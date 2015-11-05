TV Review: 'Hunting Hitler'

In politics, there’s an unwritten rule that whoever first evokes Hitler should lose the argument. The same really ought to apply to television, as the channel still known as History – for reasons that remain increasingly elusive and hard to justify – trots out “Hunting Hitler,” an eight-part series devoted to newly released documents that supposedly raise possibilities the Nazi leader escaped Germany, as opposed to dying in a bunker. Seriously, guys, what’s next, “Hitlernado?”
The series is derived from 700 pages of FBI material, declassified in 2014, indicating that the bureau continued to probe the question of whether Adolf Hitler might have actually survived World War II, fleeing to Argentina. And obviously, that’s a tantalizing line of inquiry, having spurred conspiracy theories for decades.
“Hunting Hitler,” however, proceeds to trivialize the topic by treating it like any other reality show – TNT’s “Cold Justice,” only with the mother of all 70-year-old cold cases, one that incidentally involves a perpetrator of mass genocide.
Seeking a patina of respectability, the producers enlist CIA veteran Bob Baer, who provided the basis for the movie “Syriana,” and still seems to be dining out on the fact that George Clooney played him. At least Baer sounds relatively sober, insisting he has no agenda except to “For once and all, settle this damn thing.”
After that, though, “Hunting Hitler” becomes just another silly reality show, with a crack team of investigators that almost instantly flits off to Argentina, chasing down leads that, in the first hour, add up to a whole lot of nothing. In fact, if viewers were to take a shot of alcohol every time someone uses a phrase like, “There could have been … ” or, “There’s a chance that Hitler might have come here … ” or, “If there was in fact a bunker …,” they would be plastered by the second or third commercial break.
Desperate to create a sense of suspense, the team keeps talking to Argentinians who look at them like they’re crazy, while employing high-tech gizmos like “ground-penetrating radar” – intended to unearth evidence of a secret bunker – that might as well be Monty Python’s machine that goes “bing.” There are also plenty of references to the search for Osama bin Laden, which really isn’t directly analogous to what’s transpiring here.
Baer keeps reminding the audience how deadly serious this all is, saying at one point, “It’s not a movie. This is a real investigation.” Perhaps so, but it’s dressed up in a manner that makes it hard to distinguish from any number of series on channels like A&E or Investigation Discovery, while cynically trading off Hitler’s name, which harbors enough interest to potentially make this a ratings success. (History notes that the program will air in more than 180 countries.)
In more pragmatic terms, based on the opener, it’s simply hard to imagine how the producers can possibly wring another seven hours out of this hunt. Because while the teased moments will include a future episode that involves diving for evidence of a U-boat that could have ferried Nazis out of Germany, “Hunting Hitler” begins taking on water long before that.
I am sorry that History lends itself to tripe. This would have been interesting without the Hitler angle.
I was very skeptical of this program from the beginning. Now I’ve found that anyone capable of using Google, Bing, or any other search engine can easily find all the information necessary to debunk this so-called “investigation”.
More troubling to me is that I now see Bob Baer, the alleged former CIA operative, appearing on TV news programs giving purportedly credible commentary on the current affairs of U.S. intelligence agencies. Can’t help but view him as a self-promoting fraud.
This show is such a farce. It’s always “this could have happened, Hitler might have landed in a submarine, this may have been, etc.” One of the ongoing lies is Martin Borman was in charge of everything in Argentina preparing for the 4th Reich. The problem with that is Bormann’s bones were found in a new excavation site in Berlin over a decade ago and positively identified as his remains through a DNA test with a living relative, so he died in 1945 after he left the Bunker. This whole series is beyond silly!
There is absolutely no way someone with the profile of Adolph Hitler could have holed up anywhere not even Argentina. Eichman did for a while-but he was small fry.
I enjoy this show and actually do believe Hitler escaped alive. Instead of being critical from a lounge chair why don’t you actually go overseas with these guys and report back.
Wow this critic sounds like a complete moron. Stick to writing about the Bachelorette or the Amazing Race, etc. You don’t have the first clue.
The only thing amazing about this show is how they can keep a straight face while filming..
I have been watching this and wondered if I was the only noting all the ” there could have been ” or ” it is possible “. This is entertainment. That is all!
This show is dangerous because it is presented in a way which could easily persuade individuals who haven’t done any reading about the end of the war in Europe. I am especially distressed due to the potential impact it might have on young people who more and more seem willing to subscribe to “conspiracy” theories. As a person who has studied the World Wars for more than 25 years (as a non-professional) this show is a cartoon. Is it absurd to ask questions about accepted facts? No, of course not. But when one decides to do so the most important thing to commit yourself to doing is to research for YOURSELF. While it is true that there was virtual chaos in Berlin during the days between Hitler’s death and Germany’s surrender and the Russians (in my opinion) did little to put Hitler’s fate to rest, there is more than ample evidence (including eye witness accounts) for us to be certain that he died in the bunker on the 30th of April, 1945. If the producers were at all interested in an honest examination of the possibilities that Hitler escaped Berlin they MUST address the overwhelming evidence to the contrary and that is something they have conveniently left out. Shame on them.
one major flaw in this series fails to explain how hitler could have lived in various south american countries while other nazis — i.e. eichmann et al — were hunted down by the israelis. surely hitler would have been the top target of nazi hunters had he escaped berlin. the series makes much of the claim that a fragment of skull that was supposed to be hitler’s was actually that of a female, but that assertion is NOT made in the convincing national geographic documentary “The Hunt for Hitler” that aired 12/4/2016 on natgeotv.com. in fact, the national geographic documentary shows a skull in the russian archives that is said to be hitler’s and a bullet hole is clearly seen in it.
this is an interesting documentary, but it appears to devote its existence mostly to the need for intriguing programming rather than a strict devotion to the facts and the truth.
Silly, but at least it’s more entertaining than “The Real Housewives of….(anywhere)”. And there’s at least one thing true in the Series (unlike “Housewives”), Hitler really did exist.
on 12/4/2016 the national geographic channel (natgeotv.com) broadcast a documentary entitled “The Hunt for Hitler,” which appeared to be about as definitive a program on the fate of hitler as there can be. quoting eyewitnesses and russian sources and documents, the program concluded that hitler did, in fact, kill himself in his bunker and that his body was largely burned, though there were some remnants, including part of his skull and his teeth. comparing his teeth to dental records confirmed the identity of the body. various russian officials were interviewed and their archives records were utilized to detail efforts to identify what remained of hitler’s body. the russians, of course, were the first on the scene following hitler’s death, and stalin, who hated hitler, was eager to learn the truth of what happened to him.
First of all I don’t believe all I see or hear but even if 5% of this show is true it say an obvious statement that Hitler ( one of the worlds most powerful men in history) did NOT die in no bunker by his own hand. Why is it hard to see that this man was conniving and forever going to fight to stay alive to be a world power? His ego was far to great to die by his own hand and he had made far to many claims to a 1000 year Rich to just kill himself. Like I stated if 5% of the show is true it still shows he lived on after the war and that the ONLY reason he was never heard of again is because the worlds governments made it so.
As a history student, it is incredibly distressing that anyone can watch this show for more than five minutes before turning off their television in disgust. If I used the same kind of logic or arguments this show uses in a history paper I would fail, no question. If you’re going to make a claim you better have the evidence to support it and no, you cannot just say two things right after the other and imply they are related. If you’re going to claim that Hitler made it to Argentina you better to prove that Hitler actually did that. It’s not enough to just say that “some” u-boats went to Argentina because if you could prove that, then the only thing you would have proved was exactly that, not that Hitler was ever on any of them. The other major problem is that the jackasses on the show start out with the conclusion they set out to prove and stretch everything to support their claim (and even then they do a hilariously poor job at it, I might add) which is the telltale sign of an intellectually dishonest “investigation”. If you’re being intellectually honest, you don’t set out to prove a conclusion from the onset, you analyze the evidence and form your conclusion based on what that evidence indicates. The fact that so many people fall for this garbage is just terrifying.
I watched season 1 and didn’t see the framing of arguments to fit or support their conclusions? I am also a former history student and I along with several former professors that i have maintain contact with over the years have also followed the series with a more objective approach. TV is entertainment and needs to be approached with that in mind. A footnote in all of this is I travel to Argentina yearly for the waterfowl migration and most Argentines have recognized that their
country offered refuge and protection to many of the German officers seeking refuge after the war.
I’ll continue to watch and be entertained.
I remember my history teacher in Forest Hills High telling us in 1964 that ‘any talk of the Vikings reaching North America is ridiculous.’ No one would believe Eichmann escaped and made it to where..Oh yes South America.. It is still hard for any human hearted person to get your head around the fact, I say “fact,” not ‘idea’ that people can be so filled with evil that they can systematically live to kill Jewish people. If you told anyone the things that were done few would believe it. Some still do not. Look it is highly unlikely Hitler survived but the show does a great job in showing how far at the very least this Satanic mentality lived on here in the safe western hemisphere. If the Ghost hunting shows are a joke but they no longer seem so hokey when the hair stands up in the back of your neck and while they might be contrived a bit it does not mean there is not something horrifying, truly standing right behind you.
It’s far more historical than half of of the programs on History and for me, it’s far more interesting the anything on the abyss that is Viceland. It’s a TV show so I take with a grain of salt as it’s always entrainment first but at least it presents subjects not beaten to death in History Channel marathon over the course of a decade.
I guess I will continue watching this show just for its entertainment value, with my tongue jammed into my cheek. I think it was time to wave the bullshit flag when they discovered broken china stamped with “Made in Germany” printed in English. Ha!!!
German (as well as other European) manufacturers of ceramics had their backstamps in English for export to the U.K. A simple google search will show you lots of examples of this on ceramics produced both before and during WWII.
Hi Harold, I’m only desperate for people like you to stop being brainwashed by stupid reality show.
Respect them? They are so great? Because they say so several times in every episode? Or because cia awarded their spy??? Hahaha…
Those “investigators”, whatever their history is, are making a mockery of history in this show. Even if their careers were spotless, budget of 2 million dollars per episode would make a lot of people do whatever producers want… Even that cage fighter guy, who they portray like he singlehandedly tracked Bin Laden, even him admitted that he is not going back to UFC cause money is better in reality.
One thing they cling on, those FBI documents are on the internet. Instead of playing with my Lego I read through all of them…
Real investigators would notice when there are same identical sentences in 2 different reports and wouldn’t claim “there are 2 reports so there is something there”. Real investigators wouldn’t take just first page of the report and trust blindly what “French agent” is reporting, they would read ALL the pages and see that FBI found up that “French agent” is wanted man in France… Not many reports have much to do with FBI, and even ones FBI solved these people misrepresent and basically flat out lie about. Sad. And hard for me not to be triggered about it I admit.
Not to mention that real investigators wouldn’t just dismiss all witnesses and construct their own story about Hitler’s escape…
Today everything is easy to check, so you can call me stupid and insane and I will call you naive and gullible.
Or you are ten and so impressed with their gadgets and imaginary irrelevant tunnels…
The entire “show” is as ridiculous as the conspiracy theories that people gobble up these days, such as “9/11 was an inside job”.
Wow, this author certainly fancies himself doesn’t he? It only takes a few episodes to see there is an overwhelming amount of evidence supporting the idea Hitler May have lived on, why the author automatically treats it like big foot despite this clear difference is beyond me.
Nearly every prediction made is confirmed through the series. Which is why it is interesting to watch. Thefe would have to be a tunnel here? Well there that is extremely unlikely. The team then scans the ground and finds a tunnel exactly where it should be.
Hitler would have to have taken a U-boat? Multiple OSS reports show U-boats in Argentina.
Secret hideout in Argentina that seems extremely lavish for the middle of the jungle? Yeah, it’s full of nazo coins and stomach medicine (Hitler had stomach problems).
I mean I usually hate shows like this because it’s hours of nothing, but that isn’t at all the case with this show. Too bad the author sullied it’s name with his jumping to conclusions.
I don’t know what to believe. I know history taught us that Hitler committed suicdie in the bunker, his body rolled into a rug, taken outside and then cremated. But as episodes in season 1 showed, the skull that DNA was performed on was that of a woman.
For me, I’m LOVING this show. I like being led through the “possibilities”. Is it possible that Hitler died in Germany as many of us were taught…or did history get it wrong? I’m not saying one is right and one is wrong. I’m seeing it objectively. And no I don’t consider Survivor or BB any more real than what tv writers write for them.
With this show we may learn the “truth” once and for all! It’s just more enjoyable than a lot of other junk on tv.
Overwhelming amount of evidence??? You are kidding for sure.
Every prediction confirmed? Well if they are predicting and they are confirming it isn’t so hard to do.
WHY would there have to be the tunnel??? They claim because Russians was everywhere on April 21, but it’s a blatant lie. If Hitler’s bunker is on the north, Tempelhoff is south, canal that Russians had to cross to attack airport even more south, how could Russians be between airport and bunker while planes are still flying???
Even if there were Russians there, as they wrongfully claim, then why wouldn’t they be in tunnels also??? Just stupid.
And they SAY they found some secret tunnel, but I didn’t see one, did you? Even that, completely irrelevant “evidence” is doubtful.
Why would Hitler HAVE to use U-boat? Why couldn’t he escape like most of other Nazis in some ship? Neutral Spanish ship maybe?
As for U-boats in Argentina, let’s say you were German submariner and you heard war is lost somewhere mid Atlantic… Would you decide to go to Germany and then try to escape in Argentina, or would you go there directly?
Lots of Nazis stole lot of money and ended in south America, and lot of them did awful things that could cause stomach ulcer… Or Hitler was the only one with stomach problems?
Even if he was, someone else without his knowledge could prepare the hideout just in case…
Please don’t accept all the crap glorious investigators try to sell you as evidence, tunnels, gadgets, u-boats, secret basements, wells, 4th Reich, missiles on America and whatnot…
Ask yourself why they dismissed all the bunker witnesses as irrelevant…
Ask yourself why they aren’t even trying to back up their constant claim that Hitler desperately wanted to escape…
Ask yourself if he really wanted, then why didn’t he escaped earlier when all of his cronies did…
It’s one thing to fake his death, but why risk real death to do it? I mean, he could fake his death anywhere. Even easier than in chaotic bunker.
I personally would believe in their “tunnel” or some similar pos evidence only if they find graffiti “AH was here” and pile of fossilized shit underneath with Hitler’s DNA…
Why are you so desperate to try to disprove this? , If you personally dont believe the overwhelming evidence or respect that these men ( who have absolutely more accomplishments accolades, experience, and intelligence than you or this idiot critic) are trying to correct history when there is a giant doubt as to its reliability which has been proven multiple times, You can go be complacent with your legos somewhere else little boy. I find this extremely intriguing and factually based, as does everyone else but you.
I will believe retired intelligence operatives that still retain military clearance over an angry random internet keyboard warrior.
Even the Soviets admitted the body they found in the bunker was not Hitler. Everyone just chose to accept it because no one could accept reality and that Hitler actually escaped Germany.
And if you and this biased “critic” want to disprove that, I await your investigation, but alas you two are just loser tv show critic keyboard warriors, go slug your $2 soda and smash your stupid head with some orville redenbacher kernels and leave the investigating to the big boys.
If nothing else, it is fascinating to see the mysterious complex recently discovered in the jungle in Argentina wholly consistent with a high-ranking Nazi hideout. To finally analyze the hundreds of reports which have been secret for decades is a worthwhile endeavor as well. I doubt the FBI had a habit of telling their informants to send in whatever crazy rumor they heard from the street. And it is undeniable there were hundreds of reports of Hitler being alive after the end of April 1945.
As for witnesses saying the official story of suicide is true, presumably loyal Nazis would not be disloyal and blow the cover story. I don’t think it’s fair to criticize the actual investigation for using qualifiers in their statements like “could” or “might” both because there are witnesses to the official story and that’s what a real investigation entails — letting the evidence dictate the conclusions. Sometimes could is all one can safely say.
Do I think Hitler survived into May? I have no idea. But it is certainly worth exploring.
Jungle hideout in Argentina… Even if someone prepared it with Hitler in mind, it doesn’t mean he had anything to do with it. On numerous times cronies around him thought they knew what he wants and were proven wrong when he found out and had a fit of carpet-biting rage. Like when they lavishly decorated his first field headquarters. He saw it, he jelled, he left and never used it…
Secret FBI records… For millionth time… Lies, lies, lies… Anyone can see those frigging reports online, just letters of sightings by average people, or con artist, newspapers clippings… Rubbish. FBI just confirmed they received it and filed it in drawer for decades, One of few relevant documents among them is letter from FBI to army intelligence where FBI reply on army request to help them with escaped Nazis in south America. FBI resolutely refused to do anything about it on account of not having any jurisdiction in S. America.
BTW, “secret reports” contain at least as many sightings of Hitler in USA as there are in South America, but I guess that was too farfetched for our glorious investigators???
Hundreds of people reported Hitler alive after 1945… If you google Michael Jackson alive you will find ton of sightings, even specialized pages dedicated just for that. I smell conspiracy in 50 years.
Loyal Nazis covering story… That doesn’t work like that. If you have 3 people maybe, but not when there are hundreds of people in and around the bunker every day, people who know Hitler and have contact with him on daily base. And most of them aren’t even Nazis.
Mind you, what about missing 9 days when according to our glorious investigators Hitler already escaped, but still didn’t shoot himself? Interesting how they didn’t even mention those 9 days…
Maybe because in those secret FBI documents there is second one unfavorable for their fairy tale… The one where experts conclude that Hitler’s signature on his wedding papers is authentic. ups… How if he escaped when they say he did?
Glorious investigators can use all “could” and “might” they want once they at least prove that Hitler wanted to escape, after that everything is possible. They only tried to prove that he could escape and that is so stupid. Of course he could! He could leave weeks before when all other important Nazi rats left the ship. Every one of them practically begged him to leave with them… He could even leave when this show claims he did with no need for any tunnel. Contrary to lies investigators are propagating in show, route from bunker to airport was clear of enemies and escape possible until April 25. There even was other airport “Gatow” available for him few days longer. According to his personal pilot after that light aircraft was ready to lift of improvised strip in park… Last light aircraft flew in an out on 28.
Every bit of indication we have, all the witnesses stories trough the war, all the gibberish he himself wrote in his books, everything tells us Hitler was one of those who would rather go down with his ship than even potentially answer for his actions, but now here are Bob, Tim and the gang and they say “he could escape, therefore he did escape, trust us we just know, wink, wink, nudge, nudge…, and look at all this cool gadgets, half price with code FourthReichinJungle, wink, wink, nudge, nudge…”
Hi Rhonda, no I’m not a history professor or a book writer of any sort, but thank you for the compliment. ;)
Just a regular guy with interest in this part of history and triggered by this poor, poor try to fake history just in order to get few guys rich.
If you play “connect the dots – Hitler escaped” you can not skip bunch of dots, treat few full stops from the sentences above as dots, add whole bunch of imaginary dots, then finish “connect the dots- Nazis in S. America” and pretend both are connected.
Since the show isn’t about Nazis in S. America it isn’t interesting, it is malicious and it serves only one function. To make them rich by riding the whole “conspiracy theory-don’t trust the government wave”…
BTW, funny you should mention book about Hitler. I guess you know that Gerrard Williams, chubby guy usually wearing a silk scarf in the show, wrote a book about Hitler’s escape to Argentina in 2012. I’m sure they mentioned it at least as much in the show as they mentioned the “fact” that UFC fighter Tim Kennedy, singlehandedly tracked down O.B. Laden…
They are really independent investigators, in it just to “for once and all, settle this damn thing”. Interestingly most important part, on Hitler’s actual escape from bunker is very different in his book, but I guess producers thought this was better, much more simple to ignore everything and focus on some “tunnel”…
A guess – you’re a history professor who wrote a book about Hitler and an alternate possibility threatens your academic power – right?? No one else would get so warped over someone trying to connect a few alternative dots. No question – Nazis were in South America. Question is, who? And, why? It’s still interesting.
Am enjoying the show though.
Still don’t see how they can say no eye witnesses to Hitler’s death. Not everyone in the bunker at the time Hitler shot himself (and Eva Braun took poison) died that day (Hitler’s secretaries for example). And they have testified since that they witnessed the event.
Poor Göbbels and family must’ve really been duped considering what they did!
Of course they must say there was no witnesses… If they say there was, then they suddenly have one dead Hitler and no more episodes for their fairytales, tunnels and gadgets…
If you want to see real interviews with genuine witnesses I recommend Smithsonian channel documentary “The Day Hitler Died”.
“The Day Hitler Died, reveals how the increasingly volatile Führer spent the last week of his life planning his own death. The original interviews were recorded in 1948 by Michael Musmanno, a US judge who presided at the Nuremberg war crime trials. Frustrated by persistent rumors that Hitler had escaped from the bunker he set out to track down witnesses to the Führer’s last days. He traced more than 100 witnesses who spoke freely about everything from Hitler’s hasty marriage to the disposal of his body.”
This judge did all those interviews in his free time as a personal project, and those are only witnesses in western allies zone, Russians had even more of them.
Hi Susan, on this page limit is 2 replays on original post, so I will answer in this
post.
Short answer is of course 100 people didn’t witness his death.
Witnesses are not only people who witness the act and aftermath. All people who had contact with Hitler, especially in the last few months could shed light on his thoughts and intentions. There were hundreds of those.
Since treatment of witnesses in this show is very indicative of truthfulness of people involved in it’s production here is the long answer…
One of the rare truths said by “investigators” in this show is that there was no witnesses of the act. But then immediately lie that no one saw Hitler’s face afterward… Well, obviously someone had to roll dead bodies in those carpets. We have at least 5 people who saw dead bodies before carpets were applied:
Martin Bormann head of Nazi Party office,
Heinz Linge – Hitler’s valet,
Otto Günsche – his personal adjutant,
Artur Axmann head of the Hitler youth,
Rochus Misch – bodyguard/telephonist/currier.
First one died in the escape attempt, but 4 of them lived long after the war.
OK, all big-time Nazis and SS members, but not even mentioned by our “investigators”.
What about all the people who Hitler shook hands with and said last farewell to immediately before suicide? Basically all the people in the Furrier bunker at the time plus some summoned from adjacent Reich Chancellery bunker…
They saw his face, but I guess they are worthless to our “investigators” because they don’t even mention them.
Then if you don’t have physical evidence and witnesses of the actual event, I guess real investigators would try to get as much as possible testimonies of people who knew Hitler and had contact with him in last months of the war. How else can an honest investigator with not enough physical evidence determine someone’s intentions and state of mind??? Psychological profile of sorts…
Or maybe just say repeatedly “he wanted to run” based on nothing like these idiots?
Interestingly we have Dr. Walter C. Langer, an American psychoanalyst who produced a secret psychological study of Hitler for the OSS in 1943. Langer talked to a score of people who had known Hitler and were available to United States intelligence agencies. From interviews, he concluded that Hitler’s behavior was evidence of a mixed and divided psyche; a weakling masquerading as a bully, and a failure in the role of Fuhrer. He was ”probably a neurotic psychopath bordering on schizophrenia.”
Two years before the end of the war. Dr. Langer wrote that ”as Germany suffers successive defeats, Hitler will become more and more neurotic” and in all likelihood would take his own life.
Not our “investigators”, no, they ignore countless witnesses that could hurt their agenda and end the show at season 1 – episode 2.
Instead they focus on some tunnels that are utterly Irrelevant, Hitler could easily escape on April 21st without the need for any tunnel. But “could” and “did” isn’t the same thing.
On the other hand, one of the crucial witnesses for their story is an old woman, who worked as maid somewhere and is convinced she left food for Hitler in front of some door because some other servant told her so… Excuse me??? Hear-say your honor! They call themselves investigators??? What do they think that Ashton Kutcher invented pranks???
Not to mention 9 missing days our “investigators” simply ignore? What the hell happened between April 21st when Hitler escaped according to them and April 30th when he killed himself??? How come all those people there claim he was still there?
We are not talking about few hardened Nazis any more, we are talking about all sorts of people who all knew Hitler and met with him on daily basis. If Hitler had twin brother maybe he could fool them all for 9 days, but no body double could ever do that.
Apparently they were all ready and willing to learn the “cover story” and just wait for the Russians to rape them, kill them, imprison them while knowing their leader run away with his tail between his legs… Would you cover for such a boss? Would anyone???
We are talking about real people, not some robots after all…
How could over 100 people witness his death?
I’m not sure if the information that “hunting Hitler” provided was actually discovered by the crew for the first time on this show or not. That being said; I sure didn’t know that there are nazi graveyards in east Spain before watching this. The difference between HH and Ancient Aliens or Finding Bigfoot is they actually are giving you some tangible things that they claim are recent discoveries. That alone is worth watching to see. Stray observation, I ONLY knew Tim Kennedy from the UFC so it’s kind of indicative of an agenda they never once even passingly mentioned that.
Not one relevant information in this show is new. Only conclusions they pull out of their asses are kind of new, but not even that cause guy with scarf wrote a book on which the show is based on with most of this crap in it… Though not everything is exactly the same in his book, you got to keep things fresh and give industry opportunity to promote their newest gadgets. How can you find all the tunnels and bunkers without ground penetrating radar and all the suspicious wells without newest drones?
General Franco of Spain owed his victory in Spanish civil war to Hitler, and it’s hardly a secret that his neutrality in WWII was very questionable… For example, in great German movie “Das Boot” from 1981 we follow one U-boat and at some point it went to resupply at Vigo. You can imagine my ultimate cringe watching the scarf guy trying to act surprised while pulling out the big-big secret about Vigo from one of the locals.
They give you tangible things, but completely irrelevant to the point. Question is not could Hitler escape, of course he could in number of different ways. The question is did he, and did he even wanted to escape. By all accounts he didn’t, every possible witness trough history said it was third reich or bust for him.
Even these crack investigators could muster only 2 false claims to support escape theory, one by some unknown guy, some pilot that said he trained for some rescue mission from 1943 and he THOUGHT that he was training to rescue Hitler. Stupid. Other is from one of Hitlers adjutants Von Below and he said Hitler told him to leave Berlin and he will follow later… BUT that is only highlighted part of his statement, if you stop picture before they highlight part they like, you can see the rest of it where he said he knew Hitler is just saying that but really had no intention of leaving Berlin.
this series was great. not sure what this review is talking about.
I have been waiting for the next season to air. Hitler was an evil man and I don’t doubt that he is fake his own death. I would like to know where he finally died and more about the history of this man. Can not wait for the next episode.
For the farce you make it out to be they sure found a lot of secret tunnels. I found it extremely interesting. Did it raise doubt that Hitler was killed in the bunker in Berlin. It surely did. With all the high ranking Nazis found in Argentina I don’t doubt 1 could have been Hitler. Too much money was spent trying to hide someone or something. To say your review was poor is an understatement. You went in thinking it was a bad joke then poo-pooed everything they found. I will never read another of your reviews again. To think I almost missed watching this show due to an arrogant jerk who should review every show with an open mind.
Of course, how stupid of me… Secret tunnels… And other people did it…
I can trow all my books in fire now, I know the real truth.
Wait a minute… What do tunnels prove??? Hitler was vampire?
So what if other people did something? Lot of Germans killed themselves at the end of the war.
Apparently some people know Hitler so intimately, better then his shrink if he had one, and simply know instinctively wwhd. What would Hitler do.
U.S. history books always report bodies (Hitler, Eva) were taken out of the bunker in Germany wrapped in carpet, but witnesses saw his shoes (end of story, Hitler is dead). Even the history teacher questioned if it was really Hitler or another dead body wearing Hitler’s shoes. Why was there a mass exodus of planes in the later days of the war (never reported in U.S. history books)? One of the planes also had tons of personal items of Hitler’s (clothes, etc.) If you were scrambling to get out of a country soon to be over-run by Russians, Americans and whomever else, wouldn’t you prioritize your flight, dump the personal items of a dead leader which was no longer needed (and added unnecessary weight to your flight), in the hopes of making a get-away? Hitler was never to have made it to Argentina, yet the investigative team found LIVING seniors who report having seen him up close. Various stories for multiple families reporting his presence. Too many loose ends. Did the U.S. government know – sure appears that way. Did they cover it up? Yes…but why? What was the motivation? There are still many unclassified documents or of those released, still too many red-acted lines. Again, why? Sure hope this investigation continues.
U.S. history books? Never read those…
1. Didn’t somebody had to wrap them in carpets? Anything in U.S. history books about those mystery wrappers?
2. I don’t know why are US history books silent about that, but there are other books available. I read about those planes years ago. Do US books report about planes and helicopters from Saigon? Or escaping by any means from any city about to fall in the hands of the enemy? Do you need any books for something so obvious?
3. At the time of the flight of the plane with Hitler’s personal items and documents he was still very much alive by all accounts.
4. I did watch this crap some time ago, and can only recall one of your living senior witnesses, but she did not see him or recognize him, she was told by someone else that she is leaving food in front of some door for Hitler. How many of them seniors was there anyway? There are probably living seniors that saw Elvis in supermarket in Toledo years after he died, so what? What does that prove?
5. Why does it appear US government knew something? WHAT did they knew? Did you read released documents? They are redacted to protect identities, but are pretty clear to understand. Did you find anything suspicious in them? Please, in which file and what page? I did read all the typed ones… I admit, only those that at least appeared like documents and not love letters, but I could have missed something…
Clearly the writer of this article did not pay attention nearly enough while watching, if at all. He is a terrible writer with an over abundance of cliches. Stick to what you like, don’t write crap just to wrute.
Hunting Hitler, the TV show is kind of silly. The fact is, Hitler did not die in the bunker in Germany. It is sad that if anyone thinks otherwise. He lived his later years in South America.
These three buildings speak for themselves they don’t need anybody to represent them in the here-and-now 70 plus years after the mission was accomplished it’s too bad some people will never understand if they don’t have an open mind eventually As Time Marches On these three structures will be combed over with a fine hair comb you will understand that you missed the boat.The boat left you out there flat-footed when the bird flew off or up the creek without a paddle if you will. Let’s hear it this was a house in the middle of the Jungle with tiled floors running water electricity off the grid the Machine Shop was a buzz 24/7 I agree it’s almost a waste of time to review some of the comments here from people that are average people average folks their head in a bucket ignorant buffoons they know nothing of reality such as this reality with the three buildings on the Rio piranha a mission that needs to be looked into and congratulations to the men who journeyed Forth to see the completion of this mission that will go down in history as one of the greatest accomplishments in World War II.
Have to say I was most disappointed in the series. Too many tacky tricks trying to build a suspense that just did not exist, too much of the same thing over and over – and over again after the commercial break, and way too many pseudo inferences – remember, an inference is based on evidence and reasoning, not on previously formed conclusions based on slim evidence and leaps of faith.
It could have been interesting and easily made a decent two hour special exploring an interesting subject. But it wasn’t…
I tried watching this show on a recent flight, and had to turn it off after 20 minutes. There were too many illogical jumps and inferences being made (example: The Soviets only provided fragments from a woman’s remains found in the Hitler bunker so that means the story is false. No comment on whether those remains were Eva Braun’s, which would somewhat corroborate the account from history). Far too much speculation and I think you can only enjoy if you do not know the existing story and don’t apply any critical thinking. More fool me for purchasing this on iTunes to entertain me!
Silly reality show? I’d say your critique of it is what I consider silly, as the show caught the attention of many, and was seen as enjoyable by everyone I know. So much for your status as a film critic…
My family loves this show including my children. The lesson is history is not static . . . it is highly dependent on evidence, which is difficult to resurrect. I would avoid the opinion that everything in a history textbook is entirely accurate, but more probable and may have degrees of debate to it depending on the archeological evidence.
Hunting Hitler was a good show and despite your opinion I watched every episode.. Variety OTOH I have never considered a source of anything interesting.
Googe “Hitler 1970” to see a photo of an old decrepit Hitler reportedly found in Argentina. It is obviously him.
The findings indeed do not lead to whole lot of nothing. The Argentinians definitely do not look at the investigators like they are crazy. Rather, they look scared. Often times, scared silent! Not to mention that physically most of the Argentinians interviewed were obviously half German and possess very Aryan countenances. This article is garbage seemingly designed to put off those interested in the subject of Hitler’s possible escape. This show is very good and presents a TON of circumstantial evidence that points to the fact that Hitler and most of the SS officers involved with him did INDEED escape and made a very wide spread “donation” to the Argentinian population’s genetic pool. Pack it up, Variety, you’re F.O.S..
Well said Joe!
What a cry-baby this author is. It’s clear he had an agenda in mind when he wrote this “article.” All it equates to is a cheap jab at a respectable channel. He should do himself a favor and watch a television show on how not to be biased in reporting. I have never posted comments to an online article before, but this was such a waste of my time reading it that I couldn’t help but comment. I wish the History Channel could go back in time and recover the time I wasted reading it.
Well here we are 70 plus years into the future time waits for no mortal human being human life span is very short and those who served the purpose of building these three buildings in Northern Argentina misiones on Rio Parana have most likely perished long ago and all the rhetoric associated with the prejudice bickering back and forth about the outcome of World War II and the Axis powers and the Allied powers has no effect on this job site that was complete and functioning Off the Grid in one of the most remote and inacessible regions on the face of this planet. I have no idea what was manufactured here what the purpose of this facility was to produce some type of product that would serve the purpose of this tremendous effort that was put into the construction of these huge structures built from a rock quarry locally nearby. Just like our disgusting dysfunctional sour poor Sports in government with their lonely heads their faces looking down at their feet and their feet are kicking dirt to and fro with the left foot and the right foot jostling around for some type of unearned acceptance. We can simply leave they’re false impression of reality and realize the real reality of the world is we don’t know the half of what reality truly is post World War 2 and we can confirm this by just taking some time and investigate these three buildings on the Rio Parana I rest my case of IT. Because IT is what IT is all about.
Interesting article about trivialization at History Channel. Good point from TWM. Proposed historical facts/incidents are worth a look. I have one question/comment about History Channel. I saw one History Channel program via Netflix (I don’t get H.C. on cable). I wonder if all the H.C. productions have the zingy, speedy, extremely fast-changing images? Gosh — who can learn anything from something that allows no concentration on the part of the viewer?
Reading comments it seems it falls into a limited number of categories: 1) Who cares/good riddance 2) Stupid show 3) Interesting premise and worth the effort. I can understand that there are people who feel Hitler is irrelevant due to time passing but this is the HISTORY CHANNEL. And those who are happier believing he is simply dead can go on believing whatever makes them happy. I am obviously of the 3rd group who think it is worth a look and I believe that the participants are doing a credible job of it. Yeah there is some hyperbole but they keep it moving pretty well. I sure hope they continue to some conclusion. Probably leads nowhere — but it might and that’s good enough for me.
Well it looks like the only person who didn’t enjoy the show is the ass clown who wrote this article.
You can knock this all you like and perhaps there is an ulterior motive for doing so but I found the evidence convincing and well presented. There are only so many ways of presenting a programme like this and keeping the viewer interested, so I accept the way it is done. What is the alternative ? Hitler and Eva died in the bunker – no bodies – I say again, No bodies, and all the FBI papers and Russian doubts to be swept aside. I have a feeling that the reviewer has an axe to grind which nullifies their views for me.
I watched the first season and found it plausible. There is more evidence pointing towards Hitler getting out of Germany than dying in a bunker. Especially when the skull that was supposed to be Hitlers was actually female. Furthermore the mere fact that Hitler was part of the AshkeNAZI Jewish elite CABAL….anything is possible!
Hi Adolf Hitler investigators post 71 years from his great Xscape. In all actuality he might have left Germany in 1942. It’s time to get a fresh breath of reality. For all of you people who don’t particularly like a kraut Saanich but you’re willing to mention it to someone that perhaps you want to be friends with. Yes this opulent house was a safe haven on the Rio Parana like it or not this very spectacular comfortable house accommodations second to none for Creature Comforts. Nicely tiled floors glass tiled bathtub running water. The house was destroyed systematically destroyed from the inside as well as from the outside butt some of the features such as the blue and yellow tiles The Last Vestige of these tiles we’re simply left for you to dwell on and contemplate the how and why of this ruin. The other two buildings were built for the main purpose in mind for having the leader of the Third Reich on location to supervise this job this very important job that still has unforeseen ramifications. So before you go strutting around as if you have a stick up your Kraut Saanich ramifications. I suggest you simply believe and like what I’m saying to you with that!!! the job was complete ??!! and the job site was destroyed, and Time and Time Has Come and gone, and Mother Nature has done her part two. all is still and quiet at this jobsite location I reassure you at one time there was a high degree a very high degree of hustle and bustle and very little rest for all the men who labored and built these three buildings. It is comforting in knowing that all of the different points of view post World War 2 has Zero Effect on this job well done. Well enough said. TIMEFORAKRUTSANICH
Obviously, nobody was interested in finding Hitler earlier. And even if he lived in the middle of the woods, far far away – he is long gone by now.
I find this series typically American sensational and I don’t think many people will watch this series here in Germany.
According to me, it was the Russians who eliminated him. End of story. Cowards like all those high-rank Nazis were, they rather took poison that shooting themselves.
Caro, you’re missing the point. I am German and there is indeed more evidence that he got away than there is that he died inside his bunker. Being German and of Jewish descent, trust me, I would like to know if this creep got away or not. From my family over 60 members died in Auschwitz, the others only survived because they were smart enough to follow my grandfather in 1935 to Switzerland. You may not be interested, but to be quite honest, I couldn’t care less what you are interested in or not…I do want to know if he got away or not and evidence I have been able to research in Germany and that is presented in this series as well as in the book Grey Wolf points to the fact that he did get away. One little interesting fact that has not been mentioned in this series is that Eva Braun’s brother in law (Hermann Fegelein) was reported to state short before the fall of Berlin to a British agent in the city that there were 2 Hitlers in town. Another thing not mentioned in the series as possible getaway was the option of leaving by float plane from the river near the bunker…a mere 150 yards from a secret exit from Hitler’s private chambers in the bunker.
Be that as it may, this series has more than sufficient evidence to go on and therefore a legitimate reason to broadcast on History Channel…unlike what the writer of this article would like to state!
I’ve watched every episode from the first season. Some things sound far fetched while other things make a lot of sense. I think it’s important to keep an open mind, review all the facts before rendering a decision.
The biggest concern i would have is if Hitler actually did escape into Argentina and lived there for the remainder of his life, there would be cause for alarm and I would definitely want to know about it. Not that he could do any harm today, but what he may have been doing the entire time he was living there. A person like Hitler would not just run and hide, he would be planning his next move to continue his work. He could have had followers go into politics/government within the country to regain power. He would need to rebuild his army of Nazi soldiers.
I would prefer to have people checking these leads out than being naive and not doing anything at.
Have you ever been to Patagonia? I have…I was welcome with open arms as I have a German passport, am blonde and have blue eyes…little did they know of my Jewish heritage. I went there to climb mountains, long before I found out that Hitler might have retreated there. But even without that knowledge this was a creepy place to be. As I said they were friendly with me because of my passport and looks, but even back then I was wondering if movies like “The Boys From Brazil” couldn’t possibly have some foundation in reality.
OMG – Now this is the kind of programming that makes me feel alive. Incredible series , riveting – all of it. Thanks History for this incredible show!!!
In this Latter Day, post 71years. Nobody wants World War II Throne in their lap.This was a great nuts and bolts War that ended when it should have ended not a year too late. The least we want to hear at this point is lo and behold there’s unfinished business to attend to involving the Reichs chancellor of the Third Reich. Just the sound of it alone begins to affect our comfort zone. This is old hat we betterd this situation 70 years ago With a Little Help from 20 million Russian soldiers. Simply take great heart don’t go off half-cocked save your breath let cold reality do all the Talking for you as well as all the bitching and complaining that is much too late in forthcoming. If Adolf Hitler did live in Argentina he has perished by now. I don’t think we know the half of what this man was all about.
Really?! You deny DNA evidence & declassified FBI reports, not to mention first hand witnesses and physical evidence?!
It’s been well documented for well over a decade that the skull believed to have been Hitler’s was, in fact, a woman’s skull!
Really?! DNA evidence only proves that the skull Russians believed to be Hitler’s is not his. Are you saying Nazis staged Hitlers death, but made small error and didn’t plant fake male body???
If you did your research beyond the show, like you recommend others, you wold know the one important fact about the skull even the Bellantoni and Strausbaugh, who did DNA test, mention…
“BELLANTONI: “As Dr. Strausbaugh has stated, we are in agreement that Hitler died in the bunker. The cranial vault fragment in question was recovered a full year (May 1946) after the initial discoveries of the bodies (May 1945). As we say in archaeology, “context” is everything. The context had been destroyed in waiting over a year to return to Berlin. The mandible that was sent to Moscow in 1945 is, I believe, that of Hitler. The cranial vault is someone else.””
Interestingly, show’s top-notch investigators don’t mention that fact. I wonder why…
“Holy” FBI reports are declassified as you say, so do your research beyond the show… Just google “FBI hitler” and it’s first link. So you can read all they didn’t show us in “documents” they presented in show. Like how FBI concluded “Casino” story is a hoax and “French agent” in fact con man wanted by Paris police. Or how 2 independent reports about Charata story are in fact from the same source who in fact speaks the story his unnamed friend supposedly told him… Or, submarine landing story, they decided to change from deserted peninsula, to spot where people could see submarine from kitchen windows, cause, in their opinion peninsula wasn’t safe… Hilarious… And woman from window saw submarine sink there and they are looking for it… Ccc, nobody told them submarines are designed to “sink”.
But most importantly, read document on pages 135-136 of the 3rd part of FBI files. Can you explain to me why you and super-duper investigators are constantly yapping about “FBI files” and south America when from above document it’s clear that FBI didn’t have jurisdiction in South America and clearly didn’t want anything to do with it, didn’t want FBI name even mentioned in relation with hunt after nazi war criminals?
And why South America? Quite logically, FBI received as much, if not even more, fan letters with Elvi…, sorry, Hitler sightings from USA. They even investigated some of them, less ridiculous ones.
Your claims that dentist can not reconstruct dental records from memory are childish, especially considering how recent memory it was and how important patient was. And if you researched link provided, and other info on Hitlers dental records, you would know that not only his dentist did it, but his 2 dental technicians also, independently in Russian captivity. And when Russia presented the data in 70s, they matched, and matched Hitler’s head X-rays taken after assassination attempt in 1944.
If you first heard stories of Hitler’s “escape” in late 1990s, it doesn’t mean they started then. I can’t believe you didn’t researched even that… DNA report came in 2009. If you heard of someone who knew Hitler personally who came out in late 1990s with the escape story, please do tell, I never heard of such man…
And WHAT “first hand witnesses and physical evidence” are you talking about??? Peasants who probably seen few bad Hitler pictures on some newspaper cover, but they recognized Hitler emerging from the plane some distance away like they played canasta with him every afternoon? Or all the tunnels and basements they “discovered”??? Please…
They had only one thing to prove. That Hitler escaped, or at least wanted to escape from Berlin. And although they keep repeating that he only and desperately wanted to escape, they failed miserably in proving that statement. Goebbels’ claim that if you repeat something enough times – it will become the truth obviously does work on some people. Like you.
So obviously the Nazi doctors removed Hitler’s jaw and hastily planted it with some other body parts to make it look like Hitler was dead, then a jawless Hitler spent the rest of his days in Argentina eating porridge and yoghurt.
Brian Lowry would be better off not writing articles. I don’t what kind of idiot can write that finding out what actually happened to the most evil person in the 20th Century isn’t of value to history. This is one of the most interesting series they have ever produced. Any opinion that challenges inaccurate historical facts should be welcomed and embraced.
I whole heartedly agree. Especially when there is a shocking mass of evidence that our history is written wrong. I am the type of person who would rather know the truth, not be made to “feel better” with a scathing lie. If he [Brian Lowry] actually took the time to watch ALL of the footage, and check out the credibility of those involved (i.e.: Lenny DePaul) who would not stake their reputations on BS reality TV ratings. Before you lob poorly constructed insults at a group of people, you might want to consider that you may be the one proven wrong with the mud of one of history’s biggest coverups in your face! Just something to think about….