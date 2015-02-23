In updated “fast national” results from Nielsen for Sunday night, ABC’s telecast of the Academy Awards averaged 36.6 million viewers and a 10.8 rating in adults 18-49 — declines of 16% and 18% respectively from last year (43.7 million and 13.1). The total-viewer count is the event’s lowest in six years.
Despite the declines, the Oscars were the top-rated entertainment telecast in the 51 weeks since last year’s show. By comparison, the Oscars outdrew the Grammy Awards on CBS by 30% in 18-49 (10.8 vs. 8.3) and by 11.8 million total viewers (36.6 million vs. 24.8 million), and they topped the Golden Globe Awards on NBC by 86% in the demo and by 17.3 million total viewers (36.6 million vs. 19.3 million).
This year’s Oscars ceremony has joined other award shows from this television season in posting year-over-year ratings declines, down 10% in the overnights from last year’s decade-best score.
According to Nielsen overnight estimates measuring 56 of the nation’s biggest markets, last night’s “87th Annual Academy Awards” telecast on ABC, hosted by first-timer Neil Patrick Harris, averaged a 25.0 household rating/38 share, the show’s lowest rating since a 24.5 in 2011. Nielsen will issue total-viewer estimates for last night’s show later today.
Los Angeles ranked as the top-rated market for the Oscars (33.5 household rating), up 3% from last year. But key to the ratings declines overall were double-digit falloffs in both New York (down 13% to 32.4) and Chicago (down 10% to 32.5).
Last year’s show, hosted by Ellen DeGeneres, averaged a 27.9 overnight household rating/41 share that translated into a 10-year best 43.74 million viewers, according to Nielsen — the third time in five years the Oscars had been above the 40-million viewer mark. And in adults 18-49, its 13.1 rating/33 share in the nationals was up a smidge from 2013 for a four-year high.
With social media driving interest, awards shows in general had been on a ratings roll. But some of the air seems to have come out of the balloon this season.
Earlier this month, the Grammy Awards on CBS (8.3 rating/23 share in adults 18-49, 24.82 million viewers overall) were down 16% in the demo and 13% in total viewers from last year for the show’s lowest numbers in six years. Still, the kudocast figures to finish the season ranked second to the Oscars among the top-rated non-football programs.
Last night’s Oscars did a 14.2 rating in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen’s LPM (Local People Meter) markets, down just slightly from last year (14.4) and solidly above the 9.9 earned by the Grammys on Feb. 8.
Adults 18-49 ratings were also lower this season for the “CMA Awards” on ABC (down 4%, 4.5 vs. 4.7), the “American Music Awards” on ABC (down 16%, 3.8 vs. 4.5) and the “Golden Globe Awards” on NBC (down 11%, 5.8 vs. 6.5).
In social media, 21 million people had 58 million interactions (posts, comments, likes) related to the Oscars on Facebook on Sunday. The top moment was Lady Gaga’s medley from “The Sound of Music” and Julie Andrews joining her on stage, which drew 214,000 per minute globally and 145,000 per minute in the States; this was also the top moment on Twitter for the night.
ABC towered over its rivals last night, with its 7 to 11 p.m. household average in the metered-market overnights more than tripling its combined CBS-NBC-Fox competition (20.4 vs. 6.6). And in adults 18-49, it drew six times those net’s combined averages (11.4 vs. 1.9).
A dearth of diversity among nominees and unfamiliarity with some of the most honored films may have contributed to the lower tune-in for the 2015 Oscars. Of this year’s best picture nominees — “American Sniper,” “Birdman,” “Boyhood,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “The Imitation Game,” “Selma,” “The Theory of Everything,” and “Whiplash” — only “Sniper” can be considered a box office hit in North America.
“Birdman” was the big winner of the night, winning the top prize as well as others including best original screenplay and best director for Alejandro González Iñárritu.
Social Media is killing the Oscars. Producers need to reformat the show to get people to actually watch. It needs to be way more entertaining. Why watch the snoozefest when you can get what you want in SECONDS after the show is over?
what is ignorant about being against racism, homosexual discrimination and wanting equal wages for men and women?
I think the same thing happened with the Grammys this year. Very few hip-hop and R&B acts were nominated for big awards. People want to feel their art and culture is appreciated and rewarded. Surprise these award shows haven't gotten the message yet.
Many black people probably watched last year because it was a legitimate chance that actors, actresses and movies associated with the black experience had a chance of winning. But this year with Golden Globes and DGA slighting Selma and no black people were nominated for the big categories, besides Best Picture, which is producers awards. I heard many say they weren't going to watch. It seemed like that bared out to be true.
The complications for so many with severe current weather/ the effects of climate change along South and North East, limits watching routine TV. So many are under stress and distraction, let alone calmly watching the Oscar awards.
Just too long and too late on a 'work night'. Maybe less of the lame chatter by the presenters would help.
This year the presenters and NPH all seemed unprepared. I went to bed before the end – the part I really wanted to see.
The fashion was fabulous, not nearly as many misses as usual. ALL of the songs with the exception of the Lego Movie one were fabulous and presented very well. I like the political statements, those are the sort of things that live on after the show, and show that actors are not just self absorbed egomaniacs. I didn't like Birdman, is was an actors movie made for other actors, and those are the one that vote, it is not the Peoples Choice awards. The moment with Lady Gaga and Dame Julia Andrews was a true moment. They need to get more of the living legends as presenters. Whoever missed Joan Rivers for the tribute should be shot…beyond a big boo boo!
Our regular TV feed has been down and I assumed I could stream it, but they didn't make it easy. I was one who wanted to see it and couldn't. Only pay cable subscribers in certain cities with certain carriers could view it. Everyone else had to catch it on ABC or not at all. This doesn't seem smart.
A lot of the younger dynamic (the one's they say they're trying to attract) has cut the cord and are use to getting things via internet. If they want these viewers as well as the others who fall through the cracks (such as folks in rural areas/countries), they should make it as easy as possible to watch.
I understand they don't make as much add revenue for streaming, but why couldn't they just make available the telecast that's airing for free on ABC? I would have gladly watched all the commercials that aired on live TV on a stream had I been given a choice. Alternatively, I would have also paid a reasonable "rental" fee (via iTunes) if that was a choice but it wasn't. They need to be more savvy next year and make it more easily available.
The ABC "backstage" pass was worthless. Is there anyone out there who would tune into the Superbowl to watch the audience's reaction over idol chatter? You tune into the Superbowl to watch the game. Same goes with the Oscars.
So sad I missed it.
Public wasn't as invested in the nominated movies this year. Down year all around. Last years movies- Dallas Buyers Club, 12 years a slave, American Hustle, even Philomena, Nebraska and Her were much better films than this years selection. How many people actually saw Boyhood or Birdman? look at the box office $'s on these films. Academy got this wrong. Sniper was a controversial, thought provoking film, triggered discussion regarding war, gun control, our culture, was a movie that was actually seen by the masses, it was the movie that prompts other movie goers to say "have you seen Sniper yet?" Just to get your opinion. Last year had a bunch of films like that. Nobody was saying "have you seen Grand Budapest yet?" No way. Weak year. Weak turnout for the audience. Academy got it wrong.
Why would anyone watch the Oscars when No one cares about movies they never heard of or seen. The academy is nominating movies the general public don't like or care about. "American Sniper" was the only familiar movie to many people. If you want better ratings, nominate better movies that people can relate too.
