texas Rising,” a wonderfully cast and otherwise completely wooden miniseries, one has to wonder what inspired the History channel to expand the production from six hours to 10. Chronicling a chapter in the Lone Star state’s bloody ascent to U.S. statehood that begins in the ashes of the Alamo, the Roland Joffe-directed project juggles too many indifferently written, tough-talkin’ characters, as if “Lonesome Dove” had experienced a sharp blow to the head. Fans of Westerns will no doubt be eager to immerse themselves in this once-abundant, now-underutilized genre, but for those who tend to be discriminating about their TV watching, don’t mess with “Texas.”
Granted, History has enjoyed considerable success with oaters in this particular window — witness the breakout ratings for “Hatfields & McCoys” in 2012 — and one suspects “Texas Rising” could capitalize on a similar dynamic, albeit in a less-ostentatious way. But even with its flaws, “Hatfields” was a much more accomplished production than this one, despite the gaudy assortment of actors who get dressed up for the rodeo.
It’s a shame, really, since so many “remember the Alamo,” to quote the oft-cited rallying cry, without knowing much about what happened thereafter. Beginning in 1836, “Texas Rising” seeks to fill in that gap, finding “Texian” Gen. Sam Houston (Bill Paxton) trying to wage a tactical fight against the larger army of Mexico’s military leader Santa Anna (Olivier Martinez), a true sadist who seems to exult in ruthlessly murdering prisoners in order to send a message to the rebels.
Houston’s problem is that he’s outnumbered, and several of his more unruly subordinates are itching to avenge their losses in San Antonio, labeling Houston “gutless” for refusing to engage Santa Anna’s forces. Houston, meanwhile, receives savvy advice from a deaf Texas Ranger (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), who would be worth a regiment if he weren’t coughing up blood; and help from a former paramour (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), who’s eager to seek revenge for the loss of her brother.
Numerous others fill out the sprawling cast, including a pair of young rangers (Adam Hicks, Dillon Lane) seemingly thrown in more for demographic reasons than for than anything else, and a sniveling deserter (Jeremy Davies) who offers a kind of grim comic relief. Others include Brendan Fraser as one of Houston’s men; Kris Kristofferson, under a wild mop of hair as President Andrew Jackson; and Ray Liotta (virtually unrecognizable) as an Alamo survivor who spends more time slitting throats than speaking.
“I kill Mexicans,” he grunts in part three, which might be his longest line of dialogue.
Nobody fares particularly well here, due largely to a script credited to exec producer Leslie Greif, Darrell Fetty and George Nihil. That said, the wholly one-dimensional way the Mexicans are depicted is troublesome, leaving Martinez especially — with his perfectly coiffed Snidely Whiplash mustache — to come across as if he’s auditioning to become the Most Interesting General in the World.
“Cut the head off the snake, the body dies,” Morgan’s character, named Deaf Smith, counsels Houston at one point. Crank out a handsome-looking miniseries that pays more attention to the marketing campaign than the script, and much the same thing happens.
Any one who lived in Texas while in 4th or
7th grade took Texas History and knows the true story. This mini-series was awful. Even the version of “The Alamo” staring Billy Bob Thornton as David Crockett (he, Crockett, preferred being called “David.”
Thank you so much, but here among these “Texas Rising” OST is NOT “La Golondrina” from E-05 Finale? NOT ANY INFO, NOWHERE! WHY NOT? One lady said: “…I, too found the scene of Juan Sequin burying the box of ashes very moving with La Golondrina being sung in the background.” WHO SINGS HERE “La Golondrina”? Tell us, please! Regards!
Well we’re well into 2016, and have heard nary a whisper regarding the sequel to this horse opera: “Comanche Wars”, where Jack Hays and Big Foot Wallace are the main characters. I say we should add a couple of fictitious young Ranger recruits to the cast named Gus and….;-)
I’m now just watching this to see historical value. Variety review correct. Totally one dimensional portrayal of the Mexicans. Almost as bad as old stuff.
It is a crying shame when people go to all the trouble to make a series of this magnitude that they cannot find actors THAT CAN SPEAK CLEARLY SO AS TO BE UNDERSTOOD. Sure makes it hard to follow the story line.
As a Texan I will no longer watch the fantasy channel. After seeing the first half hour of Texas flopping. God please don’t let them make anymore shows about Texas
It looks like the printed commentary is still only in vogue if written condescendingly, I enjoyed every bit of the miniseries and, I grew up in Texas. So, even if there was some fiction added, it was still entertaining. I liked it.
Some fiction added? About 75 % was fiction and poor fiction at that.
More like 99.9%
I went back (and tried to watch) a few episodes… I know it’s all a matter of opinion but it actually hurts my soul knowing that some people enjoyed this abomination.
I was starting to wonder if this show was created mostly for the eventual foreign/rental market (where the real money is made) – it would certainly be more interesting and maybe even watchable dubbed in Italian or something, just for added campiness…
I guess most people out there just want to see more comically over-affected and stereotypical portrayals of Texas and her subjects.
I did get a big ol’ healthy belly laugh out of the “which-way tree” scene. Hilarious!
Well, we’re at the which-way tree, so which way you gonna go??
The absurdity of that just pretty much sums up this series.
Larry, considering that you enjoyed the series, how could the error on the Texas flag possibly offend you? It had some red and blue and a star, so really that’s the most accurate thing in the whole show.
By the way, I don’t mean any offense to you (Larry), like I said I know it’s all opinion, and you obviously are a proud Texan as well.
As for me – considering the fiction they are showing it’s actually comforting to know that a fictional flag, rather than our Texas flag, flies over this show.
While poor reviews have prevailed, I extremely enjoyed this mini-series…bearing in mind the fiction aspect of the show.
The one thing I could not tolerate was towards the end of final episode, they unraveled the Texas flag behind Sam Houston during a speech. The flag was made incorrectly. When the star is upright, the red should be on bottom. It was on top. Note that it wasn’t upside down, it was actually incorrectly made.
The Texas flag is a pretty simple design. It’s hard to make a mistake on it. I didn’t watch any of this screwball series that was promoted as Texas history after suffering through the first 40 minutes, so I’ll have to take your word for it that the disgraceful rag they were trying to pass off as a Texas flag had the big red band at the top. Couldn’t the idiots even have checked out a Texas license plate on a tourist’s auto passing through Hollywood? This is gross incompetence on someone’s part.
If the flag was as you say, I’m not just disappointed; I’m pissed. To all Texans the flag is so special, it’s almost sacred. It’s the only state flag that by law can be flown at the same height as the American Flag (re. articles of Texas annexation). When I want good fiction I’ll watch Star Wars or a John Wayne western, or even a campy Pee Wee Herman flick.
I suspect anyone saying Texas Rising was good on any level is working for the studio, trying to salvage rock bottom ratings and the resulting financial loss. I agree with another reviewer; the History Channel should change its name to the Fiction Channel. I know I’ll never trust them in anything again.
I am also a Texan. That’s why it jumped out at me concerning the flag. I rewound and paused it to show my wife. Just looked to see if it is showing again so I can get a screen shot of it. Not yet….
Totally understand your stance on the show. I had to divorce myself from the idea that it had anything to do with history and just enjoyed it as another western. I’ll try to post a pic of the flag if I find one. Someone should be fired for that incompetence!
Well, I got a pic of the flag, but can’t figure out how to post it here.
I thought it was a pile of junk. Script was poor, Good actors were put into a Grade C movies – assuming that is possible. Geography – completely wrong. Battle of San Jacinto was completely fiction – nothing in the battle happened as shown. I watched about 45 minutes of one episode and changed channels. The episode that included the battle was terrible – when the bombardment started at San Jacinto – I changed the channel – there was no bombardment. History Channel should change their name to the Fiction Channel.
‘Texas Rising’ has fallen… and it can’t get up!
I loved this – it was entertainment and not meant to be an accurate account of history. Personally, I thought Jeffrey Dean Morgan knocked it out of the park with his portrayal of Deaf Smith.
Really?
Terrible. History Channel is supposed to be history not Grade B fiction.
I loved Texas Rising. If you know Texas History you can appreciate how they tried to stay pretty true to the truth. A few deviations but that’s ok. I thought it was a great production.
The whole thing was a deviation from the truth.
In reply to Bobby and Cindy:
Yes, there actually was a Texas Revolution and Texas subsequently had its own currency, a postal system, a uniformed Texas Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guards. Gail Borden was the Texas Postmaster General before he founded what is now the huge Borden Corporation. Texas also had five presidents: Burnet, Houston, Lamar, Houston (again), and Jones. So much was missed in this series
I know Texas history in detail and respectfully disagree strongly with bobby’s assertion that they tried to “stay pretty true to the truth.” … Have you bothered to read any of the 100+ comments on this travesty? They comments were written by people who DO know Texas history. … This production stunk on every level. Thank God its over and hopefully won/t be repeated. I can understand a bit of “artistic license” to create a more interesting tale, but this went beyond the pale.
And Cindy, this was about as interesting as watching paint dry. As a Texan neither I nor any of my friends could stomach more than about 30 or 40 minutes of the first night. We all had such high hopes and were really looking forward to the Texas revolutionary drama being acted out in exciting, well connected scenes. … Instead, we got crap, … almost totally inaccurate and bearing no relation to what really happened.
I guess some writers and producers think they are so incredibly talented they can improve on a fascinating and exciting history in full view before them. I hope they don’t decide to rip into the American Revolution and turn it into some sort of hip-hop musical comedy. The names Washington, Wellington, Madison, and Jefferson would be there, and there would be some shooting and drama-queen hysterics, but there would be no fidelity to what actually happened at Philadelphia or Bunker hill.
The History Channel really laid a rotten egg with this one.
I agree 100%
In reply to bobbie and allie yes there was a Texas Revolution, the Alamo and Goliad fell, Houston delayed until he had enough men and the time and place was right to fight and defeat Santa Anna. Deaf Smith was in the Texas Army and blew up Vinces Bridge along with Henry Karnes, but they were not Rangers during the war. There is absolutely no proof of an amorous adventure between Santa Anna and Emily Moore and Sam Houston. The writer of this series fellow Texan David Marion Wilkinson is a proven author and should have known better but came into the project late after several writers left the project with
a scant portion of the script completed according to his interview with the Austin Chronicle. My advise to Mr. Wilkinson if there is to be a sequel, please push as hard as you are able with the producers to make it a better realistic script filmed on location in Texas where events actually occurred.
Thank you
Texican – I don’t know how they could make the sequel any worse than the first disaster. Personally, I would not waste my time watching the sequel – it would likely be Hollywoodish again.
They should have hired a historian who knew Texas history, and hey should have hired a geologist to make sure they had the proper terrain features. It was laughable – Victoria was set in a West Texas scenario and the Battle of San Jacinto was set in a terrain loaded with hills.
The History Channel lost a lot of credibility by even airing the 2nd installment after having viewed the 1st. Or, did they take the trouble to look at any of it.
I loved Texas Rising, sad it has run its course. Time for a spin off
Poorest so-called documentary or movies I’ve ever experienced – we watched about 30 minutes of the first episode then about the same amount of time on the one leading up to the Battle of San Jacinto. Classify the film is easy minus 2 stars.
I cud go on and on but to make it short. Just plain BAD
Last evening as I was switching channels I accidently landed on what used to be the History Channel and caught a segment of what was probably one of the last episodes of Texas Rising. As I noted in a previous comment, I had given up on Texas Rising after about 40 minutes of the first episode, but decided to see if things had improved. They hadn’t. The scene was inside a room, looking through two side windows, then panning to the front windows and a door, with a man entering through the door. What was interesting was that both side windows had venetian blinds ! … Honest to God, venetian blinds. You know, the kind of blinds sold at Home Depot and WalMart. The front windows had neither blinds nor curtains but the side windows had blinds, complete with the three suspension strings. They were a slightly of focus but were clearly there. If the episode is repeated tonight, look for them. The sequence is brief, no more than two or three seconds of looking through the side windows before panning left to the front windows and door, but you’ll see them if you look. … LOL
A turgid, overblown production for sure. It was way too many hours long and played loosely with the details of history. It was, however, available in widescreen format, highly unusual for television, but with a picture quality that could hardly be called pristine.
I laughed out loud in the final episode in which a small band is playing during a celebration, and one of the musicians is playing a sousaphone. It’s called a “sousaphone” because John Philip Sousa requested the instrument’s creation to relieve strain on his tuba players while marching. The episode took place in 1836, Sousa was born in 1854, and the sousaphone was invented in 1893. But hey! What’s fifty-seven years of error here or there? The odds of having a actual period tuba in the desert of 1836 Texas? Not so much.
I feel like an idiot for watching this show. The “History Channel ” should be ashamed of itself. There is not one good thing I can say of this debacle.
Texas Rising is not worth a rating – it deserves a big ZERO! If there is a sequel, I’ll know better than to waste my time – Ill watch another channel. I would think the History Channel would read the comments and drop the sequel.
I didn’t realize that there was apparently no color in 1836 Texas. This really bugged me. The digital grating left everyone with the impression that Texas is dusty beige with some light blues and black.
Newsflash: Eastern Texas does NOT look like New Mexico (where the series was filmed).
But perhaps the biggest crime this series commits is perpetuating myths instead of educating. That can be done entertainingly.
Thank Lord this is thing over. With the last few scenes, set seemingly around 1845, it seems like they are setting us up for a sequel, at least that’s what the screenwriter said he is working on per an interview with the Austin Chronicle last month. He is a local guy here in Austin.
They ought to be ashamed for perpetuating the Emily Morgan aka Yellow Rose of Texas hogwash myth.
Per Dr.Stephen Hardin, eminent Texas and Texas Ranger historian: ” There is not a scintilla of primary evidence to support the oft repeated myth that Santa Anna was engaged in a tryst with…Emily Morgan”‘ and may I add that there was absolutely no connection between Ms. Morgan and Sam Houston.
The burial scene and eulogy of Deaf Smith were touching, unfortunately while Deaf Smith was indeed a member of the Texas Army and served as Travis’s courier from the Alamo and did carry out the burning of Vinces Bridge at San Jacinto and is a bonified hero of Texas, he did not serve as the first Ranger nor even as a Ranger Capt. until 1837 for just a few months before his death. Makes for good tv though, like Lorca’s redemption and surprising death.
Long Live Texas!
I will be sure and change the channel if there is a sequel. However, I doubt if he could be any worse that Texas Rising. Out of five stars I’d give Texas Rising a ZERO!
Being from South Texas, I was so looking forward to this miniseries and seeing the real “History” of the time following the Alamo. Disappointment doesn’t even begin to explain my feelings. I know you think you have to have blood, sex and violence to get anywhere today, but couldn’t a little bit of time be spent on REALITY? Texas is not a cactus strewn desert! and neither is the area around Victoria and Goliad. Expected so much more from the “History” channel.
And that character Ray liotta is playing? Just plain stupid! How much time did they waste on Santa Anna and the spy? All dressed up like Scarlett Ohara! This is the most disappointing crap I have ever tried to watch! I am so done with it! Bill Paxton should be embarrassed!
The absolutely worst,mini series !, have any of the people involved ever actually been to Texas ? Omg! The worst acting and depiction of Sam Houston ever.. Where are the mountains at the Alamo and the battle of San jacinto? Where are the caves ? Disgusting!
Amazing how history can be re-written. Now the absolutely FLAT land at Victoria is moved to West Texas – semi-desert-like terrain. The Battle of San Jacinto is also given hills instead of a flat wet treed terrain. Also, the battle was not even close to what happened – the Mexicans were surprised – most were asleep or paying no attention to sentinel duty. Santa Ana escaped in his underwear and when captured was wearing some peon clothes.
I consider myself a well-read amateur historian – Texas history, American History, European, Middle East, Russian. I had a military history library that consisted of almost 1,000 books – donated to the University of Texas NROTC.
The story dragged and the geography was poorly researched.
Totally correct in your account of what really happened at and after the Battle of San Jacinto. Many Mexicans tried to escape into boggy Peggy Lake at their backs and were shot down while mired up to their knees in silt. One close eye-witness, who was a Mason, said he saw Santa Ana, also a Mason, flash the secret Masonic sign of distress to Houston (another Mason), and that’s why Houston didn’t have him executed immediately like his men were insisting he do.
This series could have been so good if they had only consulted real experts who abound by the thousands in Texas. Even you or I could have prevented this unfortunate debacle.
Texas history is so rich and vibrant. It’s literally written itself and is so exciting as it stands that it needs no embellishment. Its real heroes were ordinary people who acted in heroic ways when events demanded. I hope one day somebody does a re-do.
During the time I wasted watching it there was always a horrible overriding sound tract, not even grade B dialog, and zero scene continuity. Often dead silence can have more dramatic impact than boom-bang music and loud exclamatory shouting. The director(s) and screen writers obviously haven’t learned this.
Did you know that the bronze Napoleonic 12-pounder cannon captured at San Jacinto was appropriated by the Texas Navy and was aboard the ship Santa Ana was temporarily held prisoner on? It also bore a presentation plaque bearing the names of four prominent Texas ladies, if I remember correctly. I’ve often wondered about his reaction when he first saw the disposition of his cannon. This would have been a great short scene in a competent Texas Rising. I’m sure you or I could have come up with many more.
This series is the absolute worst series I’ve ever watched. Completly wrong locations, dialog taken straight from a western B movie, historically, it’s disgustingly inaccurate. Great actors wasted on this tripe.
I am a native Texan, and I love the History Channel so I was very excited when the adds started running about this series.
I have to agree that the location they chose to shoot (Mexico I believe), makes it very hard to watch, because very little of the movie looks anything at all like the areas of Texas all this happened. It is very distracting when the sub title says 20 miles east of San Antonio and it looks more like New Mexico or Colorado with huge bluffs, waterfalls, and pine trees. I’m not saying they HAD to have every detail exact regarding location, but you wouldn’t shoot a movie about climbing Mt. Everest in Kansas, it’s just way too different.
I know my history, and even then it is hard to follow the script and action. The plot and characters are all so mingled up it is hard to follow.
I know it’s more entertainment than history, so I can overlook inaccuracies for the sake of making the story better, but I am not impressed so far.
Disappointed.
These incompetents would shoot a Mount Everest flick in the Louisiana Swamps and try to cover with lots of violence and tawdry whore mongering, hoping no one would notice. Any good reviews of this mess have to be written by publicity shills trying to save it financially. There’s no way when everybody switches to another channel after the first few tortuous minutes. This thing needs to be buried and forgotten.
Don’t give up, Pat. … After all, like Lois says, you’ve got lots of exciting stuff to watch like bridges blowing up, lots of people getting killed. … As pointed out by another poster, the Sandinistas have twice been mentioned as doing bad things. … Wait ! … The Sandinistas were Nicaraguan commies led by Daniel Ortega that President Reagan and Ollie north were fighting in the 1960’s? … How did they get into the Texas fight for independence 130 years earlier? … I’m so confused.
Oh well, never mind, … I’m counting on Batman to come swooping in and bitch-slapping Santa Ana silly just before his brother, Santa Claus, threatens not to bwing pwesents to the bad ol’ Fwench Mexicns if they don’t leave the Texans alone. … This is good stuff. … Go with the flow.
I love the show. There are some great moments like the bridge blowing up. Yet so many great characters die like the 2 young texas rangers and the home steaders. It is visually epic
I had to stop watching because this series is so bad. I think i made it to the beginning of the 3rd or 4th episode. Can’t remember which episode it was.mtbgtr40@yahoo.com
It’s really a shame because there are a lot of really good actors in this series. I think the cheesy lines that were very forced during the fight with the Mexican army did me in.
There is no flow to this series at all.
It really is too bad because it could have been a very cool series.
I am just amazed at the poor judgement of who ever decided on the site to film Texas Rising. Seeing mountains and hills in the background just ruins the series for me. That land around Victoria and San Jacinto is flat as a pancake. There should have been an effort to research before filming.
Whenever I think about a script, I think of the words written on paper, an actual script. And sometimes when you read the script, it looks good on paper but for some reason, mostly bad directing, that script does not translate well in actual production.
THIS script, however, would be an abomination right from the get go. The dialogue is cringeworthy stuffed with too many over the top cliches. It’s seriously bush league and I am surprised so many seasoned actors looked at this and thought this was something they wanted to be attached to.
Brendan Fraser is a wonderful actor and is absolutely lost in this. Jeremy Davies is TOO bumbling. Its like a comic copy of his character in Saving Private Ryan. I’ll save space by not going over every actor but Cynthia Addai-Robinson’s acting is so over the top, the director did a horrible job of not reigning that in. Overdrama.
I really wanted to like this. Remember movies like Tora Tora Tora and Midway? Same kind of setup. Large cast, lots of sub-plots and story lines all meshing at once. It can be done. It has been done.
Some scenes are absolutely laughable. Ray Liotta gets shot through the body. Wakes up hours later, cauterizes the front part of the wound and walks around like nothing happened. Guess that blast missed all vital organs, eh?
Santa Anna just lets a spy wander around his room after she’s been found out, so she can hear MORE secrets and plans? Yes, believeable.
“Cringeworthy” … An excellent term for the dialogue. Most scripts keep things somewhat within the bounds of credulity, even science fiction and comedy scripts. This mish-mash is not only scattered, but its lack of common logic insults the intelligence of any rational ten year old.
I can’t take any more of the series itself but am having fun reading the commentary, and responding to the observations of others. I’m a pretty tough Texan but not tough enough to withstand the constant barrage of insults to Texas presented in this supposed “history.” I will never trust History Channel again for suckering me into watching this misrepresentation.
The sad part of Texas Rising is the misconception being portrayed by the land itself. Nowhere in the war were there mountains and canyons. The land between the Alamo and San Jacinto it gulf plains, some rolling hills with creeks and few small rivers. In war the geology is as important or even more so than the military groups fumbling around to find each other. It would have been a good if the writers had looked at a map once in a while, they often did not know what direction to send the troops. One expects the History Channel to get it right, or at least to make some pretense of doing so. Let’s hope that if they continue the story of Texas they improve their history and map skills.
Tonght Sam Houston mentioned the Sandinistas again….what??
…. LOLOLOL, …. The Sandanistas !!! … They were communist Nicaraguan rebels of the 1960’s. The term didn’t even exist until 130 years after the Texas revolution. The writers of Texas Rising must have been stoned on bad weed or drunk out of their gourds when they put this in the script. Honest-to-God, how could they have managed to make it so bad? I haven’t watched any more of this load of crap since bailing at about 40 minutes but I’m enjoying immensely the humorous comments of the masochists who are gritting their teeth and sticking it out.
Filming in the high mountains of Durango is like filming “Sound of Music” in the Everglade Swamps. How could one TV so-called “historic” series manage to be so terrible on so many levels? I suppose there is some campy value in looking at it as an offbeat comedy. Perhaps aliens from outer space will arrive just in time to aid one side or the other before the final battle.
Pity the poor sponsors who wasted good money on what they were led to believe would be good quality. Their names are now associated with pure hype. They should sue History Channel for damages (misrepresentation) and at least get their money back.
I have enjoyed reading these comments more than watching this awful series!
One redeeming factor is i now want to learn more about the Alamo!
Couldn’t watch past the first 35 minutes! Terrible job, everything about the show stinks. Fictional characters, location, acting, etc. Just a shameful freaking mess!
Hollywood has never been able to depict this subject with any real success. I wonder why. Is it the subject?
Too bad the producers didn’t know that the original Set from “The Alamo” ten years ago was partially destroyed as a result of wildfires in the Austin area. They could have just put out some smoke pots in the debris and wreckage of the old Alamo, moved production to Bastrop and south central Texas for the lead up to San Jacinto and battle, then back to the Hill country for post war confrontations with the Comanche. Easy Peesy, but then you know the rest. And where did they get all those lilly white Anglo extras in Durango? I must have missed the extras casting call here in Centex.
The producers aren’t even knowledgeable of their own craft or they would have known that a fairly accurate replica of the Alamo and its surrounding structures was built not too long ago at Bracketville, Texas, for another flick and is still a tourist attraction. They could have rented it for a song and saved the cost of schlepping stuff deep into the mountains of Mexico.
Could it be that, as in the hilarious hit comedy “The Producers,” this bunch of incompetents were intentionally trying to produce a big flop to cover up some big financial losses elsewhere? … Just wonderin.’ :-)
The Bracketville location replica of the Alamo and town of Bexar built in 1960 for the Wayne production has been closed for many years. I was lucky enough to have visited that Alamo Village amusement attraction in the mid 60s and then have served there as a background extra in the late 80s tv production of the Alamo story “Thirteen Days to Glory” based largely on Lon Tinkle’s book”. I was alsoba background extra on the 2004 Alamo production on the set built on the private Reimer Ranch property sw of Austin. Since the producers hired some of the preeminent Texas historians that set was the most accurate 1:1 Alamo replica ever built. I don’t know if it was built to last the years like the 1960 set. In any case it was at least partially destroyed by wildfires.
What’s interesting is how some of better known actors from the recent past are sometimes unrecognizable, e.g. Ray Liotta (perhaps a breakout role for a career jumpstart), Jeff Fahey (who’s hair hasn’t been that brown in years), and Crispin Glover, doing the best Foghorn Leghorn impression/oratory I’ve ever heard in a live action film. Unfortunately, Mr. Paxton seems to be channeling his fellow Texan Dennis Quaid’s poor Houston portrayal from The Alamo, which otherwise was an excellent and extremely accurate presentation of an epic historical event.
Did you catch the scene where one of President Burnet’s staff exclaims “the Sandinistas just burned Bellville”. WHAAAAT? I kept looking for Col. Ollie to show up in a cameo. And where was Danny Trejo?(He knew better is my guess.).
The Sandanistas? … Hey, who was playing Daniel Ortega? … Maybe I should have watched more instead of dropping out at 40 minutes of the first episode. I had no idea Nicaragua had a hand in the Texas revolution. … Way to go History Channel !!!
The old adobe Alcalde’s residence is still there (San Antonio), interesting and well preserved. It’s the real deal. Why didn’t they shoot at least one scene there? Actors still have the option of turning down roles. All the great actors in the golden days of Hollywood tried to avoid stuff that might hurt their careers. They took pride in their craft. Any professional should have had misgivings from the poor script and choppy sequencing Texas Rising was a train wreck waiting to happen.
Perhaps a sequel could have Batman swoop in and save the campy day/
Agreed. I tried to excuse the actors because I kind of felt sorry for them, but then it just felt wrong. (But I also didn’t realize that the book was a companion, not something they adapted, so the actors wouldn’t have had that to read either.)
Anyways, it’s nice to blow off some steam on this thread because I, as I know a lot of yall do, feel a duty as a Texan and history lover to expose this for what it is – a crime against history and entertainment.
And I really hope some of the production’s PR trolls/shills are reading this.
We’ve seen some not great, bad, and very bad depictions of Texas in the past, but nothing like this. This is a regression beyond the pale, it makes John Wayne’s Alamo seem like a historically perfect masterpiece.
To those of you who are sons and daughters of the Republic, I am truly outraged and embarrassed on your behalf. Same goes for all descendants of the heroes of Texas and Mexico. I wish History Channel would undo this series.
Well said LP, well said. And all true.
Hard to know where to start because this abomination is so bad in so many ways. And I agree in the hope that the production’s PR trolls/shills are aware of the outrage of all Texans who aren’t deaf, blind, and in a coma. Yep, ol’ John Wayne’s Alamo, though off in a few respects, was at least entertaining. Bracketville (Texas) has an historically accurate reconstruction of the Alamo as it appeared in 1836. It could have been reconditioned and rented for next to nothing, or even for free for the resulting publicity and tourist draw. But maybe the “historic experts” of Texas Rising were unaware of this.
As a retired psychotherapist I smell a domineering and ignorant director or producer who overrode everybody else in all decision making. Either that, or this crap was indeed the end product of a disjointed Hollywood committee. It certainly wasn’t John Ford.
The neighborhood grade school kids were asking me why the series depicts everything so different from what they are taught in school. I had to explain that Hollywood whackos are disconnected from reality and didn’t care a whit about history. (are you paying attention History Channel?)
Extremely Disappointed in this Series , it is more like a Campy Sitcom /Drama. . Poorly Directed and the Dialog is just flat out Ridiculous ,, No Direction what so ever . I thought i was watching a Lifetime Production .I had great Hopes considering it was a History Channel Production that i was going to View and Enjoy something like the Hatfield and Mccoy Series . with Great intensity and conviction, but this was such a waste of talent , if i were any of these fine Actors i would be greatly upset at the way they were made a mockery of their talent .
In an interview with the Austin Chronicle, the “historian”/screenwriter admitted that the prominence of the Emily West character was included as per the mantra: “Hollywood…never gets the facts get in the way of a good story”. In several blogs across the internet I had suggested that Dr. Steven Hardin, of the Texas State Historical Association, prominent author of books on early Texas /Texas Ranger history, and historian for “The Alamo” filmed here in central Texas, be brought on board. At least that was my 2 cents last year.
Anyone who wants the truth on this turkey should read the 60+ comments on this thread. I see that attempts are apparently being made to save it with subsequent more favorable threads on this site, probably by sponsor shills. Fact is, this series is a disaster on all levels. It will be buried and forgotten.
Were I a sponsor I’d ask for my money back.
As a viewer, I no longer trust History Channel due to their lack of oversight.
Amen fellow TEXAN! A pitiful excuse for a potential mini series that became ‘HOLLYWOOD’ from the get-go! I have told some friends who believe in everything the ‘history channel’ puts forth, DON’T!!! This farce is proof that the history channel is pure HOLLYWOOD FANTASY LAND!
Any good review that you see of this was certainly paid for.
The only thing I regret saying earlier is disparaging words about the actors – most just have to take the roles they can get. They’re just making a paycheck, and often with these kinds of projects actors don’t get to see the whole script up front (though they probably should have read the book,) nor do they know how the scenes will be edited to appear on-screen (though when you’re shooting a scene in “Gonzales” and there are mountains and canyons around you that should raise some red flags.) Watching some of the scenes I kind of got the sense that the actors were probably pushed/urged to bring “more energy”, “more excitement,” etc, and just held their noses and gave what they were asked for.
I don’t have any problem with a frenchman being cast as Santa Anna (other than there being plenty of great Mexican actors for the role.) I can think of many British actors that would have been much more believable as Texians… The thing is, no amount of acting talent could have made this crap dialogue
watchable.
Bill Paxton, being a Texan and reportedly a descendant of Sam Houston, is not forgiven however.
Right on! I watched a bit of this monstrosity and could not believe the lack of knowledge displayed in the film. Unfortunately, this is the kind of crap being substituted for real history in some textbooks. By 2100 history will no longer be about history – it will be about fiction, written by a bunch of ill-informed 2nd class writers. This film is proof enough..
I find that the interest built up every episode is interrupted every 10 minutes by commercials.
I’m sure there is a better way to pay for this chopped up version of Texas history.
The script is poorly written and some of the story lines unrelated.
This is the worst docudrama/Farce I have ever seen. As an avid History channel viewer I am disgusted and disappointed by the inacurracies and the reduction of historical figures to cartoon characters. You should be ashamed, this production is horrible and I think the American public should be offended and outraged by this show
THANK YOU! I have to agree with you on Texas Rising. This has to be one of the worst programs I have ever seen, the writing is choppy, the scenes jump, directing is off and the whole thing doesn’t flow. The whole thing seems to consist of mostly filler scenes, continuity is horrible. I see good actors throughout, along with some very terrible … one can only think that some of the none supporting roles were filled by first time or part time actors or family members being used as a favor. There is no help for this turkey and agreeing with another commenter, the commercials were to frequent and in abundance. The only saving grace, the scenery, sets, costume and makeup department. Roland Joffe’ the director, should not be proud of this one, it’s AWFUL!
cont…the leader of thr Rangers during the Runaway Scrape was not Deaf Smith, but rather Major Robert McAlpin Williams aka “Three Legged Willie” an equally colorful figure to the rather stoic Deaf Smith. Rangers were indeed paid $1.25 per day for their service.
With that said, “viva Lorca”, the fictitious lone Alamo survivor. Now we know where Henry Hill wound up for his witness protection program.
cont…with Santa Anna until he had enough troops, there was a Runaway Scrape, etc. Much of the rest of the script is drivel. There is no documented evidence of Emily West as portrayed, “They Yellow Rose of Texas” was not written until the early 1850s as a minstrel show tune (it was though a favorite of Hoods Texas Brigade in the ACW)
As a lifelong Texas resident I may be prejudiced since gggpaw was a Ranger that served under Col. Hays on the road between Vera Cruz and Mexico City in 1847-48 and an amatuer Texas historian.
When this horse opera first was announced I had high hopes and lobbied on various industry blogs and the Texas Film.Commission that this project be filmed in Texas.
So after 3 episodes here is my.opinion. The Alamo did surely fall, Houston delayed any direct confrontation
Where are the Three Stooges?
Didn’t you see ’em? They were the three uniformed “officers” addressing Houston as he stood in front of his tent, high on the rocky bluff in the Sierra Madres, deep in Durango, Mejico. … Swampy Peggy Lake is just behind the tent. Shemp is on the left. (yuck, yuck, yuck!!!)
Can’t hardly believe that I watched so darn much of this low Buget under paid poor acting bunch of actors ? I’m sure this series will be flushed. Paxton. Ha ha. He should role in pig pen more often. Man how silly
what character does Ray Liotta play? is this the crazy guy that hung the Mexicans?
It was like watching paint dry. I couldn’t bear it after an hour into the second episode and backed out. Boring, dull and much ado about nothing…….if it got better the last three episodes, I’ve yet to speak to anyone who saw those episodes and could vouch for it. Everyone I know stopped watching at the end of the first episode or after the second episode