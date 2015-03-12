“Supernatural” star Jared Padalecki has headlined the hit CW series for 10 seasons alongside Jensen Ackles, and, like many public figures, has used his name recognition and fervent fanbase to help support a number of charitable causes throughout his career, including A Dog’s Life Rescue and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Now, Padalecki has launched a T-shirt campaign through Represent.com to benefit nonprofit organization To Write Love on Her Arms (TWLOHA), which supports people struggling with depression, addiction, self-injury and suicide.
The CW’s actors are a philanthropic group, with Padalecki’s “Supernatural” co-star Misha Collins founding nonprofit organization Random Acts to promote and facilitate good deeds across the world, and “Arrow” star Stephen Amell continuing to raise money for F— Cancer through his own Represent T-shirt campaign. Padalecki credits Amell with inspiring him to launch his “Always Keep Fighting” shirt, which is on sale at Represent through March 17.
Variety spoke to Padalecki about his passion for the cause and his personal experience with depression. The interview has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity, but formatted to allow Padalecki to share his story in full.
Variety: How did the campaign come about?
Padalecki: I, for a long time, have been passionate about people dealing with mental illness and struggling with depression, or addiction, or having suicidal thoughts and, strangely enough, it’s almost like the life I live, as well. These characters that we play on “Supernatural,” Sam and Dean, are always dealing with something greater than themselves, and I’ve sort of learned from the two of them that they get through it with each other, and with help and with support. And I, in the past, have had my own struggles of not [being] so happy with where I am in life, which is strange and I think it goes to show. … Maybe a lot of people don’t know this, but Season 3, we were shooting an episode, and I went back to my trailer to get changed and just kind of broke down.
A doctor came to set and talked to me for about 30 minutes or 45 minutes and said: “Jared, I think you’re clinically depressed. I think I should write you a note and we can shut down production for five days and then we can take it from there.” And it kind of hit me like a sack of bricks. I mean, I was 25 years old. I had my own TV show. I had dogs that I loved and tons of friends and I was getting adoration from fans and I was happy with my work, but I couldn’t figure out what it was; it doesn’t always make sense is my point. It’s not just people who can’t find a job, or can’t fit in in society that struggle with depression sometimes.
Luckily, two of my great friends, Jensen who everybody knows very well, and my friend Kelly who I work with, came to my trailer to check in on me and talked to me for probably an hour or so and then, I was like, “All right guys, I’m going through a tough time right now. I don’t know what it is, but I’m just going to keep my legs moving. I’m going to keep fighting.” They let me go that day. They were like, “Hey buddy, go home. Call your family, and you’re off work. Come back to work tomorrow.”
So I went home, and the next day I showed up for work and just kind of gradually got better, but it’s something that I’ve been passionate about for a while. Then, Mr. Amell himself did a T-shirt campaign to raise money for F— Cancer and as soon as that happened, I think I saw him over the summer, he came to visit me in Austin and he was like, “It’s incredible. The fans have rallied around this great cause and are helping raise awareness.”
Obviously, cancer is fairly ubiquitous, and if you don’t have cancer, you know somebody who does. My father has cancer and has had for many years. I’ve lost many people to cancer. Our show has lost somebody incredible, Kim Manners, to cancer.
So people are aware — though it still can use all the awareness and research funds possible — and it occurred to me in the back of my head that this was something that I wanted … I didn’t mention it then, but a charity dealing with depression and addiction and suicidal thoughts and mental illness was something that I would love to do this T-shirt for, whenever it happened.
Finally, I guess it was in January, Stephen was like, “Dude, you’ve dragged your feet long enough, let’s get this going. What do you want to do? What kind of shirt do you want?” And I was like, “All right,” and I had just lost another friend — not the first friend, unfortunately, I’ve lost to suicide — but I lost a friend here in Vancouver who I knew for 10 years and he lost his battle with depression.
So I was like, “All right, this just makes sense.” Funnily enough, we were doing a show specifically about suicide and it was like the world beating me over the head with a stick: This is what you need to do. This is what you can help raise awareness and funds for and help to start a conversation to hopefully destigmatize these things that people are — for no good reason — ashamed to have, and there’s no shame in it.
I say constantly that there’s no shame in dealing with these things. There’s no shame in having to fight every day, but fighting every day, and presumably, if you’re still alive to hear these words or read this interview, then you are winning your war. You’re here. You might not win every battle. There are going to be some really tough days. There might be several tough times in any given single day, but hopefully, this will help somebody to think, “This isn’t easy; it is a fight, but I’m going to keep fighting,” and that’s why we did this shirt.
Then they insisted that I have my face on it, which I really didn’t want [laughs]. But they convinced me that it would help add a connection and help maybe start a conversation, as opposed to, if you see a shirt that says “Always Keep Fighting” and there’s nothing on it, they might think somebody is a UFC fan or something. But if you see some floppy-haired weirdo with that message, you might think, “That doesn’t make any sense; guy doesn’t look like he’s fighting.” Maybe they’ll question it and someone who’s wearing the shirt is brave enough to say, “You know, I’ve dealt with some stuff in my past,” or “My loved ones deal with some stuff,” and “Every day is a fight for me. Maybe not every day anymore. Maybe once a week or once a month, or once a year … but I remembered to always keep fighting.”
I didn’t want to say, “Never Give Up,” because to me, when you say “never give up,” it makes it sound like you’re being beaten down. It puts you on the defense, as if your only option is either to give up or to get beaten up.
I don’t want somebody to wake up and say, “Don’t give up today — I hope this isn’t the day I get beaten down.” I want somebody to wake up and brush their teeth and think to themselves like, “Today’s not going to be easy. Today’s going to be a fight, but I’m going to fight.”
Not like, “I hope this doesn’t beat me,” but “I’m going to continue to beat this today and every time it gets tough.” And if you’re struggling with addiction and whatever your addiction is, drugs, or booze, or food — walking past a pizza with your name on it and you just know where that leads, just treat it as a fight. Instead of saying “I hope I don’t give in,” I want people to say to themselves, “I’m going to win this fight.”
Even if there are a thousand small fights, even if every other minute you’re thinking about suicide, or depression, or addiction, or if you have mental illness, I want people to hit it head on and take action. And to be proud that they’re winning their fight, period.
I am consistently awed by our fans and by the community that is aware of these shirts and supporting it and being vocal about it and I’ve read some amazing posts on Twitter and Facebook about people who are saying, “I’ve been depressed for so long. I’m embarrassed to talk about it, but it’s going to help me talk about it,” and I think that’s such a big step. It takes that. Bearing your struggles alone, I don’t think we’ll get very far.
Variety: You recently wrote in a Facebook post that the episode you were filming when the shirt launched also deals with suicide. Was it just coincidental timing?
Padalecki: Yeah, a bit coincidental. I mean, “Supernatural” does already sort of deal with [those themes] … every season, Sam and Dean are dealing with something greater than themselves and they have to either rely on the help of another, or a greater influence to help them get through it.
It was sort of coincidental that this [was the] episode that we happened to be shooting during the launch of the T-shirt — I knew what the T-shirt was going to be, and I knew what the charity was going to be weeks ago when we were shooting three episodes ago. I didn’t know when we were going to launch. I didn’t know if it was going to be after the T-shirt was done, or after whenever it takes to print a silk screen, and I fought tooth and nail to not have my face on the picture … [laughs]. So it just so happened that we launched while we were doing scenes about characters who had their battle. So yeah, it was a remarkable coincidence.
Obviously, this show is very fantastical. You know, people die and they come back to life, there are zombies and ghosts and demons and angels, so in a sense, it’s a sci-fi show, but in my opinion, what the science-fiction genre allows us to do is openly talk about various human issues and very important themes and there are things that are difficult to do on [other] shows … we’re able to tell a story without shoving the story down the audience’s throat.
We’re able to tell it in a very “Supernatural” way … we’re not saying people are legitimately possessed by demons, but if you’re possessed by an urge to do a drug or to harm yourself, or to beat yourself down, then you have to beat those demons as we try to do on “Supernatural.”
“Supernatural” returns on a new night, Wednesday, March 18, at 9 p.m. on the CW. You can buy Padalecki’s shirt to benefit TWLOHA at Represent.com.
Hi there,
I just want to say thank you. Depression and anxiety seem to be overlooked and cast aside by so many this day and age. I very recently was introduced to your show by my husband who is a big fan and well so am I now. In the last year I have been fighting silently as many do. It had gotten so bad at one point that I would be driving to work (working with animals that I love) and no warning I would break down and sometimes even get sick. I have a loving family, husband and friends and I had no idea what was wrong with me. I am getting a little better with each day and help from my family, friends and doctor. I came across this interview by chance today while watching your show I was reminded that I promised a friend to send a pic, you see I was telling her about the show the other day and well we are girls and you are not bad to look at so , year there’s that. Anyhow I am so greatful I found this today and I want to thank you and I hope you help so many more.
Keep fighting
-Nikki Shipe
Hi Jared I deal with depression anxiety every day of my life and it is hard to get up every morning and have to fight the Battle of my depression I got to order one of your shirt to always keep fighting in love yourself first so I wear that shirt a lot to remind myself to keep fighting and to love myself first I read your story a lot of people might not read the whole story but I did and you’re such an amazing person and I’m always going to remember to keep fighting because of you I’m going to keep fighting and I want you to know that you have fans out here that care about you and want you to keep fighting too so don’t you forget that and I’m always going to remember to get up every morning and keep fighting thank you for sharing your story
Wow Jared it’s good to know that you have gone through what I’m going through I’m always fighting my depression and anxiety plus addictions I’m a huge fan always wanting to buy a shirt and the charm bracelet and never can afford it then I ran into your article and can relate it brings tears to my eyes and I will keep fighting I’m pretty sure you get a lot of people who write in and you might not even read this but just to let you know im struggling and I will keep trying to fight
I suffer with depression and anxiety and hearing u talk helps so please keep your video’s coming. U are helping people more than u know I love your show and u. I recently found out we have the same birthday month day and year I’m so exited wish I could meet u and your family in person me and my boyfriend love the show and adore her too. Y’all make a great couple n have a beautiful family……tell her hi from Alabama… how do I buy a shirt?
jared I wanna say that you have helped me through a lot, ive been battling depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts. if it wasn’t for you and supernatural I wouldn’t be here I just wanna say thank you. to keep fighting on. you have helped me in many ways. ive been 5 years with self harm and I have stopped cuz of supernatural. thanks so much.
Jared I am so proud of you for doing this campaign..I have a 17year old who is bi-polar and ADHD and he has struggles with these to diseases..My husband suffers with depression and it is hard. It took me years of our marriage to understand him and my son..We have been married almost 23 years. I have bought one of your shirts NEVER A LONE.Thanks to all you guys for doing this for people..they need to know they are not alone in this fight..
Thanks
Stephanie Guthrie (50)
From Georgia
I am new to this just stared reading about the campaign. Thank you so much for it I finally feel like I have a reason I am the way I am and it’s ok to just be me I am not alone!!!! Finally!!!!!! God bless
And y I spell wrong when on cell phone I dislike my phone but u gey my poi e I do nt mind people in need getting g help but it is effecting my child’s life she is nt progressing and condems those of us who see differently. May God help all and my child it is delayi g her progressing and monoploising her time
Hi I appreciate helping those on need but as far as the cpaine the keepndightong thing I think some have taken it qrong qrong child has become so absorbed in this she is critizising her life andvher family . she has gven her last funds to the campaign yet has no money is 22 and only wks 12 hours a week w no ambition to do more oir hm is a place where she feels uai gbua OS OK as long as the charity gets what they need. I understand her passion yet it is at what cost? Due to this she feels she is part of the group because she chooses to nt initiate mre progress in life I lov her she is a diabetic who does nt put herself first but others aad but her heart for thiabia jeporsising her life as a adult and it is a all day absorbed thing. I hopw this stops because this charot is getting her no smile no accomplishment and no respect r family wanting to gv more they r tires and honestly this show with the cussing and mouth has made her rude. To people who do nt see as she does . I hate this show and I do nt appreciate the fact my kid gvs her last dollars she can’t even pay rent r have gas
This has inspired me so much. I’ve struggled with depression , self harm, battle suicidal thoughs, and anxiety for many years now I’m scared to reach out for help though even time I did in the past I got hurt really bad (emotionality and sometimes physically). I am so glad this campaign was made I think people need to know that depressed can effect anyone no matter what lifestyle you have.
I love you so much better than a week ago when the best of good will come to my house and the best thing ever I go back to sleep now I can see it as a result of this year old girl 22 percent to close happy birthday to my mom needs to be able with my life Sam and dean brother not to be back over
How wonderful. I love your show BTW
Thank you so muck for taking a stand. Not a lot of people take mental illnesses seriously. I can honestly say that you and your show has saved my life many times. Thank you so much Jared.
Thank you jared and everyone else who is taking a stand.
It’s so inspirational. It’s something that is constantly going on in everybody’s life whether it’s them or someone they know. There are a lot of people trying to help but what’s sad is you only here about celebrities standing up. Personally I like supernatural and all if it’s characters but I wish I would see more news about everyday people standing up to whatever the problem is.
I love you Jared, and thank you so much from a girl in PA who loves Supernatural and deals with depression everyday.
Thank you so much Jared for all you have been doing my oldest son battles depression on a daily basic it is a very diffacult thing to go through at times but we deal as a family and stay strong as a family your words encourage use and helps us to stay strong thank you for all you do
I love this! I myself have been suffering from servers depression and anxiety for years and years. I finally just now made an appointment to get help. Its great what you are doing and it’s nice to read and see that you are not alone and there’s a good support system out there. Thank you for sharing your story
I love this… I was very lost and found myself and talked my way out off the side of a bridge… Always Keep Fighting is a life changer… Knowing I’m not alone.. And I don’t have to fight alone .., yes the road still gets dark and lonely at times,but the flame inside me burns strong and I hope I never give up… ALWAYS KEEP FIGHTING.,,,
Reblogged this on Too Sexy For Contacts and commented:
“Everyone is given a candle that burns just for them. When your flame flickers and you fear it will go out, know not seven the strongest wind lasts forever; and there are other lights to guide you even in the Darkness…And when your candle burns bright, you can ignite the hearts of others and hope will spread like wildfire…Always Keep Fighting, and you’ll never fight alone.”
On the last one now and OMG so very GOOD
I myself have had depression for many years I say it’s like a hell in your own mind and it is a struggle to be happy I bought the always keep fighting tank top and I think it’s great.
How do I get help from this program “Always keep fighting” other than buying a shirt that I cant afford ???
I love Jared and Jensen in Supernatural. When I first started watching it on Netflix, I could not get enough of it. It was the only thing I watched. And it had 8 seasons at the time. (never watched much television ) I love all things supernatural. I mean my favorite book series is The Mortal Instruments. Anyway. This is the second time I have missed out on the ALWAYS KEEP FIGHTING T-SHIRTS. Both for different reasons. (really love the second one) I’m sure I’m not the only one. I would love another chance to buy always keep fighting sweat shirt and the one with both Jared and Jensens face on it 3 of them. Please
HURRY THERE’S ANOTHER ONE AND IT ENDS TOMORROW
This made me all teary eyed! Jared Padalecki is awesome! #alwayskeepfighting
I have been suffering with depression, social anxiety and self mutilation for about 4 years now. Thank you. This makes me really happy and proud to be a fan. :)
my name is destiny i been trying for two months to get a hold of someone from this charity because i bought a sweater for jared padalecki always fighting depression and still havnt received it and i cant contact anyone so if your reading this and can kindly get back to me that would be great @ remillardd@yahoo.ca
The best show ever! ALL the characters are so smart and talented! I cry,laugh and scared to death whenever I watch supernatural!!! The best show ever!!! I love and support the keep on fighting. Yes I bought a shirt for my grandson and ME!!! Keep it up and keep on fighting for our children and grandchildren and adults!!
i suffer from depression and have had for years i also have epilepsy coondition called n.e.a.d which is a psychological condition i have seen more counsellors than i care to think different people say things pull yourself together which doesnt help at all. People dont understand the condition and I am glad you are bringing this to the forefront so people will try to understand more.
As someone who lives daily with clinical depression, I thank you! More people need to bring it to the table. The stigma, and all the negative prejudices are still out there. I am opena about my illness &the daily battle.. I have people treat me either like I have the plague or like a fragile porcelain doll. It is as simple as educating people. I couldn’t get the T-shirt :-(
For everyone involved in making this happen: Thank you
I belong to a non profit suicide prevention organization called Adam’s Hope House in Huntington, NY. It’s about restoring hope and saving lives, focusing mainly on teens and young adults and working as a support group for families and friends. How do we get started spreading the word and raising money for our cause?
ugly shirt
I was waiting for my shirt..so wxcited. When I got it I got 3X..I only wear xl. I’m so dissapointed. Ever be a chance to get this one again?
How do I get one of these shirts. My daughter just told me about them and I missed the cut off date. Was just wondering if I can still order one.
I think it’s really great to hear Jared speak so openly about the problem he has .I think we all have a few problems of some kind .I do .I have been Bipolar for a while now . So it was good to hear that he also has a problem .
I really love that’s Jared is doing this and hearing these words made me question something though… Saying I’ll fight it is difficult for me and it’s really tough.. What do I do to change this…. Planting it in my brain every day…?
Tried to win one from the supernatural fan site on fb. Didn’t have any luck (sad) but it’s a good message. Since Iraq I have been battling depression anxiety and thoughts of suicide. The only keeping me going is my kids. The can don’t help nor do they care So I have realized I have to make due with how things are now.
Oh, man! I can’t believe I’m just learning about this now and the shirt is no longer available! UGH!
I cried reading this. I’m an attorney and in our profession there is a general sense that the moment you show weakness you will be ostracized and your career, livelihood, and license will be in jeopardy. I wish more people would speak out and acknowledge that you can be a top performer and still struggle with depression. The “keep fighting” rather than “don’t give up” message just squeezed my heart and gave me hope.
I think Jared is a hero for the one that CAN’T talk and the family and friends , that are NOT listening
I’m A MOTHER OF (4) . and one of the kids is ADHD autism , but she is my girl and she was bully on the bus , your twin try to help her and hold her down , BUT the girls are smart and all my girls are beautiful and my son too , all my kids are my HERO .
I’d like to mention that I really appreciate the emphasis on the fact that sometimes depression doesn’t make sense. Over the last five years, my depression and low self esteem have gotten much worse and become a massive obstacle in my life. The issue was that my friends never knew how to help me o understood because in all honesty, I had nothing to be depressed about. And I felt endlessly guilty for being a burden when I shouldn’t be. However, now that some toxic people are out of my life and the ones who do understand or will simply support me rather than interrogating me are left, I feel much better. I still have days when I cant get out of bed and nights when I can’t sleep for imagining how much better my friends and family would have it without me but I get through it, with help from others and with some techniques from my therapy. So I appreciate the call for understanding and awareness.
Good for Jared for speaking out, a lot of young people idolize him – those that are struggling won’t feel alone and others may learn that depression is a medical condition and not a character flaw. It’s too easy to think that love and money and success means you can’t have depression, but that’s not true. Depression is not sadness, it’s physical, it’s nausea, exhaustion, headaches, it’s like a flu with a feeling of hopelessness and anxiety. You can’t just “snap out of it”, it takes willingness to accept help and then a lot of hard work just to deal with it everyday for the rest of your life, just as it does to deal with any other chronic medical problem.
This sounds fantastic and all but I’m confused… if this is something Jared has been concerned with for such a long time, then why did he tweet that insensitive bull about how Philip Seymour Hoffman’s death by suicide was “stupid” and “senseless,” and certainly not “tragic?” Did I miss a follow up with that or something?
PSH’s death was not by suicide; he wasn’t trying to die, he was trying to get high without dying . Look, I’m an ex-addict and us ex-addicts are way harsher than Jared about other addicts because we know every freaking excuse we used to screwed other people with. PSH has the resources to get help but he choose not to use them. Jared’s campaign is to get people to realize that they are not alone and there are resources out there for them, but they have to take personal responsibility by fighting for their life.
Honestly, if I relapse and OD, “stupid!” is the first thing my ghost self is going to shout at my dead body because it IS senseless. If you read about a no-name drug user found dead in his home surrounded by 50 bags of heroin, I bet you wouldn’t call it a tragedy, it’s only a “tragedy” because PSH was a famous actor. That was the first time I heard about Jared P and I admire that he didn’t blindly follow Hollywood bandwagon of martyring dead celebrity junkies. True tragedies is that poor Jordanian burned alive by ISIS, the hundreds of Pakistani school children slaughtered by the Taliban, the hundreds of Nigerian school girls kidnapped by Boko Haram. etc.
Thank you Kate for your reply about PSH death. The man had kids and his self-centered addiction to heroin made him a horrible parent. He was a rich man who could have gotten help but made the choice to shoot up heroin knowing he could OD. I’ve known two people in my life that OD and it pisses me off that they refused to get help when we had interventions. One had their kid taken from them, for good reason. People on heroin are horrible parents. Please get help is what I say.
It’s weird to say that but i’m glad to see that i’m not the only one stuggling with depression.I think it’s “great” because you can see how they deal with it.Jared is the proof that i can overcome it.I must keep fighting
I now know that Jared truly knows how I feel on a daily basis.. He has been there and knows that even when you don’t appear to have any reason to be depressed, depression can take hold of you and shake your world to it’s core. I have promised Jared that I will always keep fighting and I intend to keep that promise. Thank you Jared for bringing this conversation about mental illness to the forefront and keeping it real. I love this man for helping me win my fight with mental illness.
I have a huge amount of respect for Jared for setting up this campaign in order to raise money for TWLOHA and raise awareness on a subject that affects so many of us. Even if we’ve been the outsiders or been on the inside of it all. It’s so widespread.
I can recall a time when I was very depressed. I was bullied. I didn’t want to be me anymore. I just couldn’t. I was literally a mute, I lost my voice, I lost any sense of happiness. So I tried taking my own life because I thought it was the way to get out. Eight years later and I am so glad that I am living and breathing today. There is so much more in life to see, to do, it’s worth it to get out there and find some form of help. It truly is.
So Jared, if you are reading this, quite simply, thank you!
I saw a link through Facebook for this article. I thought initially that it was just another puff piece from someone famous about life’s struggles.
I am very happy to say i was wrong. I loved the article and the way that it portrayed people with issues as normal and with no judgement.
I am a “recovering self harmer”, i have labelled myself with this title as a way of showing i am still fighting but feel like i may be winning!!!
I re-posted a quote and accredited it to Jared Padalecki on my Facebook page. I never outright say i harm myself or used to and am very good now at deflecting questions about my scares when asked as even in this day and age it would not be accepted but rather looked down upon.
Those close to me know my story but this article and charity may be a shot to alleviate the stigma that comes from being less then “normal” in the way I respond to death, life and everything else.
Thank you.
Jared thank you so much for standing forefront on an issue that, although is becoming less Taboo, still unfortunately is. I was diagnosed with depression, borderline personality disorder and anxiety disorder, at the age of 13. Part of my diagnosis is suicidal thoughts and ideations. I have received treatment periodically through the years, but consistently for only about 5. I had and sometimes still have to deal with people saying I was seeking attention, meds, or the staple, it’s all in your head. I have been fighting for a very long time, and continue to fight. Thank you for the support. I will always fight.
Laurie my 20 year old son has BPD and I understand how hard it is for him and how hard it is to get proper treatment. My heart breaks everyday because he struggles so hard in life. He has suicidal thoughts but he has me and others who he can talk to about how he feels, but the fear is there. I just wish Doctors and Psychologists were more knowledgeable about BPD and more accessible in smaller towns. He does not connect well with strangers and ends up feeling like these people are clueless, here are some meds for your depression. BPD is way more than that. Keep fighting and know there are people who care.
This is a wonderful cause. I’m a retired veteran of the US Army. I had the pleasure of working with Wounded Warriors before and after my retirement. Depression, suicide and addiction are very real and serious issues that effect Soldiers and their families now and throughout history. When a Soldier returns from a deployment, whether they were in Iraq, Afghanistan, Desert Storm or any third world country hardship tour, (meaning they had to be separated from their families for an extended length of time ), there are issue’s when they return. Many are wounded physically, or mentally and do not seek help with their issues because of the stigma attached to needing to see a mental health representative. Some have injuries that require pain medication, which turns into an addiction over time, and then they are faced with depression, possibly suicidal thoughts and the stigma of needing mental health intervention. Many will try to deal with their problems alone, not seeking help, because it might be perceived as them being weak to other people. Jared is showing these Soldiers that by example, needing help is not a sign of weakness…but a sign of great strength . I applaud Jared for taking on these devastating issues head on. Supernatural is a favorite show amongst US troops. Sam and Dean are bad ass, using their wits…and an Impala loaded with every weapon imaginable in its trunk…to fight evil on a daily basis. Solders can relate to Sam and Dean’s struggle to fight the good fight, and never getting paid to battle evil. To never getting thanked for their services. The Soldier’s can relate, trust me when I say this, to doing a “thankless” job…saving the world even…and then doing it again and again, supporting each other along the way. Hopefully this cause will reach out and bring awareness to the people who are in dire need, and help them in their struggle to fit in with society again. Thank you Jared! Next time I go onto post to buy groceries, I hope to see these t-shirts being worn. What a great cause. I know I will be wearing one soon! Proudly.
Jena, thank you for your service to our great country.
Jena, I just have to thank you, you guys and ladies in the service deserve all of our respect and love.
Thank you Jena. I will be wearing one too. I suffer from depression and due to life circumstances it has gotten considerably worse. My son has gotten to the point, “Mom, what are you crying about NOW?” so I hide it.