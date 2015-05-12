TV Review: Netflix's 'Between'

A cut-rate Canadian acquisition, “Between” is an utterly ho-hum addition to Netflix’s original lineup, diving into another conspiracy-driven premise and indifferent assortment of young characters. The main draw, such as it is, should be the presence of former “iCarly” co-star Jennette McCurdy as one of the survivors in the small town of Pretty Lake, where the over-21 population is being decimated by a strange outbreak, and everyone else has been quarantined. All that happens in the busy opening hour, which appears to have exhausted most of its budget on the darkened blood that spontaneously oozes from the soon-to-be deceased.
Part of the problem in the first act of this six-episode order, written by Michael McGowan and directed by “24” alum Jon Cassar, is that it spends almost no time introducing the players before all hell starts breaking loose, as adults abruptly begin to keel over. Yet there’s hardly a sense that anyone has fully grasped the dire implications of what’s transpiring, although McGowan has helpfully included one teenage hacker who conveniently sifts through government computers and provides exposition regarding the media-buyer-like demographic bias of the mysterious pathogen/disease/tired plot device.
Just to add a degree-of-difficulty to her particular plight, McCurdy’s Wiley is about to deliver a baby, although the identity of the father remains a closely guarded secret. Elsewhere, there are conflicts built around a young guy in prison and a pair of brothers who get into it with one of the town’s wealthy residents, neither of which really promises to add up to much.
In some respects, there’s an “Under the Dome”-type vibe to the situation – especially with those tall, barbed-wire fences that immediately sprout up – with a “Lord of the Flies” wrinkle. That all has to be taken on faith, however, given the messiness of the premiere, which races about introducing undistinguished characters whose subplots have yet to connect. (Tellingly, McCurdy is the only cast member listed under the “starring” tab on Netflix’s press site.)
Netflix is obviously seeking to offer a diversified menu of original programming, and “Between” fits squarely in the youth/thriller basket. That said, the service doesn’t do much to burnish the reputation it has labored to build by fleshing out its offerings with a program for which cost – or rather, the lack of it – seems to be the primary motivation.
Granted, this could grow into something with more depth than the first salvo suggests, and Netflix will use the show as a kind of experiment: Instead of its usual dump-everything-at-once model, episodes will become available at a specific time each Thursday, much like a linear network.
Nevertheless, the general look and tone don’t incubate much of a desire to slip back behind the show’s well-guarded walls. In fact, after one visit to Pretty Lake, there’s a pretty strong inclination to let the fresh-faced inhabitants, as the press release puts it, “fend for themselves.”
Was hard getting through first 2 or 3 episodes because of the acting and storyline confusion, but I hung in there. Glad I did. I’ve had to do that with all the Netflix originals that have become my favs, e.g. 3%, The OA, Travelers, Glitch. Anyway, I really like this show. I’m glad Netflix is navigating itself into various story content because they have a wide and varied audience.
This show has some definite plot holes, but that just makes me want to keep watching. I like the twists and turns (many “main” characters become expendable quickly) as well as the emphasis on the importance of life, selflessness and redemption. The gov. conspiracy, pharmaceutical company, population control stuff is interesting. Still, if a message is trying to be pushed, I don’t really care. Just entertainment for me. Finally, I do appreciate that the writers realized a good show can be made in 2017 without lots of sex, profanity and tons of PC nonsense!
Geez…all the haters. It’s TV guys. It was ok & I’m personally looking forward to what they do next. I just wish they’d make the season/series more than 6 (SIX??!!??) episodes long.
This show was OK the first episode, but as soon as the second episode came on, I was disgusted beyond belief!!!
The plot is lame / characters have no emotions whatsoever and after watching the entire first season I still don’t understand the tiger thing !
Lighting is horrible – directing is worse.
6 millions dollars in the garbage! Yes this show was made for 6 freaking millions ! Shame on Canada / Netflix for the lack of creativity and playing it safe with THE Canadian director who’s never done anything good.
They just got picked up for a second season – wtf ???
I was soooo looking forward to see jennette in a new show,. I cant begin to express my disappointment in this series! I rated it one star, for I hate it. Love jennette, but not in this, if I wanted to see a woman completely covered with sweaters and overcoats in every episode, i would just move back to missouri during the winter. This show has zero sex appeal, which seems a total waste, no fault of jennettes. In addition, it is just totally boring. I have watched every episode so far in the hopes that someone in charge will realize where they have gone wrong, but im still waiting. Get out quick jennette, wheres sarah was a better show than this! very disappointed in this show, but still love mccurdy. Just not in this. ken of gulf shores
Sitting at episode 3, it’s an interesting concept. The acting is below average, but I can see these actors growing into their characters as it progresses. Its a project, for sure. But has potential. My only real dislike, this is all based on being younger than 22, so I’m watching wondering how a 35 year old hasn’t died yet. (Gordy) I check his bio. He’s actually 34. Close. Not revealing his age, to me, he should be dead. Nothing on him, but that was a terrible choice if you need 21 year olds as your premise. Atleast stay in the ball park. I do like seeing McCurdy in a different role. See played the bubbly character well on Nick, I like seeing her darker side. She may carry the show. Overall, good job Netflix. I’m sure I will stick with this show.
Scott – Surrrrreeee you have nothing against him. Tell me something. When you look at the cast, is Ryan Allen (Gordy) REALLY the only guy who looks to be well over 21? So the female “prison guard”, The guy who plays Ronnie and definitely the guy who plays Ronnie’s brother Pat don’t look well over 21? Yet you only seem to harp on the guy who plays Gordy?
Me and my wife watched all episodes that are released and we both love it I was hooked from the first episode yeah it kinda sucks having to wait to see the next episode but all other TV shows on any network are that way and I am happy to wait to see what will happen next. I’ll be watching June 18 to see the next episode
The acting is “ok” but for my money, every show needs at least one beautiful girl….this show has none. In fact, this show has decidedly “plain” females. Look at Friday Night Lights, Wayward Pines, Amerikans, ANY popular series and you will see an adequate sprinkling of pretty women…if I wanted to see plain-ugly women, I could look out the window. And I know every feminazi is going to raise hell about this comment, but that doesn’t make it untrue. In fact, I will predict that if they don’t cast some hot girls quick, it will not be renewed.
Don’t worry about the feminazi dude. Everyone, including men, understands how shallow and stupid you are. If you really want to see plan-ugly people just look in a mirror.
What has looks got to do with anything here. Its a town of young kids trying to survive. No makeup no glamour. I found it to be down to earth. The real people.
Is this just another Under The Dome? But this has an age selective air-born virus (well that’s what they were told) contained by a fence? Hopefully there is no supernatural stuff in this dreary offering.
I have a hard time watching children suffer–seeing that really little girl sadly left alone in the world after her barely-older brother was killed in a car accident at the beginning of the second episode was really tough shakes for me and made me wary of watching the rest of the series.
The sad thing is it’s a t.v. show… there are horrors in the real world that would shatter that bubble you live in. Stop hiding from the atrocities that surround you and do something about it.
This show is good to some extent but Netflix was designed for binge watching or even renting a movie here and there. The first episode gave me some really good ideas for how it will pan out. However this show has ended up with more negative ratings on Netflix than positive. After season 1 the show either needs to pack it’s bags and go or release the 2nd season in one go; instead of segments. If you take the time to read through the 400+ pages of reviews 90% of them are all one star. That’s a lot of negativity and a very good reason why after season 1 it will be most likely to be pulled, and I wouldn’t blame Netflix either. Welcome to America where television is television and Netflix is Netflix made for movies and seasons.
I’ve seen the first three episodes, and so far, I’m pretty hooked. Sure, there are plot holes and plenty of things that aren’t explained, but I’m enjoying the fact that the characters aren’t properly introduced from the start. It’s interesting to get to know them as they deal with the crisis rather than before. Can’t wait for the next one, and I’m already hoping there will be another season.
Writing? Acting? Production? Nope!
This catastrophic TV show is bound to ruin some careers.
How sad for Jeanette McCurdy. Going from the high quality iCarly and then that other show that starred Ariana Grande, to this cheap Canadian low budget garbage” that 999 out of 1000 people will never even see (lucky for them). I give her 2 years before she’s posting nude pics of herself and trying to act outrageous, in a sad attempt to get ANY attention. Also, what happened to her appearance? She was almost cute as a child, but now she’s a squaty and bubble-faced.
You’ve just got image issues. Don’t take it out in the show. I like it and hope for a second season, ludicrous plot foundation aside. It’s thoughtful and unpredictable in a good way. And not superficial like this comment.
icarly was high quality television? What the hell is wrong with you?
I don’t want anyone to flip out on me or anything, but I actually liked it. While I agree that it isn’t the best show out there, it has the potential to be great. I will definitely be staying with it.
I Agree, it’s called tel-a-VISION…..DUH, entertainment, make believe, not Rocket science, oh and last time I checked we all lived in America….land of opportunities. …..as in make a show and see if people like it? Not ask one guys opinion and everyone listen to his ideas….
I think it was great. All of you that don’t understand this “TV SHOW” are just stupid…
There’s nothing to “Understand”. The actors are all interchangeable. The jock. The hacker. Does it matter? They are all expressionless robots. You saying that not liking this makes people stupid reminds me of when jocks say “you just don’t understand footballl” lmfao. Yea, cause it’s soooo deep right? Don’t over estimate your intellectual level.
Just started watching the first episode. I am appalled by the racist nuances and stereotyping. Anglo characters are either good or bad, blacks are always good, and the only speaking part for a Latino is an aggressive abusive gang member in prison. They even make it clear when they call him ¨amigo.¨ Kuddos to African Americans, they would have not tolerated such racist connotations.
Considering that it’s supposed to be Canada, I’m surprised they even included a Latino. There hasn’t been much of an invasion from Mexico there (yet), and their prison population is heavily enriched with First Nations people.
Excuse me, but I find sometimes that critics don’t oversee the magnitude of the intention of creating a tv series that will entertain a just give a good relaxed moment from viewers that just wish to spend an hour without going into extremely over intellectual expectations.
I get that. However poor writing/acting/character design and a tired old “virus outbreak” plot all equals to something less than “entertaining”. Know what I mean?
In a moment of desperation unable to sleep and because the Netflix algorithm said this was something I should enjoy, I watched it. I think I made if five minutes in..it’s not just the writing, it’s the acting, and the directing, and the production..but it’s mostly the writing. Rather than Under the Dome, I was reminded of the Australian film Tomorrow Before the War Began (based on a YA book series) that was far more interesting, well written and well acted.
Before reading this, I am going to guess that Brian Lowry does not like new Netflix series.
Brian Lowry, you are an idiot old man that doesn’t get modern series. I can’t believe Variety actually has you reviewing anything. This show is going to kick ass! Just because you aren’t impressed with it doesn’t mean diddly. Variety needs to get someone young that knows what todays youth like. You hear that Variety? Lose this ancient dinosaur and get some one young and cool that knows what our generation likes.
For starters, I couldn’t watch more than ten minutes of the first episode. Before Misty accuses me of being “an idiot old man,” let me point out that I have yet to read one positive review of the show. I could launch into an ad hominem attack over Misty’s youth, but that’s not my style. I do want to finish by pointing out that it’s a bit arrogant to assume that Misty’s generation is the only generation that matters. One can only wonder if she realizes how ridiculous she sounds
But you, on the other hand, need to develop a sense of critique.
You see, you may like a show, you may even love it, but that should never make you unable to recognize how crap it is. It’s called “guilty pleasures”. Something can be enjoyable, even though it’s simplistic, clichéridden and/or downright stupid.
Some people enjoy the ‘Twilight’ movies, for instance. But I pitty the poor fool who doesn’t recognize them as really, really bad films. Enjoyable – that’s a matter of taste, but really, really bad films when judging them by any standards.
And that is Brian Lowry’s job. Judging entertainment products by roughly the same standards as other like products. Regardless of the age of the intended viewers.
I’m truly excited about the next series coming to Netflix this week called Granite Flats :)
The only thing the upstarts (Amazon Studios, Nettflix etc..) have going for them is a chance to go outside the lines (PC BOOTY – Amazon Studios). why don’t they take it instead of going with the same old BS?
Finally someone said it. You have the power to really think outside the box. No cable/network guidlines or censorship to gum up the works. You could have done so much. Instead you do “more of the same” which is all I ever see from people. 300 bad ideas to reach the next good one.
Stupid show. Why would there not be air drops of supplies from the government. At least the chacacters should complain about the government not supplying food